West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Aroop Biswas profile: TMC candidate to take on Babul Supriyo from high-profile Tollygunge seat

Aroop Biswas, Minister for North Bengal Development, will be contesting from the Tollygunge constituency in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

The TMC candidate will take on singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo on 10 April in the fourth of the eight-phased Assembly election.

Biswas was elected from the Tollygunge seat in 2011, and 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections.

In 2016, he won the Tollygunge seat by securing 90,603 votes as against 80,707 votes garnered by Madhuja Sen, who contested the Assembly polls on Communist Party of India (Marxist) ticket.

In 2011 as well, Biswas was declared the winner against CPM's Partha Pratim Biswas. The TMC candidate had won the constituency with a margin of 27,680 votes or 5.13 percent.

Biswas holds a Bachelors in Commerce degree and graduated from Calcutta University in 1985.

Tollygunge is an Assembly constituency in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It falls under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April. Including Tollygunge, 43 Assembly seats will go to polls in the fourth phase. The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.