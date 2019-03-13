Wadala-Naigaon MLA Kalidas Kolambkar set to join BJP; second deflection in Maharashtra from Congress ahead of Lok Sabha election

Mumbai: In yet another embarrassment for the Congress party in Maharashtra, its MLA from Wadala-Naigaon constituency Kalidas Kolambkar is set to join the BJP.

“I worked in the Congress party for 10 years. But they stopped a lot of development work in my constituency. I support those who work,” Kolambkar told ANI here. He shared that two of his demands have already been fulfilled by the BJP, but one demand of police housing project in his area is still pending as model code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls is already in effect.

Kolambkar has replaced the Congress signboard outside his office and has put up Fadnavis’ portrait there. "After Devendra Fadnavis took over as Chief Minister, I told him about the work needed to be done in my area and he completed those works. Then, whose photo should I put? Those who work or those who don't?" said Kolambkar.

A senior Congress leader, Kolambkar is a seven-time MLA. Before joining Congress, he was with the Shiv Sena. Maharashtra's Cabinet Minister Girish Mahajan has also confirmed about Kolambkar being in touch with BJP leaders.

In response to a question, Mahajan told ANI, “Not only him, but several others are also in touch with us. You will come to know about them shortly." Mahajan made the remark soon after Sujay Vikhe Patil joined BJP on Tuesday.

According to a source close to Fadnavis, Kolambkar will join BJP in a week's time.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.