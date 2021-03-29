West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Arambagh profile: TMC's Krishna Chandra Santra won constituency in 2016

Arambagh is an Assembly constituency in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. It falls under the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency

Arambagh is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. It falls under the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,99,760 registered voters.

As per order of the Delimitation Commission issued in 2006 in respect of the delimitation of constituencies in the West Bengal, parliamentary constituency Arambag, reserved for Scheduled castes (SC), is composed of the following assembly segments: Haripal, Tarakeswar, Pursurah, Arambag (SC), Goghat (SC), Khanakul, Chandrakona (SC).

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Arambagh in the previous Assembly election was 85.82 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Krishna Chandra Santra of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was declared the winner from Arambagh seat. Santra received 1,075,79 votes as against 71,122 votes nearest opponent Asit Malik of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Malik was defeated by a margin of 36457 votes.

In 2011 as well, the TMC retained the seat by fielding Parvez Rahman against Saumendranath Bera of the CPM. Bera was the runner up and lost the electoral battle by a margin of 31,690 votes or 16.54 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.