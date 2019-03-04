'We believe armed forces, not jumla jodi': TMC's Derek O'Brien asks if NDA government is sending soldiers to die without a plan

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah and said that the armed forces were being used for political posturing.

Minutes after the press conference of Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, in which he said that the Indian Air Force does not count the number of dead, the prime minister's office tweeted that everyone should believe the armed forces and be proud of them.

"We all believe the armed forces. Are proud of them. We don't believe the jumla jodi. Are you sending our soldiers to die without a plan? Or purpose?... Or is your purpose only to win an election? You shamelessly reduce precious pictures of martyred jawans to a backdrop at your political rally," tweeted TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien.

In another tweet, O'Brien also targeted Shah over a speech made by Shah in Assam, and said, "In this speech , you shamelessly reduce the armed forces to being the private property of a political party."

Shah, in his speech on 17 February, had said that the sacrifices of the forces will not be in vain because the BJP is in power at the Centre.

