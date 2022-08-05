WATCH: Congress' Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained for protesting against Centre; party claims some MPs 'beaten'

Congress is holding a nationwide protests and will also 'gherao' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in the national capital against price rise, unemployment and GST hike on some essential items

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other party MPs including Shashi Tharoor have been detained by the Delhi Police during a protest against the Central government on price rise and unemployment. Party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also detained from outside AICC headquarters in the national capital where she had joined other leaders and workers in their agitation.

#WATCH | Police detain Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from outside AICC HQ in Delhi where she had joined other leaders and workers of the party in the protest against unemployment and inflation. The party called a nationwide protest today. pic.twitter.com/JTnWrrAT9T — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

#WATCH Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra jumps over a police barricade placed near AICC during party protest against price rise & unemployment in Delhi She was later detained by police during the Congress protest pic.twitter.com/s7lqYqsnEh — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Talking to media before his detention, Gandhi said: "All Congress MPs were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to raise the issue of inflation and price rise but they are not allowing us to go ahead from Vijay Chowk. Our job is to raise the issues of the people... Some MPs detained, also beaten."

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi detained by police during a protest against the Central government on price rise and unemployment in Delhi pic.twitter.com/TxvJ8BCli9 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat was also detained by the police and was put in the bus alongwith other MPs.

#WATCH Congress leader & former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat detained by police during party's protest against Central govt on price rise & unemployment in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Wtx7J237tL — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

"We were trying to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan but Police stopped us. They say Sec 144 CrPC is imposed and they're not allowing us to protest. All MPs will offer themselves for arrest. We are trying to march ahead. We are fighting for the issues of people," Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda claimed that the government is destroying the future of the youth of the country. "We want to protest peacefully but you can see how MPs are being detained," he added.

#WATCH | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sits on a protest with other leaders and workers of the party outside the AICC HQ pic.twitter.com/ra6LPFhE0H — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Earlier in the day, senior party leader P Chidambaram said that the protest carried out by the Congress MPs is about price rise and Agnipath scheme that was launched bt the Central government in June.

Don't Miss: Rahul Gandhi says 'onset of dictatorship' in India ahead of nationwide Congress stir

"Price rise affects everybody. As a political party and as elected representatives we are bound to voice the grievances the burdens and the fears of the people. This is what we are doing," Chidambaram said.

The protest by Congress MPs was lead by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi.

#WATCH | Congress interim president & MP Sonia Gandhi leads protest of party MPs against inflation and unemployment, in Parliament pic.twitter.com/ceCIbQ4aLv — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Congress is holding a nationwide protests and will also 'gherao' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in the national capital against price rise, unemployment and GST hike on some essential items.

Addressing the media before launching the protest, Rahul alleged that India is witnessing the "death of democracy" and anybody who stands against the onset of dictatorship is "viciously attacked".

"We are witnessing the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested and beaten up," he said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.