East States Election 2019 Vote Counting LIVE Results and Updates: Like West Bengal, BJP makes significant gains in Odisha, improves lead in 7 seats

Politics FP Staff May 23, 2019 15:16:49 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

East States Election 2019 Vote Counting LIVE Results and Updates: Like West Bengal, BJP makes significant gains in Odisha, improves lead in 7 seats

  • 15:16 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

    Asansol, Cooch Behar, Hooghly, Jalpaiguri among 19 seats where BJP is in lead

    The BJP is leading in 19 seats in West Bengal. These are — Alipurduar, Asansol, Balurghat, Bangaon, Bankura, Barrackpore, Bishnupur, Burdwan-Durgapur, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Hooghly, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Malda Dakshin, Malda Uttar, Medinipur, Purulia, Raiganj and Ranaghat.

  • 15:08 (IST)

    Odisha election results latest updates

     

    Like Bengal, BJP has made a mark in Odisha

    Like Bengal, where the BJP has made significant advances compared to its 2014 tally, the saffron party has made a dent in the BJD's bastion in Odisha, as well. The BJP has the lead in seven seats at the moment, according to the Election Commission, and the BJD is ahead in 14. This is much better than the one seat it had won in 2014.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:46 (IST)

    Mizoram election results latest updates

    MNF leads in Mizoram, BJP far behind in second spot

    Candidate Votes
    C Lalrosanga (MNF) 223509
    Nirupam Chakma (BJP) 27989
    TBC Lalvenchhunga (PRISM) 13211
    Lalhriatrenga Chhangte (IND) 12467
    Lalnghinglova Hmar (IND) 215202
    Lalthlamuani (IND) 1909
    NOTA 2493

    Input by Ezrela/101Reporters

  • 14:43 (IST)

    Odisha election results latest updates

     

    Congress office in Odisha bears a deserted look

    The state party office of the Congress bore a deserted look on counting day as it lost its existing grip in Odisha. The party could not win a single Lok Sabha seat, nor could it retain any of the 16 Assembly seats it won in 2014. Unlike those of other party offices, the Congress office did not ave any party supporters, chairs, screens or pandals.

    Input by Sonali Singh/101 Reporters

  • 14:32 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

     

    TMC tally drops to 22, BJP's improves to 19

    The TMC's lead has dropped to 22 seats in West Bengal, while the BJP's has jumped to19, according to the Election Commission's latest figures. However, there is not much difference between the vote shares of the two sides — the TMC so far polled 43.7 percent of the votes and the BJP, 39.8 percent.

  • 14:27 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

     

    It's not about turning red saffron, says Roppa Ganguly

    Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Roopa Ganguly said: "It is not only about red turning saffron. Left supporters are considered with high regard. They have have an understanding of the situation. When they decide to shift their vote, they give it good thought. It is well known to all of us by now that Modiji is the only person who can help our country function in a democratic manner, not an arbitrary leader like Mamata Banerjee."

    Input by A Ghose/ 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:19 (IST)

    Assam election results latest updates

    BJP members worked hard to ensure people's developement

    Assam's Duliajan BJP MLA Terosh Gowalla said BJP workers had worked hard to ensure the pary's win. "For five years, the BJP worked for the development of the people. BJP introduced many developmental schemes for the tea tribes, and we will sure that in the coming five years, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we will work even hard for the development of the people," Gowalla said.

    By Avik Chakraborty/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:12 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

     

    'Glad she got her bed tea on time today': Babul Suriyo on Moon Moon Sen

    "I am glad Moon Moon Sen got her bed tea on time today and reached the venue as expected," BJP leader Babul Supriyo, who contested from Asanson against Sen, said, referring to the former actor reaching campaign venues late. "As far as the margin of votes is concerned, the trend says it will cross a lakh."

    Supriyo currently has a lead of over 80,000 over Sen in Asansol in West Bengal.

