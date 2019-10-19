Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Wai profile: NCP fields incumbent Makarand Laxmanrao Jadhav Patil against BSP's Dipak Keshav Kakade

Wai Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Satara district — Phaltan

Constituency Name—Wai

Constituency Number—256

District Name—Satara

Total Electors—331040

Female Electors—164031

Male Electors—167004

Third Gender – 5

Reserved –No

Results in previous elections—The incumbent MLA and NCP candidate Makarand Laxmanrao Jadhav Patil won both the assembly elections held in 2014 and 2009.

In 2014, Jadhav won the seat by securing 1,01,218 votes against Congress candidate Bhosale Makrand Prataprao's 62,516 votes.

In 2009, Jadhav as an independent candidate stood in elections and won with 80,887 votes against Congress candidate Bhosale who received 59,062 votes. In 2004, independent candidate Madan Pratap Rao Bhosale won the seat by securing 68,660 votes against NCP candidate Jadhav Makarand Laxman Rao Patil's 50,395 votes.

In 1999, NCP candidate Pisal Madanrao Ganpatrao won the elections by securing 43,181 votes against Congress candidate Madan Prataprao Bhosale's 41,326.

Currently, Makarand Laxmanrao Jadhav (Patil) of NCP is contesting against Dipak Keshav Kakade of BSP and Madan Pratap Rao Bhosale of BJP.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .