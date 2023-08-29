WATCH| ‘Lost party, his image’: Pollster Prashat Kishor’s snide remarks at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Taking potshots at his former ally Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor Tuesday said the former had no chance at becoming the convener of the I.N.D.I.A alliance since he had “nothing”— “neither the party nor his image”.

The sarcastic comments from the pollster came ahead of the next meeting of the I.N.D.I.A alliance slated to take place in Mumbai starting August 31 to possibly chalk out a seat-sharing formula.

“As far as the efforts by Nitish Kumar are concerned, his own condition is so bad that there is no guarantee of his foothold in his own state. What can he do for Opposition unity at the national level?” Kishor said.

“Even if you look at the order,” Kishor added, “Congress is the largest Opposition party, TMC comes next followed by DMK – they have won their entire state and have 20-25 MPs. They can claim to win their state. Nitish Kumar has nothing – neither the party nor his image. On what basis can he be made (the convener of INDIA)?”

Earlier, the Bihar chief minister had said that the bloc was meeting to finalise strategies for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Issues such as seat-sharing will be discussed and several other agendas will be finalized. A few more political parties will join our coalition. I wish to unite the maximum number of parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am working in that direction… I have no desire for myself,” Nitish Kumar had said.