    Input by A Ghose/101 Reporters

  • 14:08 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

     

    BJP candidate Anupam Hazra claims TMC goons disrupting counting in Jadavpur

    BJP candidate from Jadavpur Anupam Hazra claims the part was winning in most blocks, but "as soon as the counting would start, TMC goons would come and create a ruckus". "This is how two clashes cropped up in the Bijoygarh and Jadavpur areas."

    Input by A Ghose/101 Reporters

  • 13:53 (IST)

    Arunachal Pradesh election results latest updates

    Kiren Rijiju in the lead from Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat, says BJP heading for 'landslide victory'

    "BJP is also heading towards landslide victory in the state Assembly election in Arunachal Pradesh," said the Union minister, who contested from the Arunachal West Lok Saha seat.

  • 13:49 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

    BJP leads from Mamata's anti-land acqusition launchpad

     
    BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee is leading from Hooghly constituency, where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had launched her anti-land acquisition agitation
    in Singur, a protest that had catapulted her into the national spotlight.
     
     
    Latest figures showed Chatterjee leading by over 64,000 votes over Trinamool Congress candidate Ratna De. In 2014, De had won the West Bengal seat by 1,89,084 votes.
     
     
    Ten years ago, Tata Motors had built a factory to manufacter the Nano at Singur, but the project was abandoned and shifted to Gujarat following a massive agitation by the farmers. Mamata and her party had spearheaded the agitation.
     
    PTI

  • 13:38 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

     

    Subash Chandra Bose's grandnephew trails in Kolkata South

    In West Bengal's Kolkata South Lok Sabha constituency, TMC’s Mala Roy looks set to trounce Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose, who contested on a BJP ticket.  In both the seats, the CPI(M) had fielded women candidates Nandini Mukherjee from Kolkata South and Kaninika Bose from Kolkata North. CPM had fieled Nandini Mukherjee  from this seat.

  • 13:23 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

     

    But all losers are not losers, tweets Mamata Banerjee

    "Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched," the West Bengal chief minister tweeted.

  • 13:19 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

     
    TMC tally drops to 23, BJP's jumps to 18

    The latest figures from the Election Commission show the TMC in the lead in 23 seats, the BJP ahead in 18 seats and the Congress only in Berhampore.

    This marks a significant blow to the TMC tally in the Lok Sabha from that the party won in 2014. Mamata Banerjee's party had won 34 seats in the last general election and the BJP only two.

  • 13:08 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

     

    'Aur ek baar, Modi sarkar', tweets Roopa Ganguly

    Looking at the figures coming in, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly tweeted: "Aur ek baar Modi sarkar... Whatever the result in West Bengal, many thanks to each and every person in Bengal."

    BJP’s saffron surge may sweep away Ghani Khan Choudhury’s political heirs

    Sometime in the past, Malda in West Bengal was near synonymous with the name of Abu Barkat Ataur Ghani Khan Choudhury aka ‘Barkatda’. Widely accepted as a Congress strongman — not an easy achievement when West Bengal was under strong Left rule — the Malda parliamentary constituency was his for the taking, and he did it with aplomb for a record eight times from 1984 to the 2004.

    This election, however, things have changed, if counting trends are anything to go by. Barkatda’s bastion has been breached. The family, which had control of the constituency even after it was bifurcated, may finally bow down to a renewed saffron surge in Bengal. In the fray were three of Barkatda’s kin. Isha Khan Chowdhury (Malda North), his father Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury (Malda South) — both on Congress tickets — and Trinamool's Mausam Noor stood from Malda North.

    At noon, Noor was trailing BJP's Khagen Murmu by more than 15,000 votes, with Canada-bred Isha nowhere in the race. In the Maldaha Dakshin seat, 'Daluda' was trailing BJP's Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury by more than 9,000 votes. If these trends holds, this could be the end of the political legacy of the powerful patriarch.

