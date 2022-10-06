Watch: Sonia Gandhi joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka's Mandya district

New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders and workers during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Karnataka’s Mandya district.

Sonia Gandhi arrived in the historic town of Mysore on Monday afternoon for the party’s ongoing yatra in Karnataka.

She joined the yatra on Thursday morning when it resumed after a two-day break for Dussehra in Mandya.

Sonia Gandhi had not campaigned for the party during elections in the recent past due to health reasons.

It will be after a long time that Gandhi will participate in the party’s public event where a large number of Congress workers are participating.

“After Vijayadashami, there will be Vijaya in Karnataka. We are proud that Sonia Gandhi has come to walk on the streets of Karnataka. We are coming to power in the state, and BJP is on the way to closing its shop,” said DK Shivakumar, State Congress president.

The Yatra will pass through Karnataka for 21 days covering 511 km in the state.

It began on 7 September from Kanyakumari and entered Karnataka on Friday after passing through Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

