Welcome stern message on Akash Vijayvargiya, but don't think Amit Shah will act against BJP MLA, says Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal: Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stern message after MLA Akash Vijayvargiya's assault on a government official, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Wednesday wondered whether BJP chief Amit Shah lets any action be taken against the son of his "dear friend" Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Akash, MLA from Indore-3, was caught on camera assaulting an official of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) with a cricket bat during an argument over a demolition of a dilapidated house in Ganji compound area on 26 June.

The son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was later arrested. He walked out jail on Sunday, after a special court granted bail to him.

"During the BJP parliamentary party meeting yesterday, Modi ji expressed his anger against Akash's statement and instructed to take action against him. Moreover, he (Modi) also instructed to take action against the BJP workers, who welcomed him and indulged in celebratory firing after his release from jail," Singh said in a tweet.

The tweet also mentioned Akash's statement in which he had said 'Pehle aavedan, fir nivedan aur phir danadan (first application, then request and then attack)'.

"If this (what PM said) happens, then congratulations to Modiji. If not, then we can only say that there is a lot of difference between what you say and what you do, and your intentions are not clean. I don't think Shah will let his dear friend Kailash's son face any kind of loss," he said in another tweet.

During the BJP parliamentary party meeting, the prime minister had said arrogance and misbehaviour cannot be tolerated.

According to sources, he also said that "whoever it may be, whoever's son he may be...such arrogance, misbehaviour cannot be tolerated" and action should be taken against them.

Reacting to Singh's statement, BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said, "BJP is committed to value-based politics. Senior leaders always guide so that there should be no deviation from the party's values."

"Had the Congress carried out its internal reform process, then it would not have impacted the politics adversely. Digvijaya Singhji needs to bring moral reforms in the Congress. BJP is committed to keep its behaviour in accordance to the expectations and aspirations of the society," he added.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.