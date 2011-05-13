'We will win 3 of 5 states, trends in Kerala surprising'
Senior Congress party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar is confident of N Rangaswami's win in Puducherry, but unsure about Tamil Nadu results.
Listen to Mani Shankar Aiyar, senior Congress party leader on emerging trends.
He says Kerala is witnessing surprising trends, but it is too early to predict the Tamil Nadu results, although Jayalalithaa is ahead of Karunanidhi at the moment.
