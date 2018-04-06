Watch: Congress supporter scores rainbow shot with garland tossed at Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

The word 'swag' is rarely used in connection with politics or political leaders.

But what happened at a Congress rally in poll-bound Karnataka can perhaps not be described by any other word.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was participating in a roadshow in Tumkur on Wednesday, probably did not expect that a garland thrown at him by a Congress supporter would land so perfectly around his neck.

But that is exactly what happened. You remember those unbelievable three-pointers you see in basketball? Well, this Congress supporter's garland throw was no less than a three-pointer, keeping in mind his distance from the Congress president and the chaos and commotion around him.

Of course, the police are now investigating whether this incident was a security breach or not, according to News18.

But keeping in mind that a garland flung at someone never hurt anyone, we can still appreciate the supporter's pretty incredible throw.

Politics is usually full of repetitive poll promises, speeches and campaigns. So, hilarious moments like these remind us of why we need to keep track of all those rallies and political addresses.