    Read more here

  • 12:44 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

    2014 recap: Babul Supriyo set to repeat last stellar performace

    In 2014, Union minister Babul Supriyo had won the seat by a margin of 70,000 votes. It was an unexpected result as the party and its candidates had been unable to post election agents at every booth. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had blamed internal fighting within the party for the poor results in 2014 and handpicked yesteryear’s matinee idol Moon Moon Sen to gloss over the fissures within the TMC. But the trends at the moment seem to indicate that her choice has miserably failed as the actor has failed to mount any challenge to Supriyo.

  • 12:32 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

    Babul Supriyo leads from Asansol, Arun Singh from Barrackpore; TMC's Mimi Chakraborty in Jadavpur

    The BJP may be trailing in West Bengal from an overall perspective, but key BJP leaders are ahead in votes in their constituencies. Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo leading from Asansol and BJP's Arjun Singh is leading from Barrackpore. TMC's Mimi Chakraborty, however, is in the lead from Jadavpur.

  • 12:29 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates
     
    TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in the lead from Diamond Harbour
     
    After trailing early in counting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee now has a considerably lead in West Bengal's Diamond Harbour constituency. He is ahead of BJP's Nilanjan Roy by over 96,000 votes.
     

  • 12:22 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

     
    BJP supporters celebrate outside party office in West Bengal

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Tripura election results latest updates

    BJP leads in both seats in Tripura

    The BJP is leading in both the Lok Sabha seats of Tripura as per initial trends. Pratima Bhoumik is ahead in West Tripura Lok Sabha with a comfortable lead of 1,22,865 votes over Congress rival Subal Bhowmik. In East Tripura, BJP candidate Rebati Tripura is leading by 1,08,983 votes against Congress leader Maharaj Kumari Pragya Deb Burman.

  • 12:08 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

    'Didi Jai Shri Ram,' says Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

    BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga made a snide remark on Twitter, tagging West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. His tweet comes after trends showed the BJP leading in 15 seats.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:00 (IST)

    Odisha election results latest updates

     

    BJP trails, but inroads evident in BJD bastion Odisha

    The BJP seems to have made clear inroads in BJD bastion Odisha. In the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections both, there has been a great surge in the party's seat share as per the latest trends.

    In 2014, the BJP had won only one of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, but it is leading in seven seats now.

    Input by Sonali Singh/101Reporters

  • 11:55 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election results latest updates

    Here are the latest figures from West Bengal, Odisha and the North East

    The North East has BJP in the lead, but the party is trailing in Bengal and Odisha.

    State Party Leading Seats
    Arunachal Pradesh BJP 2 2
    Assam BJP 9 14
    Manipur BJP/NPF 1/1 2
    Meghalaya Congress/NPP 1/1 2
    Mizoram MNF 1 1
    Nagaland NDPP 1 1
    Odisha BJD 14 21
    West Bengal TMC 23 42

    Changing political scene in West Bengal
     

    The Left’s tally (0) so far gives us an indication of the way ground realities have changed in West Bengal. The Left vote in Bengal, even at the height of its dominance, was never a committed ideological vote but perks of ruling a state where power literally flows from the barrel of the gun. Once the Left lost power, a certain section of this vote that remained anti-Mamata, became anchorless. The BJP’s rise has given this anchorless vote a new direction. During campaigning stage, reports emerged of erstwhile Left cadres aligning with and silently aiding the BJP.

  • West Bengal election results latest updates

    BJP breaches Mamata's Bengal fortress

    Going by the trends so far, the BJP has breached Mamata’s fortress and appears to have become a serious challenger to the TMC’s political dominance West Bengal. The leads so far indicate that the saffron party has made rapid strides in the eastern states, having entered double digits in the state from just two in 2014.

  • Odisha election results latest updates

     

    Battle of party spokespersons in Puri, Sambit Patra in the lead

    It's a fierce battle among the spokespersons of the BJP, Congress and BJD in Odisha's Puri Lok Sabha constituency. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, who was trailing earlier, is now in the lead with 23180 votes, ahead of his nearest candidate BJD's Pinaki Misra, who got (21996 votes).

