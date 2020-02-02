'We all know what happened in Gorakhpur': Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Yogi Adityanath during public meeting in Delhi's Vishwas Nagar

Speaking at a public rally in Vishwas Nagar ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, telling him to focus on the schools and hospitals in his state.

" The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has been saying that the schools and hospitals in Delhi are not upto the mark, the quality of education is not good. But the people of Delhi are saying that it is definitely better than that in his state," ANI reported Kejriwal as saying.

Taking at dig at Yogi Adityanath over his criticism of the schools in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "First take care of schools and hospitals in your state. We all know the condition. We all know what happened in Gorakhpur."

He also alleged that the development of Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituency suffered because the BJP MLA did not let the AAP government work in the area. The constituency in East Delhi was one of the three Assembly seats that the BJP won in the last assembly polls.

The sitting BJP MLA OP Sharma has not let the AAP government build mohalla clinics in the area and install CCTV cameras, Kejriwal alleged. He also spoke about the AAP government's scheme under which tenants in Delhi will be able to avail power subsidy.

"I have directed Deepak Singla (the AAP candidate for Vishwas Nagar) to help tenants get the benefit of the scheme."

"The area has suffered a lot as the BJP MLA did not let the AAP government do work in the Assembly constituency. If the AAP wins, I will personally ensure that the area is developed," the AAP chief said.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on 8 February.

With inputs from agencies

