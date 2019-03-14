'Weak Modi scared of Xi': Rahul Gandhi, Syed Akbaruddin slams PM after China blocks Masood Azhar's designation as 'global terrorist'

Following reports of China blocking a bid at the United Nations to designate the chief of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, Masood Azhar, as a "global terrorist", Congress president Rahul Gandhi and India's permanent representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin were among many who hit out at the BJP-led government.

This is the fourth time that China has blocked the move. The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US on 27 February, days after a JeM suicide bomber killed at least 42 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, leading to a flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan.

In response, Congress has alleged that Modi's foreign policy has been a series of "diplomatic disasters". The opposition party also slammed China for blocking the move.

Rahul on Thursday tweeted:

Weak Modi is scared of Xi. Not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India. NoMo’s China Diplomacy: 1. Swing with Xi in Gujarat 2. Hug Xi in Delhi 3. Bow to Xi in China https://t.co/7QBjY4e0z3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 14, 2019

The Congress also released separate statements against the prime minister on its official Twitter handles:

With China having blocked our bid to designate Masood Azhar a global terrorist, the question on every Indian's mind is, what was the use of all the swinging with Modi & President Xi? A terrorist responsible for such bloody murders is let off the hook again by the BJP. https://t.co/AUwvYXHP2Q — Congress (@INCIndia) March 14, 2019

For the fourth time, China blocked the designation of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

This is an abysmal failure of foreign policy. Mr Modi's photo ops, hugs and leisurely rocking a swing with President Xi has reaped nothing good for the country. https://t.co/9SaGyI7cy6 — Youth Congress (@IYC) March 14, 2019

Other Congress leaders also joined in the attack on the prime minister:

A sad day in the global fight against terrorism! China blocking Masood Azhar's designation as global terrorist reaffirms Chinese position of being an inseparable ally of terrorism’s breeding ground-Pakistan Sadly,Modiji's Foreign Policy has been a series of Diplomatic Disasters https://t.co/9m08uhjowj — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 13, 2019

UN Security Council Resolution 1267 Modiji What happened to the Wuhan spirit ? Now that Pakistan's big brother

Has protected Masood Azhar ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) March 14, 2019

Deplorable by China to stab India in the back once again. Would say in hindsight that Modi could have been a bit more firm in his policies & actions. If he thought swinging it will work, Chinese know reverse swing in consonance with Imran. #MasoodAzhar — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) March 14, 2019

PM #Modi allowed #China access to India's sensitive banking system. He let India's trade deficit with China cross $52 billion. Despite this, he couldn't convince China to blacklist #MasoodAzhar. India's diplomatic pull has never been as weak as it is under PM #modi — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) March 14, 2019

In addition, Syed Akbaruddin, India’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, thanked the nations who supported the motion to designate Azhar a "global terrorist."

Big,Small & Many... 1 big state holds up, again ...

1 small signal @UN against terror Grateful to the many states - big & small - who in unprecedented numbers, joined as co-sponsors of the effort. 🙏🏽 — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) March 13, 2019



Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also responded to the development:

China places a “technical hold” on Masood Azhar in the UN again! Pakistan gets its way once again. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 13, 2019

Meanwhile, outraged by China's move, responsible UNSC members warned they "may be forced to pursue other actions" at the Security Council if Beijing continued with this policy.

