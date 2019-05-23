Wardha Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Wardha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 15,64,553

Female electors: 7,47,039

Male electors: 8,17,514

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Teosa Assembly segment was moved to Amravati Lok Sabha constituency. Morshi Assembly segment was added from Ramtek parliamentary constituency. Chandur and Pulgaon Assembly seats were dissolved. Dhamangaon Railway and Deoli were newly created Assembly seats.

Assembly constituencies: Dhamangaon Railway, Morshi, Arvi, Deoli, Hinganghat, Wardha.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Prabha Rao of the Congress won the seat in 1999. In 2004, BJP’s Suresh Ganapat Waghmare grabbed the seat but lost it to Congress leader Datta Raghobhaji Meghe in 2009. In 2014, BJP’s Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas defeated Congress leader Sagar Dattatraya Meghe.

Demographics: Once a Congress bastion, Wardha is considered an unpredictable seat since 1991. Teli is an influential caste in this constituency. Kunbis are also found in sizable numbers here.

