Politics

WATCH: 'Pawar Play' continues in Maharashtra as Ajit claims NCP for his faction

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has called a meeting of NCP MLAs and other leaders at MET Bandra in Mumbai

Umang Sharma Last Updated:July 05, 2023 13:17:27 IST
As many as 35 of 53 NCP MLAs and five MLCs were present at meeting convened by Ajit Pawar at MET Bandra in Mumbai, PTI quoted sources as saying.

On the other hand, Sharad Pawar’s faction too is meeting at YB Chavan Centre.

“More than 40 MLAs and MLCs are with us. We have done all the due diligence before taking the oath. We did not take the oath just like that,” NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Chhagan Bhujbal said during the meeting.

Earlier, Maharashtra deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar along with other party leaders unfurled the NCP flag at MET Bandra.

Praful Patel, who also arrived at MET Bandra to attend the party meeting called by Ajit Pawar, said: "We have everyone with us. There is no need to worry."

Meanwhile, at MET Bandra, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) took affidavits from party workers to show their allegiance to Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Show of strength

Ajit Pawar and leaders of his faction displayed a show of strength as they congregated at MET Bandra for a meeting of NCP.

This is a developing story. Refresh for more updates.

Published on: July 05, 2023 12:33:09 IST

