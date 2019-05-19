Voting Percentage Phase 7 Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: 41.41% polling recorded till 2 pm; 49.79% in Bengal, 46.03% in MP

Voting Percentage Phase 7 Lok Sabha Election 2019 Latest Updates: The voter turnout rose to 41.41 percent at 2 pm. The turnout jumped to 46.03 percent in Madhya Pradesh, 49.79 percent in West Bengal and 43.68 percent in Himachal Pradesh.
Polling is at 41.12 percent at 1.30 pm. West Bengal recorded 49.79 percent, Uttar Pradesh 37 percent and Madhya Pradesh 45.74 percent.
The voter turnout rose to 24.78 percent at 11.30 am from 12.23 percent at 11 am. At 10.40 am, polling was at 11.76 percent, and at 9.20 am it was 6 percent.
Only 0.26 percent of voters exercised their franchise till 9 am, according to the Election Commission's official app.
Only 0.03 percent of the electorate voted till 8.45 am. However, in the early hours of voting, official numbers trickle in slowly.
Polling began on Sunday morning for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls to decide the fate of 918 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking to retain the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh.
Voting is underway in all 13 seats in Punjab and an equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat Chandigarh.
Over 10.01 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. The Election Commission has set up more than 1.12 lakh polling stations and has deployed security personnel for smooth conduct of polls.
A bypoll is being held in Panaji, necessitated due to the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar in March. Bye-elections are also be held in four assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu -- Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (SC) and Thiruparankundram -- and the Dehri assembly seat in Bihar.
In Uttar Pradesh, all eyes are on Varanasi, where besides Modi, 25 other candidates are in the fray. Modi's main challengers are Congress's Ajay Rai and the SP-BSP grand alliance's nominee Shalini Yadav.
Union minister Manoj Sinha, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey are seeking re-election from Ghazipur and Chandauli respectively.
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri are among the 278 candidates including 24 women whose fate is being decided in Punjab.
Besides Punjab, more than 6 lakh voters in the Union Territory of Chandigarh will choose between sitting MP and BJP candidate Kirron Kher and former railway minister and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal.
Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann are among other prominent candidates in the fray.
An electorate of 1,49,63,064 will decide the fate of 111 candidates in nine seats of West Bengal — Kolkata North and Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC).
As many as four Union ministers — Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, RK Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey — are among the 157 candidates in Bihar.
The electoral fortunes of 42 candidates, including that of former chief minister and Union minister Shibu Soren, are being decided in Jharkhand.
Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa seats in Madhya Pradesh, all currently held by the BJP, are going to polls in Madhya Pradesh.
Polling is also being held in all four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh.
An average of 66.88 percent voters exercised their franchise in the last six phases. The whole elections were spread over 38 days. Counting of votes will be taken up on 23 May.
State-wise polling figures at 3 pm
Data from the Election Commission's official app.
Polling at 42.52% at 3 pm
The voter turnout rose to 42.52 percent at 3 pm, with West Bengal and Jharkhand polling the highest.
Higher voter turnout till 2 pm in Phase 7 in comparison to Phsae 6
At 2 pm in Phase 6, polling was at 39.74 percent. In the last and final phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the turnout at 2 pm is higher at 41.41 percent.
Latest state-wise polling figures from EC
Data from the Election Commission's official app.
Polling at 41.41% at 2 pm
The voter turnout rose to 41.41 percent at 2 pm. The turnout jumped to 46.03 percent in Madhya Pradesh, 46.79 percent in West Bengal and 43.68 percent in Himachal Pradesh.
State-wise figures of voter turnout till 1.30 pm
Data from the Election Commission's official app.
At 1.30 pm, voter turnout at 41.12%
Polling, according to the Election Commission, is at 41.12 percent at 1.30 pm. West Bengal recorded 49.79 percent, Uttar Pradesh 37 percent and Madhya Pradesh 45.74 percent.
High polling of 35.24% till 1 pm in Bengal
Here are the latest state-wise figures on voter turnout
Data from the Election Commission's official app.
Voter turnout jumps marginally to 26.73% at 1 pm from noon
Polling at 1 pm saw a very minor jump to 26.73 percent from 25.47 percent at 12 pm. West Bengal has had a decent voter turnout — 34.25 percent till 1 pm — despite intermittent reports of violence.