  • 11:18 (IST)

    Arunachal Pradesh election results latest updates

    BJP ahead of rivals in both Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha seats

    The BJP is currently in the lead in both of Arunchal Pradesh's two Lok Sabha constituencies. Union minister Kiren Rijiju is leading by 30548 votes in Arunachal West against his nearest rival Nabam Tuki of the Congress. A total of 99 NOTA votes have been recorded in this seat, so far, an official said.
     
     
    In the Arunachal East seat, Tapir Gao of the BJP is leading by 13477 votes against his Lowangcha Wanglat of the Congress. This constituency has recorded 367 NOTA votes, so far.
     
    PTI

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:12 (IST)

    Odisha election results latest updates

    Time to take revenge, says BJP's Silchar candidate Rajdeep Roy

    "Last year our veteran candidate Kabindra Purkayastha was defeated by Congress' Sushmita Dev by a margin of 30,000 votes. This time, I am going to take revenge. I am going to beat her by more than that margin. People have voted for Narendra Modi's development projects, and I am confident of winning with a clear margin," he said.

    Input by Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha/101 Reporters

  • 11:10 (IST)

    Odisha election results latest updates

    Jay Panda trails in Odisha's Kendrapara seat

    BJP leader Baijayant 'Jay' Panda is trailing in Odisha's Kendrapara, though the party is ahead in nine seats. Panda had recently quit the BJD to join the BJP. He had won from Kendrapara in 2009 and 2014 on a BJD ticket. BJD's Anubhav Mohanty is leading from the seat at present.

  • FP Research

    10:54 (IST)

    What is VVPAT? How does it work?

    Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) is an independent system attached with the Electronic Voting Machines that allows the voters to verify that their votes are cast as they desired. When a vote is cast, a slip is printed on the VVPAT printer containing the serial number, name and symbol of the candidate and remains exposed through a transparent window for seven seconds. After that this printed slip automatically gets cut and falls in sealed drop box of the VVPAT.

  • 10:54 (IST)

    Assam election results latest updates

    Here are the latest figures from Assam, with BJP in the lead

    Constituency Candidate Votes
    Autonomous Council HS Bay (BJP) 6985
    Barpeta Kumar Deepak Biswas (AGP) 31669
    Dhubri Badaruddin Ajmal (AIUDF) 16642
    Dibrugarh Rameswar Teli (BJP) 28402
    Jorhat Tapan Gogoi (BJP) 34
    Kaliabor Moni Madhab Mahanta (AGP) 10485
    Karimganj Radheshyam Biswas (AIUDF) 2293
    Kokrajhar UG Brahma (UPP(L)) 2884
    Lakhimpur Pradan Baruah (BJP) 49538
    Guwahati Bobeeta Sharma (Congress) 398

    Input by Avik Chakraborty/101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:47 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

    TMC leads in 24 seats in Bengal, BJP in 14

    According to the Election Commission's official figures, the Trinamool Congress is leading in 24 seats in West Bengal and the BJP in 14. The Congress is ahead in only one seat.

  • 10:47 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

    BJP polling agent allegedly beaten up in Jadavpur

    Tapan Gayen, a BJP polling agent in Bijoygarh, alleged that TMC members had beaten him up. He claimed that the fight broke out abruptly.

    The candidates from Jadavpur are TMC's Mimi Chakraborty, CPM's Bikash Bhattacharya and BJP leader Anupam Hazra.

    Input by A Ghose/101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:41 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

    BJP candidates lead in key seats in West Bengal

    Constituency Margin of Votes
    Asansol 31670
    Hooghly 9117
    Alipurduar 7221
    Bangaon 7709
    Bankura 4707
    Bishnupur 4215
    Burdwan Durgapur 7407
    Maldah 7933
    Jhargram 3196
    Ghatal 1104
    Purulia 547

    Input by SS Parveen/ 101 Reporters

    Read more from West Bengal here

  • 10:39 (IST)

    Odisha election results latest updates

    BJD candidates lead in 9 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha

    The ruling Biju Janata Dal is leading in nine Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, according to the Election Commission's trends.

