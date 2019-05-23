Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Wardha Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:09:47 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
ARP Gadhave Pravin Rameshwarrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Ganesh Krishnrao Lade 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Jagdish Uddhavrao Wandkhade 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Dhanraj Kothiramji Wanjari 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arvind Shamrao Lillore 0 Votes 0% Votes
LKJP Prof. Dnyanesh Wakudkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Charulata Rao Tokas 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Zitruji Chanduji Borutkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Umesh Sadashivrao Neware 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nandkishor Ramji Sagar (More) 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Balpande Rajesh Marotrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Bhaskar Marotrao Neware 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Agrawal Shaileshkumar Premkishorji 0 Votes 0% Votes
Wardha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 15,64,553

Female electors: 7,47,039

Male electors: 8,17,514

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Teosa Assembly segment was moved to Amravati Lok Sabha constituency. Morshi Assembly segment was added from Ramtek parliamentary constituency. Chandur and Pulgaon Assembly seats were dissolved. Dhamangaon Railway and Deoli were newly created Assembly seats.

Assembly constituencies: Dhamangaon Railway, Morshi, Arvi, Deoli, Hinganghat, Wardha.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Prabha Rao of the Congress won the seat in 1999. In 2004, BJP’s Suresh Ganapat Waghmare grabbed the seat but lost it to Congress leader Datta Raghobhaji Meghe in 2009. In 2014, BJP’s Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas defeated Congress leader Sagar Dattatraya Meghe.

Demographics: Once a Congress bastion, Wardha is considered an unpredictable seat since 1991. Teli is an influential caste in this constituency. Kunbis are also found in sizable numbers here.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:09:47 IST

