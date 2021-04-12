West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Ausgram profile: TMC's Abhedananda Thander won seat in 2016

The Ausgram Assembly constituency lies in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal

The Ausgram Assembly constituency lies in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It is a part of the Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Ausgram had a total of 2,24,976 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout for the constituency of Ausgram in the 2016 Assembly election was 87.52 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Abhedananda Thander of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Ausgram Assembly constituency. He won 90,450 votes, as against 84,198 votes won by his main rival Basudev Mete of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In the 2011 Assembly election, Basudev Mete of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won the Ausgram seat by defeating Chanchal Kumar Mondal of the Indian National Congress (INC).

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.