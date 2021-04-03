West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Asansol Dakshin profile: TMC's Tapas Banerjee won seat in past two elections

The Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency lies in the Paschim Bardhaman district

The Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency lies in the Paschim Bardhaman district. It is a part of the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Asansol Dakshin had a total of 2,47,366 registered electors.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout for the constituency of Asansol Dakshin in the 2016 Assembly election was 75.01 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Tapas Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency. He won 71,515 votes, as against 59,457 votes won by his main rival Hemant Prabhakar of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In the 2011 Assembly election, Tapas Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Asansol Dakshin seat by defeating Ashok Kumar Mukherjee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March. The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.