     
    In Aska, BJD's Pramila Bisoyi is leading over BJP's Anita Subhadarshini. Prasanna Acharya of the BJD is leading against BJP rival Suresh Pujari in Bargarh. In Balangir, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo of the BJP is leading against her nearest rival Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo of the BJD.
     
     
    BJD candidate Mahesh Sahoo is leading against BJP's Rudra Narayan Pany in Dhenkanal. BJD's Sarmistha Sethi is leading over BJP's Amiya Kanta Mallick in the Jajpur seat. In Kalahandi, Basanta Kumar Panda of the BJP is ahead of BJD rival Puspendra Singh Deo. Achyutananda Samanta of the BJD ahead of BJP's Kharabela Swain in Kandhamal.
     
     
    PTI
     

  • 10:25 (IST)

    Mizoram election results latest updates

    Latest figures from Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha Seat

    Candidate Party No. of Votes
    C lalrosanga MNF 155648
    Lalnghinglova Hmar IND 150341
    Nirupam Chakma BJP 21084
    Lalhriatrenga Chhangte Independent 8705
    TBC Lalvenchhunga PRISM 8683
    Lalthlamuani IND IND 1327
         

    Input by Joseph Lalrintluanga/101 Reporters

  • 10:12 (IST)

    Assam election results latest updates

    BJP ahead in Assam's Dibrugarh

    In Dibrugarh, the BJP's Rameshwar Teli is leading by 4,148 votes over Congress candidate Paban Singh Ghatowar.

    Input by Avik Chakraborty/101 Reporters

    More on Assam here

  • 10:10 (IST)

    Odisha election results latest updates

    BJD's Ramesh Majhi leaders in Nabarangpur 

    BJD candidiate from Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency Ramesh Majhi is leading  by a margin of 1,128 votes. He contested against Odisha Congress working president Pradeep Majhi and the BJP's Balabhadra Majhi. In 2014, Balabhadra was elected to the Lok Sabha on a BJD ticket, but he joined the saffron camp ahead of the 2019 election after being denied a BJD ticket.

    Input by Bibhuti Mohapatra/101 Reporters

    More from Odisha here

  • 09:56 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

    Babul Supriyo leads from Asansol, Locket Chatterjee in Hoogly

    Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo is leading from Asansol against Moon Moon Sen of the Trinamool Congress after two rounds of counting. In Arambagh, TMC candidate Aparupa Poddar is leading with around 9,000 votes.

    In Coochbehar Lok Sabha seat, Nishith Pramanik of the BJP is leading against TMC's Paresh Chandra Adhikary. BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee is leading over TMC's Ratna De Nag in Hoogly. In Uluberia seat, Trinamool's Sajda Ahmed is leading by 920 votes against BJP's Joy Banerjee

    PTI

    More on West Bengal here

  • 09:54 (IST)

    Arunachal Pradesh election results latest updates

     

    Union minister Kiren Rijiju leads from Arunachal West constituency

    Union minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju is leading against Khyoda Apik of the National People's Party (NPP) in Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat,
    according to the initial Election Commission trends. In 2014, he had defeated Congress leader Takam Sanjoy by a margin of 41,738 votes.
     
     
    In Arunachal East, BJP candidate Tapir Gao is leading, ahead of Independent candidate CC Singhpo. In the last Lok Sabha elections, Ninong Ering of the Congress bagged the seat.
     
