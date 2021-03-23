West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Aroop Biswas profile: TMC candidate to take on Babul Supriyo from high-profile Tollygunge seat
The TMC candidate will take on singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo on 10 April in the fourth of the eight-phased Assembly election
Aroop Biswas, Minister for North Bengal Development, will be contesting from the Tollygunge constituency in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.
The TMC candidate will take on singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo on 10 April in the fourth of the eight-phased Assembly election.
Biswas was elected from the Tollygunge seat in 2011, and 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections.
In 2016, he won the Tollygunge seat by securing 90,603 votes as against 80,707 votes garnered by Madhuja Sen, who contested the Assembly polls on Communist Party of India (Marxist) ticket.
In 2011 as well, Biswas was declared the winner against CPM's Partha Pratim Biswas. The TMC candidate had won the constituency with a margin of 27,680 votes or 5.13 percent.
Biswas holds a Bachelors in Commerce degree and graduated from Calcutta University in 1985.
Tollygunge is an Assembly constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It falls under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency.
The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April. Including Tollygunge, 43 Assembly seats will go to polls in the fourth phase. The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.
The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Gaighata profile: TMC's Pulin Bihari Ray won in 2016 by 29,572 votes
Gaighata witnessed 86.02 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election, when 1,92,955 voters exercised their franchise.
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bangaon Dakshin profile: TMC won in 2016 by over 26,000 votes
In 2016, TMC leader Surajit Kumar Biswas won a second term as the Bangaon Dakshin MLA by a margin of 26,904 votes.
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Bangaon Uttar profile: TMC's Biswajit Das won seat in 2016
In 2016, Biswajit Das of TMC won the seat by a margin of 33,192 votes, garnering a total of 95,822 votes.