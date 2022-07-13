WB: Dhankhar appeals to civil society to highlight worrisome governance scenario of communalised patronage

'We are witnessing extreme appeasement and this appeasement will destroy our democracy,' Jagdeep Dhankhar said

Kolkata: West Bengal has a "serious problems of governance," said Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and urged civil society and intelligentsia to speak about this issue.

"Our state has serious problems of governance. I appeal to civil society and intelligentsia to speak about this serious problem of governance. We are witnessing extreme appeasement and this appeasement will destroy our democracy," Dhankhar said.

TMC MLA Idris Ali on Wednesday accused Dhankhar of being communal and alleged that the Governor behaves in a communal manner. "He is a communal person. The way he is behaving is highly condemnable. He is communal," said Idris Ali.

Earlier, Jagdeep Dhankhar had asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to withdraw her alleged comment declaring that the Trinamool Congress will observe 21 July as "a day of jihad against the BJP". In a letter to Banerjee, Dhankhar claimed that such an "authoritarian and undemocratic" statement will bring the "death knell" of democracy and rule of law.

The governor wrote the letter after a BJP delegation, led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, called on him to seek constitutional intervention for her statement allegedly made at a programme in Asansol. "You are urged to forthwith withdraw this most unconstitutional declaration of 'jihad' against the BJP on 21 July, 2022," Dhankhar wrote to the chief minister and shared a copy of the communication on his Twitter handle.

The TMC marks 21 July as the martyr's day every year in memory of 13 Youth Congress workers who were killed allegedly in police firing during a rally on that day in 1993 when Banerjee was in the Congress and the CPI(M)-led Left Front was in power in the state.

Questioning how a chief minister can make such a statement, Dhankhar said that it is most unfortunate and indicates "constitutional anarchy".

(With inputs from ANI)

