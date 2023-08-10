Politics

We will put Manipur back on track of development, growth: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

The prime minister lashed out at the Congress and other Opposition parties for not paying heed to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah when the latter had made a detailed statement on the violence-hit state and the situation on the ground

FP Staff Last Updated:August 10, 2023 19:25:08 IST
Image courtesy: Sansad TV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech on the no-confidence motion on Thursday, raised the issue of Manipur violence, alleging that the Opposition lied to the nation and spread misinformation.

He expressed deep grief about what had happened during the violence in the state and assured the nation that he was doing everything to put Manipur back on the road to development and growth. He also assured the House that the state and the Central government were doing everything to bring the perpetrators to swift justice.

The prime minister lashed out at the Congress and other Opposition parties for not paying heed to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah when the latter had made a detailed statement on the violence-hit state and the situation on the ground.

“Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday said that PM Modi “killed Bharat Mata in Manipur” and that the BJP government does not consider the northeastern state as India’s part.

During PM Modi’s speech, the Opposition parties staged a walkout.

Following the walkout staged by the Opposition, PM Modi said, “Just ask those who have gone out, what is Kachchatheevu? And where is it located? DMK Govt, their CM writes to me – Modi ji brings back Kachchatheevu.”

“Whose government was there in Manipur when everything used to happen according to the wishes of insurgent organisations? Whose government was there in Manipur when Mahatma Gandhi’s picture was not allowed in government offices, whose government was there in Manipur when the decision to not allow the national anthem in schools was taken?” he asked.

 

Published on: August 10, 2023 19:07:53 IST

