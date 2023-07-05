WATCH: 'Pawar Play' continues in Maharashtra as Ajit claims NCP for his faction

As many as 35 of 53 NCP MLAs and five MLCs were present at meeting convened by Ajit Pawar at MET Bandra in Mumbai, PTI quoted sources as saying.

On the other hand, Sharad Pawar’s faction too is meeting at YB Chavan Centre.

“More than 40 MLAs and MLCs are with us. We have done all the due diligence before taking the oath. We did not take the oath just like that,” NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Chhagan Bhujbal said during the meeting.

Earlier, Maharashtra deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar along with other party leaders unfurled the NCP flag at MET Bandra.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar along with other party leaders unfurl the NCP flag at MET Bandra. pic.twitter.com/R1bLCu4Dzv — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reaches MET Bandra. pic.twitter.com/Lkn91QdhzX — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

Praful Patel, who also arrived at MET Bandra to attend the party meeting called by Ajit Pawar, said: "We have everyone with us. There is no need to worry."

#WATCH | NCP leader (Ajit Pawar faction) Praful Patel reaches MET Bandra to attend the party meeting called by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. On the number of MLAs joining Ajit Pawar, NCP leader Praful Patel, says "We have everyone with us. There is no need to worry" pic.twitter.com/OvInxqcq8Y — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

Meanwhile, at MET Bandra, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) took affidavits from party workers to show their allegiance to Ajit Pawar's NCP.

#WATCH | NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) is taking affidavits from party workers to show their allegiance to Ajit Pawar's NCP, at MET Bandra. pic.twitter.com/ngZQU83cD7 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

Show of strength

Ajit Pawar and leaders of his faction displayed a show of strength as they congregated at MET Bandra for a meeting of NCP.

#WATCH | Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and leaders of his faction display a show of strength as they gather at MET Bandra in Mumbai for a meeting of NCP. pic.twitter.com/AXwBouBqFv — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

This is a developing story. Refresh for more updates.