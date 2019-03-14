You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

'Weak Modi scared of Xi': Rahul Gandhi, Syed Akbaruddin slams PM after China blocks Masood Azhar's designation as 'global terrorist'

Politics FP Staff Mar 14, 2019 10:44:14 IST

Following reports of China blocking a bid at the United Nations to designate the chief of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, Masood Azhar, as a "global terrorist", Congress president Rahul Gandhi and India's permanent representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin were among many who hit out at the BJP-led government.

This is the fourth time that China has blocked the move. The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US on 27 February, days after a JeM suicide bomber killed at least 42 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, leading to a flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan.

In response, Congress has alleged that Modi's foreign policy has been a series of "diplomatic disasters". The opposition party also slammed China for blocking the move.

Rahul on Thursday tweeted:

The Congress also released separate statements against the prime minister on its official Twitter handles:

Other Congress leaders also joined in the attack on the prime minister:

In addition, Syed Akbaruddin, India’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, thanked the nations who supported the motion to designate Azhar a "global terrorist."


Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also responded to the development:

Meanwhile, outraged by China's move, responsible UNSC members warned they "may be forced to pursue other actions" at the Security Council if Beijing continued with this policy.

With inputs from PTI

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 10:44:14 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories




Cricket Scores