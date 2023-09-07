WATCH: After Udhayanidhi berated Sanatan Dharma, DMK ally VCK threatens to demolish Kanchipuram Sankara Mutt

It seems to be an open season on the Sanatan Dharma. After Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi berated it, DMK ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has apparently made denigrating remarks.

A video has gone viral of VCK functionary Ezhilarasu in which the leader can be heard threatening to demolish the Sankara Mutt.

The Sankara Mutt in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram is sacred to Hindus.

In the video shared on X by Tamil Nadu BJP leader Vinoj Selvam, Ezhilarasu can be heard saying: “If we come together, this Sankara Mutt will be smashed to smithereens and broken brick by brick. Thankfully, the police have been protecting it.”

“I am duty bound to give this warning,” the VCK leader added.

Spokesperson of @thirumaofficial ‘s VCK an ally of I.N.D.I.A alliance says they have come to destroy the holy Sankara mutt which is sacred to Hindus. He says if not for the police they’ll ensure bring the holy mutt to rubble. Freedom of speech on #Hindu hatred in TN! pic.twitter.com/MJhwEWpIjJ — Vinoj P Selvam (@VinojBJP) September 5, 2023

“Thankfully, the police are here for protection. Because of the police protection, your religion has been saved. If not for them, by this time we would have razed it down to rubbles,” he said.

VCK is a part of Opposition alliance - I.N.D.I.A.

Meanwhile, speaking to IndiaToday, Ezhilarasu claimed that his speech has been edited. "For hundreds of years, we have been oppressed. Even now, when we are protesting democratically, we are not allowed to speak. I didn’t speak targeting Sankara Mutt separately,” he said.