    PTI

  • 09:51 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

    TMC leads in 19 seats, accoriding to News18's early trends

    The Trinamool Congress has taken an early lead in 19 seats. The  BJP is leading in the Left's traditional Raiganj seat, among six others, including Howrah, Hoogly and Purulia.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:48 (IST)

    Assam election results latest updates

    Optimistic but not overconfident, says Congress leader Sushmita Dev

    President of the Mahila Congress and Silchar Lok Sabha candidate Sushmita Dev said she is optimistic about her chances but not overconfident.

    "I always feel like an underdog before election results. We worked hard and I am optimistic that people of my constituency are going to elect me again. But I am not overconfident. This is a democracy and the janadesh (mandate) can go either way. Last year, I defeated BJP's veteran leader Kabindra Purkayastha, and this year also I had to fight hard," she said.

    Input by Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha/101 Reporters

  • 09:40 (IST)

    Odisha election results latest updates

    Sambit Patra trails in Odisha

    In Puri Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha, BJP's Sambit Patra is trailing behind his main rival Pinaki Mishra of the state's ruling BJD.

  • 09:33 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

    Abhishek Banerjee trails Nilanjan Roy in Bengal's Diamond Harbour

    Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, is trailing from the Daimond Harbour constituency in West Bengal. BJP's Nilanjan Roy is leading in this seat.

  • 09:22 (IST)

    Nagaland election results latest updates

    Counting delayed in Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency due to technical error

    Counting was delayed in Nagaland's sole Lok Sabha constituency due to technical error wherein counting officials could not log in to begin the exercise. 

    The candidates in the fray for the Lok Sabha seat are former chief minister KL Chishi from the Congress, sitting MP Tokheho Yepthomi from Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), a BJO ally, Hayithung Tungoe from National People's Party (NPP) and MM Thromwa Konyak from the Indian Christian Secular Party (ICSP), who contested as an Independent.

    Input by Loreni Tsanglao/101 Reporters

    More on Nagaland

  • 09:16 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

    BJP leads in vote share, according to EC

    According to the Election Commission, the Trinamool Congress so far has 39.44 percent of the votes and the BJP has 49.02 percent of the vote share. The CPM is trailing with 6.59 percent of the votes and the Congress even more with 1.50 percent of the total votes counted.

  • 09:06 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election results latest updates

    How are the votes counted?

  • 09:03 (IST)

    North East election results latest updates

    Why is the North East important for BJP?

    The BJP is hoping to win an unprecedented 19 seats in the North East, from where the eight states send 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Given how the BJP recently lost the Assmebly elections in the Hindi heartland states, where it bagged 191 of the 226 Lok Sabha constituencies in 2014, the BJP is banking on making up for these possible losses in the Lok Sabha polls by winning seats in the eight north eastern states of India.

    Assam sends 14 MPs to the Lok Sabha, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur each send two, and Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram have one Lok Sabha seat each.

Load More

East States Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates: Like West Bengal, the BJP has made a dent in the BJD's bastion in Odisha, as well. The BJP has the lead in seven seats, according to the Election Commission, and the BJD is ahead in 14. This is much better than the one seat it had won in 2014.

 

The TMC's lead has dropped to 22 seats in West Bengal, while the BJP's has jumped to19, according to the Election Commission's latest figures. However, there is not much difference between the vote shares of the two sides — the TMC so far polled 43.7 percent of the votes and the BJP, 39.8 percent.

Union minister Babul Supriyo leads by over 80,000 votes over TMC candidate Moon Moon Sen. "I am glad Moon Moon Sen got her bed tea on time today and reached the venue as expected," the BJP leader Babul said, referring to the former actor reaching campaign venues late.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee extended her "congratulations to winners", but said they will share their views after "a complete review". "Let the counting process be completed fully and VVPATs matched," she tweeted.

The latest figures from the Election Commission show the TMC in the lead in 23 seats, the BJP ahead in 18 seats and the Congress only in Berhampore. This marks a significant blow to the TMC tally of 34 in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo is leading from Asansol and BJP's Arjun Singh ahead in Barrackpore. TMC's Mimi Chakraborty is in the lead from Jadavpur and Abhishek Banerjee is now ahead from Diamond Harbour.

