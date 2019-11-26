'We also know Chanakyaniti': Sena, Congress, NCP slam BJP after Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis resigned on Tuesday, barely 80 hours after taking oath for the second time on Saturday, soon after his deputy Ajit Pawar gave his resignation citing "personal reasons".

The resignations of Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar came hours after the Supreme Court directed that a floor test should be conducted on Wednesday and said that there is a "possibility of horse trading" in case of a delay."

Reacting to the latest twists in the tale, the Congress slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for misusing the office of the governor to further its political ambitions and hailed the Supreme Court for restoring justice. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) hit out at the "arrogance" of the BJP , while the Shiv Sena said that the NCP-Sena-Congress combine would provide a stable government in the state.

Claiming that the BJP's Chanakyaniti means "abduction of democracy", Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar should apologise to the people of Maharashtra.

"The truth behind the minority which tried to hijack the public's chose has been outed. His (Fadanvis') government was based on lies and defection which came crashing like a house of cards," he said on Twitter.

‘जनमत’ को अगुवा करने वालों के ‘अल्पमत’ की पोल खुल ही गई। अब साफ़ है कि भाजपा में चाणक्यनीति के मायने प्रजातंत्र का अपहरण है। श्री देवेंद्र फड़नवीस व श्री अजित पवार को महाराष्ट्र की जनता से माफ़ी माँगनी चाहिए। उनकी सरकार झूठ व दलबदल पर आधारित थी जो ताश के पतों सी ग़िर गई।

1/2 pic.twitter.com/yTweNam0nR — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 26, 2019

Terming the developments in the state as "the darkest chapter in the constitutional history", Manish Tewari alleged that the regime "shredded every rule in its urgency to claim power, putting even the President's office under the scanner".

Today, on the occasion of #ConstitutionDay it is pertinent to look into this travesty, which even puts the highest office of the hon’ble President under a scanner. Interacting with media persons at the Parliament House regarding the same. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/UE3AgCyhhZ — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 26, 2019

President's Rule had been imposed in the state on 12 November, based on the recommendations of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Tewari also said Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should shed his RSS-BJP cloak and invite its alliance with the Shiv Sena and the NCP to form the government in the state. Terming the resignations as "the victory of constitutional democracy, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the resignations were "a slap on the face of the BJP masters in Delhi"

KC Venugopal,Congress on Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar resign: This is a victory of constitutional democracy. They thought through horse trading they can make Govt. This is not only a failure of Devendra Fadnavis but also a slap on faces of their masters sitting in Delhi pic.twitter.com/tC5oHgHl6D — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019

Taking a veiled dig at Amit Shah, Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted: " The Congress, too is well- versed in the game of check mate, we have also read Chanakya niti."

Ahmed Patel, too hit out at the BJP for "damaging democracy." "The damage they have done to our Constitution and the highest offices in the country, for their sole bid to grab power illegally, will take decades to heal, " he said on Twitter.

Going into celebratory mode, the NCP said that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would be the new chief minister. Asserting that the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance will "last for a long time", Malik said that this was the "beginning of the end for the BJP."

"This is victory of the people...the people of Maharashtra have deflated the arrogance of BJP leaders," Malik said.

He also defended his party's alliance with the Shiv Sena, claiming that the Sena wanted to serve the people of Maharashtra, but turned to communal politics after joining hands with the BJP.

NCP's Jitendra Awhad took to Twitter to thank NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena MLAs.

Thanks to all the MLA's and senior leaders and party workers of Shivsena, NCP and INC.

United we Stand !

Let's pledge to bring golden days back to the farmers, peasants and people of Maharashtra on this auspicious #ConstituionDay2019

Jai Hind ! Jai Maharashtra!

Jai Bhim!! — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) November 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde hit out at the BJP, claiming that they did not have a majority to stake claim to power. He also said that the Supreme Court saved the Constitution.

"I thank the Supreme Court of India. On Constitution Day, the court has saved the Constitution of India. They never had a majority. We will form a stable government, which works for full five years," Senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was quoted as saying by India Today. "Ajit Pawar had to come back," he further told the news channel.

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse dubbed Ajit Pawar's resignation as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra a "face saving act"

"Ajit Pawar stepping down as deputy chief minister is a face saving act. It would have been more humiliating for Ajit Pawar had he waited for tomorrow's floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. It was expected that he (Ajit Pawar) would quit today," PTI reported him as saying.

With inputs from agencies

