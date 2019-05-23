Warangal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Dayakar Pasunoori of TRS wins

Warangal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 1,537,777 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,80,206

Male electors: 5,90,443

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Ghanpur Station (SC), Warangal West, Warangal East, Bhupalpalle, Wardhannapet (SC), Palakurthi, Parkal

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bodakunti Venkateshwarlu from TDP was elected MP from this constituency in 1999. He then lost the seat to TRS candidate Dharavath Ravinder Naik in 2004 by a small margin. In 2009, the TRS candidate lost the seat to Congress party candidate Rajaiah Siricilla. However, in 2014, Siricilla lost to TRS’ Kadiyam Srihari, who went on to become deputy chief minister of the state. In 2015 by-elections, TRS candidate Pasunoori Dayakar had an easy win with a thumping majority of 59.5 percent votes.

Demographics: Rural and urban Warangal districts together have a population of 1,799,395, according to Census 2011. It is also home to the Koya tribe in Telangana (As per the census report 4,86,391 Koyas in the state are spread across Khammam and Warangal). Sand quarrying along the Godavari is one of the major economic activities here. TRS is planning to pitch sitting MP Pasunoori Dayakar for election.

