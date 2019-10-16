Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Wani profile: BJP's Sanjivreddi Bodkurwar won in 2014, faces Congress' Wamanrao Kasawar

Wani Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe categories in the Yavatmal district — Ralegaon (ST), Arni (ST), Umarkhed (SC).

Constituency Name – Wani

Constituency Number – 76

District – Yavatmal

Total electors – 2,84,497

Female electors –1,36,945

Male electors – 1,47,552

Third gender – 0

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: In the 1999 Assembly election, Wamanrao Bapurao Kasawar of Congress won this seat with 38,725 votes against NCP candidate Sanjay Nilkanth Derkar who netted 27,202 votes. In 2004, Vishwas Ramchandra Nandekar of the Shiv Sena won this seat with 61, 926 votes and defeated the sitting MLA who netted only 47,860 votes. In the 2009 election, Kasawar of Congress won this seat with 55,666 votes against Nandekar who netted 45,226 votes. In 2014, BJP candidate Sanjivreddi Bapurao Bodkurwar won this seat with 45,178 votes against Shiv Sena's Nandekar who netted 39,572 votes.

In the 2019 elections, Congress leader Kasawar is back in the fray against BJP leader and incumbent MLA Bodkurwar. Also in the fray are Anil Natthuji Ghate of Communist Party of India, Raju Madhukarrao Umbarkar of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Mahendra Amarchandji Lodha of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, among others.