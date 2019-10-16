Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Warora profile: Congress MP Suresh Dhanorkar's wife Pratibha up against Shiv Sena's Sanjay Deotale

Warora Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Chandrapur district — Chandrapur (SC).

Constituency Name—Warora

Constituency Number—75

District – Chandrapur

Total Electors – 295880

Female Electors – 142568

Male Electors – 153310

Third Gender – 2

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: In 2009, Congress candidate Sanjay Wamanrao Deotale won this seat with 51,904 votes against Shiv Sena party candidate Suresh Alias Balubhau Narayan Dhanorkar who netted 48,164 votes. In 2014, Shiv Sena's Dhanorkar won receiving a total of 53,877 votes against Sanjay Wamanrao Deotale who contested the election on a BJP ticket and received 51,873 votes.

In the 2019 election, Congress has fielded Suresh Naryana Dhanorkar's wife Pratibha Dhanorkar against Sanjay Wamanrao Deotale, who is contesting the 2019 election as a Shiv Sena candidate. Also in the fray are Prashant Bhauraoji Bhadgare of Bahujan Samaj Party, Ramesh Mahadeo Rajurkar of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Amol Dilip Bawane of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, among others.