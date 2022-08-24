NCP MLC Amol Mitkari and rebel Shiv Sena camp MLA Mahesh Shinde virtually came to blows at the steps of the legislature building before some legislators from the two sides intervened and diffused the tension.

New Delhi: A scuffle broke out between NCP MLC Amol Mitkari and rebel Shiv Sena camp MLA Mahesh Shinde outside the state Assembly on Wednesday after shouting slogans against each other.

#WATCH | A scuffle broke out between a few ruling party MLAs and Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs outside the Maharashtra Assembly, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/genqozygaU — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

The NCP MLAs carried carrots on the steps of the legislature building in an bid to taunt the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP coalition.

The Shinde faction MLAs tried to snatch the carrots from the NCP legislators, raising tension between them.

Shinde and Mitkari then virtually came to blows at the steps of the legislature building. Some legislators from the two sides then intervened and diffused the tension.

“All the MVA MLAs and leaders were protesting peacefully on the stairs leading to the Assembly. The ruling party members also raised slogans against us. However, a section of the ruling MLAs especially Mahesh Shinde abused us and tried to assault us. We have registered our protest to the CM,” an Indian Express report quoted Mitkari as saying.

Meanwhile, the Shinde camp’s whip Bharat Gogawale accused the MVA leaders of trying to “grab attention".

Earlier, legislators of the ruling BJP and those from the Shinde faction staged a protest in the Vidhan Bhavan premises targeting former CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray.

They carried banners with messages alleging corruption in the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and claimed the Thackerays compromised Hindutva for power.

Some of the banners carried the message: "Raja stayed indoors due to fear of COVID-19 while friends of the yuvraj looted the treasury."

The MLAs also shouted slogans like "standing committee che khoke...Matoshree okay," alleging corruption in the BMC with the support of Thackerays.

'Matoshree' is the residence of Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra.

Standing committee is the governing body of the BMC, where the elections are due.

Bharat Gogawale, the MLA from the Shinde camp, told reporters that the opposition legislators need not have come near them when they were staging the protest.

"They started arguing first. When they protested all these days, we did not interfere," he said.

Members from both the sides kept shouting slogans against each other for some more time and then went into the House to attend the day's proceedings.

The state legislature's monsoon session will conclude on Thursday.

Shinde and 39 other Shiv Sena legislators had revolted against the party leadership in June this year, which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress.

On 30 June, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

