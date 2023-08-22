WATCH: In Madhya Pradesh, Congress insults national flag as posters of Priyanka Gandhi show tricolour upside down

Congress has been doing every possible thing to woo voters in Madhya Pradesh, but not all seem to be right in the party’s effort. A video shared by BJP shows senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s posters in the poll-bound state with upside down tricolour placed over her feet.

Sharing the video on X, formerly Twitter, BJP leader Suresh Nakhua asked, “Congress in Madhya Pradesh deliberately places the #Tiranga upside down in its poster!!! Whose order can it be to insult #Tiranga??? Any guesses???”

In the video, a person, capturing the video, can be heard saying, "“Watch. The tricolour in the feet of Priyanka Gandhi, that too upside down."

Showing a slew of Priyanka Gandhi's posters on a busy stretch, the man can be heard saying, “How would people, who cannot understand the tricolour, understand the country.”

This is, however, not the first time the Indian flag has been insulted by the grand old party. At a rally by Priyanka Gandhi in the state in June, the tricolour were laying on the ground alongside Congress' posters and hoardings. Videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Indian tricolour getting insulted at the rally of @priyankagandhi! But then what else can you expect from @INCIndia for whom only one family matters and they never learnt to respect our nation? pic.twitter.com/tbNpUajNAB — Zubin Ashara (@zubinashara) June 12, 2023

During the last leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Priyanka's brother and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unfurled the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar but the event stirred controversy as his cut-out placed behind the flag was taller than the flag.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi unfurls the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/I4BmoMExfP — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

Another Congress leader Rajkumar Raju had put the national flag on deceased gangster Atiq Ahmed’s grave in a viral video. He also had demanded a Bharat Ratna for the gangster.

Congress councilor candidate Rajkumar raised slogans of Atiq Ahmed Amar Rahe. Also said Bharat Ratna dilaunga He also laid down National flag on his grave. @Uppolice this is an insult to the national flag. Please take action against him pic.twitter.com/ctSpJoe2lv — Ninda Turtle (@NindaTurtles) April 19, 2023

Back in 2020, the incumbent Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar claimed that India got its independence because of the Congress and that the tricolour is the Congress’ flag.

“The country won independence only because of Congress’s struggle. The flag of the freedom movement itself is that of the Congress. The Indian tricolour is the Congress flag,” Shivakumar said while addressing Congress workers at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru, on the occasion of Independence Day.