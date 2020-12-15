Watch: Chaos erupts in Karnataka Legislative Council; Congress members manhandle deputy Speaker

The chaos began over a a no-confidence motion against the Chairman of the Legislative Council Prathap Chandra Shetty, who belongs to the Congress

Pandemonium broke out at the Karnataka Legislative Council on Tuesday, as Congress members pulled Deputy Chairman SL Dharme Gowda down from the Chairman's seat. The House was adjourned sine die without any business being taken up.

According to a report by PTI, the chaos began over a a no-confidence motion against the Chairman of the Legislative Council Prathap Chandra Shetty, who belongs to the Congress. As the House met for the day, Deputy Chairman Gowda, who belongs to the JD(S), occupied the Chairman's seat. In response to this, irate Congress MLCs rushed to the chair demanding that he vacate it. The Congress members alleged that the Deputy Chairman forcibly occupied the chair after locking Prathap Chandra Shetty out.

Karnataka Legislative Council session adjourned. Session adjourned after ruckus over the Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill.@deepab18 shares details with @ridhimb. pic.twitter.com/gPi3KTEXk4 — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 15, 2020

The Council was reconvened to discuss the contentious Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, according to The News Minute. The no-confidence motion against Chairman Shetty was also to be taken up.

However, proceedings took an ugly turn as some Congress members were seen forcefully pulling the Deputy Chairman away from the chair. Several members and marshals of the council were also allegedly manhandled in the melee.

Meanwhile, the Congress managed to make one of its members occupy the chair, despite objections from BJP and JD(S) MLCs. After some time, Shetty entered the Legislative Council and went up to the chair even as Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan tried to obstruct him from occupying it. Shetty then announced that the house was adjourned sine die.

Revenue minister R Ashoka, accusing the Congress of unruly behaviour in the House, said the government will soon announce its next course of action, PTI reported.

However, India Today quoted Congress MLC Prakash Rathod as saying, "BJP and JD(S) members made the Chairman sit in the Chair illegally when the house was not in order. It is unfortunate that BJP is doing such unconstitutional things. Congress asked him to get down from the Chair. We had to evict him as it was an illegal act.”