"Didi Jai Shri Ram," said BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Twitter, a subtle swipe against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

It's a fierce battle among the spokespersons of the BJP, Congress and BJD in Odisha's Puri Lok Sabha constituency. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, who was trailing earlier, is now in the lead with 23180 votes, ahead of his nearest candidate BJD's Pinaki Misra, who got (21996 votes).

The BJP is leading in both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, but is trailing behind the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and BJD in Odisha.

According to the Election Commission's figures, the Trinamool Congress is leading in 24 seats in West Bengal and the BJP in 14. The Congress is ahead in only one seat.

BJP leaders are leading in key constituencies in West Bengal. Babul Supriyo is leading from Asansol, Nishith Pramanik in Coochbehar and Locket Chatterjee in Hooghly.

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee's nephew, is trailing from West Bengal's Diamond Harbour seat behind BJP's Nilanjan Roy. In Odisha's Puri, BJP's Sambit Patra is behind BJD's Pinaki Mishra.

Early trends show BJP leading in North Bengal. According to News18, BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi is leading from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat in Odisha.

Counting of votes has begun for the Lok Sabha election results 2019. There are 21 seats in the fray in Odisha, 42 in West Bengal and 25 in total in eight states in the North East.

Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik on Wednesday, a day before counting, conceded that the party will not be able to form a government on its own in the state, indicating that it's a straight fight between the BJD and the BJP in Odisha.

The Election Commission has deployed 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal, in addition to the 82 companies already present in the state, to ensure security at the counting centres and check any post-poll violence.

The tumultuous election in the eastern states, especially in West Bengal, will reach their end with the counting of votes on 23 May.

West Bengal transformed into a battle ground for chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP, with many incidents of violence being reported through the seven phases of polls in the state. On the day of counting, 282 companies of Central Armed Police Forces in West Bengal, with a tight three-layer security and Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code imposed around 58 counting centres. A total of 25,000 personnel will count votes and the process will see a 5-6 hours’ delay, due to the Supreme Court-mandated VVPAT-EVM matching. The state has 42 Lok Sabha constituencies and 466 candidates in the fray.

Odisha saw a four-phase election to 21 Lok Sabha seats, the counting for which will be held at 63 centres amidst tight security. A total of 67,000 officials will conduct the process, which will bring the BJP-Biju Janata Dal (BJD) face-off to its conclusion. Senior BJD leader Baijayant Jay Panda switched camps to BJP ahead of the elections, strengthening the saffron party’s camp in the state. However, most of the exit polls indicate chief minister Naveen Patnaik-led BJD will lead in the tally of seats.

In Sikkim, the second smallest state of the country, polls to the sole Parliamentary constituency and Assembly seats were held on 11 April. In Assam, the exit polls have forecast that the BJP will win seven to ten seats, while the Congress is likely to bag two to six seats. Among other parties in the fray are the Asom Gana Parishad, which has allied with the BJP. The Congress said the exit poll results were a ploy by the BJP to divert attention of the people when it is actually faced by imminent defeat.

Exit polls also predict a victory for the saffron party in 18-20 seats in the north-eastern region, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura, each of which hold two seats in the Lok Sabha. The Congress, however, is expected to sweep Nagaland and Mizoram.

Collectively, the northeastern states account for 25 Members of Parliament. Assam sends 14 MPs, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur send two MPs each, while Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram have one seat each in the Lok Sabha.

Voting was held in seven phases, on 11, 18, 23 and 29 April and 6, 12 and 19 May across 10.3 lakh polling stations. The polls saw a voter turnout of 67 percent, with over 8,000 candidates in the fray across 542 constituencies. The entire exercise of EVM-paper trail machine matching will take an additional four to five hours, EC officials said. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress won 44 seats as against the 206 it won in 2009.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 15:16:49 IST

