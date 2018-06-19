WATCH: Popular YouTuber breaks down Delhi political standoff between Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal

The political stalemate between the Arvind Keriwal-led Delhi government and the bureaucracy looks to be finally heading towards a resolution, nearly a week into the chief minister's sit-in protest at the office-cum-residence of Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal.

Kejriwal on Sunday had assured the IAS officers of their safety and security and urged them to "return to work" and attend ministers' meetings. The IAS Association, meanwhile, welcomed the appeal on Monday and said they were open to discussion on the matter.

But amid all the drama and dharna politics, the root cause of the problem, the reasons behind the IAS officers' 'strike' and the Kejriwal-Baijal standoff left everyone asking: What exactly is happening in Delhi?

Popular YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee, who posts explanatory videos on his channel on a range of topics – from fake news, EVM tampering, political parties' IT cells to corporate donations to politicians – posted a breakdown of the standoff.

Rathee pointed out that the problem started back in 2015, when the BJP government at the Centre issued a notification to the Delhi government. The notification clearly said that matters pertaining to services of bureaucrats will be settled by the L-G, allowing him discretionary power to seek the opinion of the chief minister as and when the former deemed it fit.

This, he said, was the root cause of the Kejriwal-Baijal standoff. The alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February 2018 made matters worse, he said.

Watch the video explaining the Delhi political standoff between AAP and the L-G here:

With inputs from agencies