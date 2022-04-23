WATCH: 'My resignation is permanently with Sonia Gandhi,' says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot amid leadership tussle

The talks of leadership change intensified after Rajasthan's former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met with Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Jaipur: Amid speculations of a leadership change in Rajasthan Congress, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that his resignation is "permanently present" with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

"My resignation is permanently present with Sonia Gandhi, so there is no point in repeatedly asking if the chief minister is going to change. The chief minister will change when it has to be changed and no one will get to know anything about it," said Gehlot in Jaipur.

He added that there have been talks of changing the chief minister of Rajasthan for the last two-three days.

The talks of leadership change came up after former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met with Sonia Gandhi recently. Pilot's meeting with the Congress' high command sparked speculation about a change of guard in Rajasthan Congress leadership.

Earlier this month, Sachin Pilot had met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leader Rahul Gandhi. As per the reports, he is continuously in touch with the party high commands.

As Pilot held deliberations with Sonia Gandhi, there is enough indication that Congress will make changes in the leadership of its Rajasthan unit ahead of the state Assembly elections in a bid to retain power in the state and break the 30-year-old trend of alternative governments in Rajasthan.

In view of the Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023, according to the top sources, timely intervention is important in Rajasthan to win the upcoming polls.

"Leadership change in Rajasthan Congress is expected soon. The final decision is likely to be taken soon in view of Assembly elections in 2023. Timely intervention is important in the state of Rajasthan. If any decision of changes has to take place it should be taken immediately. It is important to take a decision timely so that leaders can get the time to perform better and there could be no issues at the end moment," sources had said.

