WATCH: Opposition MPs visit relief camps in Manipur

The 21-member delegation of the Opposition has reached Manipur and their first order of business was to visit relief camps in the violence-hit state.

The twenty member MPs delegation having MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha includes K Suresh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh, Sushmita Dev, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Sandosh Kumar, AA Rahim, Prof Manoj Kumar Jha, Javed Ali Khan, Mahua Maji, PP Mohammed Faizal, Aneel Prasad Hegde, ET Mohammed Basheer, NK Premachandran, Sushil Gupta, Arvind Sawant, D Ravikumar, Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan, Jayant Singh and Phulo Devi Netam.

The 21 MPs of the I.N.D.I.A alliance went to a relief camp in the Churachandpur district.

“It was important for us to come and meet the victims here, the sad part is that the Government of India should have sent a delegation but Opposition parties have to send a delegation here,” TMC MP Sushmita Dev said.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said, “We met several people in the relief camp here and listened to their problems. We have assured them that there will be a change in the situation and we are all working in that direction.”

After reaching Imphal, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi told ANI, “We want the people to be heard. We are going to convey their demand in Parliament. We have come to represent the people of Manipur and their concerns.”

Manipur Governor visits relief camp

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey went to the relief camps in Manipur on Saturday ahead of the visit by a 21-member delegation of the Opposition.

Uikey urged the visiting I.N.D.I.A alliance leaders to contribute to the restoration of peace and order to the violence-hit state.

She has also asked leaders from all parties to help pacify the situation in the state.

“People are asking when peace will be restored to the state. I make constant efforts to bring communities and stakeholders together in the interest of restoring peace to the state. We are also calling on all political parties to help us in this effort,” she said.

‘Show-off’

Slamming the Opposition over its visit to Manipur to “assess the on-ground situation,” Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “It is just a showoff by the INDIA alliance MPs who have gone to Manipur. The opposition & its allies never spoke when Manipur used to burn during their rule in the state.”

“When they come back from Manipur, I would request Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to bring them to West Bengal. I want to ask Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury does he agree with the atrocities against women in the state,” he added.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, “Instead of analysing the situation there (Manipur), they are posting pictures on their way to airport and from the airport, so are they on a political tourism? They should consider having discussion in Parliament.”