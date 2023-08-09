WATCH: 'Rahul Gandhi didn't have confidence to speak on no-confidence motion yesterday': BJP mocks Congress MP
Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, is expected to appear in the Parliament and open the debate on no-trust vote from Congress side around 12 noon on Wednesday (9 August)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Wednesday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, who was earlier scheduled to open the debate from the Opposition side on no-confidence on Tuesday, instead Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi spoke in the Lok Sabha.
West Bengal BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not have the confidence to speak in the no-confidence motion yesterday… Perhaps today he will speak what his teacher has taught him.”
#WATCH | West Bengal BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar says, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not have the confidence to speak in the no-confidence motion yesterday…Perhaps today he will speak what his teacher has taught him…” https://t.co/BbySdUlcSr pic.twitter.com/V8q6YyDBkJ
— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023
Gandhi is back as an MP after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.
Tuesday witnessed heated exchanges between the BJP and the Opposition after Congress Gogoi opened the debate with a strong statement urging the Centre for action over the ongoing Manipur crisis.
Gogoi said the Opposition bloc - I.N.D.I.A was forced to bring the no-confidence motion against the government to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vow of silence" on Manipur.
The Congress, backed by the other members of its alliance I.N.D.I.A, has called for a no-trust vote against the government.
With inputs from agencies
