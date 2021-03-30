West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Amta profile: Congress' Asit Mitra currently represents constituency

Amta is an Assembly constituency in the Howrah district of West Bengal. It falls under the Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency

Amta is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Howrah district of West Bengal. It falls under the Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,89,571 registered voters.

As per orders of the Delimitation Commission, the seat Amta is composed of - Amta II community development block, and Bainan, Baksirhat, Kalyanpur and Sabsit gram panchayats of Bagnan I community development block

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Amta in the previous Assembly election was 79.90 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Asit Mitra of the Congress was declared the winner from the Amta constituency. He secured 89,149 votes as against 84,645 votes won by his main rival Tushar Kanti Sil of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Mitra retained the Amta seat garnering 88,264 votes. He was pitted against CPM candidate Rabindranath Mitra and won by a margin of 13,719 votes or 8.05 percent.

On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The voting, which began on 27 March, will have eight phases and will go on till 29 April, the poll body had said.

The election will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.