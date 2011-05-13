Politics

'We will win 3 of 5 states, trends in Kerala surprising'

Senior Congress party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar is confident of N Rangaswami's win in Puducherry, but unsure about Tamil Nadu results.

FP Editors May 13, 2011 10:22:13 IST
We will win 3 of 5 states trends in Kerala surprising

Mani Shankar Aiyar. Reuters

Listen to Mani Shankar Aiyar, senior Congress party leader on emerging trends.
He says Kerala is witnessing surprising trends, but it is too early to predict the Tamil Nadu results, although Jayalalithaa is ahead of Karunanidhi at the moment.

 

Updated Date: February 03, 2022 15:25:21 IST

TAGS:

also read

Lavanya episode shows how deep the missionary rot is in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh
India

Lavanya episode shows how deep the missionary rot is in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh

A study released by the Centre for Policy Studies, a Chennai think tank, in 2016 revealed that Tamil Nadu was the most favourable state in India for the growth of Christianity

TN schoolgirl suicide: JP Nadda forms 4-member panel to probe 17-year-old's death in Thanjavur
India

TN schoolgirl suicide: JP Nadda forms 4-member panel to probe 17-year-old's death in Thanjavur

The suicide of the plus two student stoked a row in the state with the BJP and Hindu organisations alleging that her death was triggered by an attempt to forcibly convert her to Christianity - a charge denied by the authorities and school management

Eminent archaeologist R Nagaswamy passes away; PM condoles Padma Bhushan awardee's demise
India

Eminent archaeologist R Nagaswamy passes away; PM condoles Padma Bhushan awardee's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the coming generations will never forget Nagaswamy's contributions towards popularising the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu