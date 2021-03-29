West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Ashok Dinda profile: Former cricketer to face TMC’s Sangram Kumar

He had announced retirement from all formats of the game, after representing India in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is

BJP has fielded former cricketer from the Moyna Assembly constituency in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

Dinda is contesting against TMC’s Sangram Kumar from the seat, which will go to polls in the second of eight phases on 1 April.

The 37-year-old, who was born in Moyna, was inducted into the BJP recently, while his former colleague Manoj Tiwary joined the TMC.

He had announced retirement from all formats of the game, after representing India in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is, picking 12 and 17 wickets respectively. He has played for Bengal, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rising Pune Supergiant, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors India and played for Goa in Ranji Trophy.

The Moyna Assembly constituency lies in the Purba Medinipur district, and is a part of the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.