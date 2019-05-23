Wayanad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi leading by massive margin

Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 1,247,029 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,33,995

Male electors: 6,13,034

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was formed in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Mananthavady(ST), Sulthanbathery(ST), Kalpetta, Thiruvambady, Eranad, Nilambur, Wandoor

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 elections, MI Shanavas from the Congress party won the election. Shanavas repeated his feat again in 2014 elections. After Shanavas’ death in 2018, the seat is vacant.

Demographics: Considered less developed than its other counterparts in Kerala, the Wayanad constituency is tribal dominated and rural in landscape. Wayanad constituency is dominated by Muslims, with various estimates of their population ranging between 40 to 60 percent. The dominance of minority voters became a point of heated discussion after Congress president Rahul Gandhi was named the candidate for Wayanad.