Bengal sees highest polling at 32.15% till noon
Uttar Pradesh voting percentage latest updates
UP sees 23.16% polling till 12 pm
Here are the state-wise figures at noon
Data from the Election Commission's official app.
Polling stands at 25.47% at 12 pm
The voter turnout at noon was recorded at 25.47 percent, with West Bengal, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh recording the highest polling.
Data from the Election Commission's official app.
Highest overall turnout recorded in eastern state — 32.15%
Data from the Election Commission's official app
State-wise polling figures till 11.30 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
24.78% polling till 11.30 am
The voter turnout rose to 24.78 percent at 11.30 am, according to the Election Commission's official app.
No change in Chandigarh's voter turnout since 9 am
According to the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app, the polling percentage has seen no change since 9 am. It is still at 10.40 percent.
Madhya Pradesh voting percentage latest updates
MP sees 13.96% turnout till 11 am
Uttar Pradesh voting percentage latest updates
10.55% polling in UP till 11 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
Bihar voting percentage latest updates
Average turnout of 10.65% in Bihar till 11 am
West Bengal voting percentage latest updates
So far, highest polling in Bengal at 15.56%
Data from the Election Commission's official app
State-wise figures on polling till 11 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
Polling rises to 12.23% at 11 am
The voter turnout at 11 am rose to 12.23 percent. West Bengal, Jharkahnd, MP and Himachal Pradesh recorded the highest voter turnouts.
State-wise figures of polling percentage
Data from the Election Commission's official app
Polling at 11.76% till 10.40 am
The voter turnout at 10.40 am was 11.76 percent, with the highest polling in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.
Polling at 10.90% in Himachal at 10 am
Jharkhand voting percentage latest updates
Voter turnout at 15% in Jharkhand at 10 am
Bihar voting percentage latest updates
10.65% polling in Bihar till 10 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
Madhya Pradesh voting percentage latest updates
13.19% turnout in MP till 10 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
Punjab voting percentage latest updates
Low 9.98% turnout in Punjab till 10 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
West Bengal voting percentage latest updates
14.33% turnout in West Bengal till 10 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
Uttar Pradesh voting percentage latest updates
UP sees 10.35% polling till 10 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
State-wise break-up of the voter turnout till 9.45 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
11.58% voter turnout recorded till 10 am, highest in Jharkhand and West Bengal
The voter turnout stood at 11.58 percent at 10 am. Jharkhand recorded the highest at 15 percent, followed by 14.33 percent in West Bengal and 13.19 percent in Madhya Pradesh.
14.22% turnout in West Bengal amid reports of EVM malfunctions
State-wise break-up of the voter turnout till 9.45 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
11.27% polling till 9.45 am
The voter turnout rose to 11.27 percent till 9.45 am, according to the Election Commission's official app.
State-wise break-up of the voter turnout till 9.20 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
6% voter turnout till 9.20 am
The voter turnout, according to EC, rose to 6 percent at 9.20 am. Jharkhand saw the highest turnout at 11.05 percent, followed by Bihar at 10.65 percent.
Chandigarh voting percentage latest updates
Low turnout in Union Territory
The Election Commission's official app doesn't show any headway in the voter turnout of Chandigarh. However, this could be due to delays in updating the app.
0.26% polling till 9 am
Only 0.26 percent of voters exercised their franchise till 9 am, according to the Election Commission's official app.
0.03% turnout till 8.45 am
According to the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app, 0.03 percent of the electorate voted till 8.45 am. However, in the early hours of voting, official numbers trickle in slowly.
61.03% voter turnout in Phase 6
In the previous phase of the Lok Sabha election, 61.03 percent of the electorate voted. West Bengal saw high polling of over 80 percent despite violence across the state.
0.02% turnout till 8.30 am
According to the Election Commission's official app, the voter turnout at 8.30 am was 0.02 percent.
Kirron Kher vs Pawan Kumar Bansal in Chandigarh
Besides Punjab, more than 6 lakh voters in the Union Territory of Chandigarh will choose between sitting MP and BJP candidate Kirron Kher and former railway minister and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal.
No numbers from the Election Commission yet
The Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app has not released any figures to show the voter turnout till 8 am.
66.88% average voter turnout in last six phases
An average of 66.88 percent voters exercised their franchise in the last six phases of the Lok Sabha election. The entire election was spread over 38 days.
Battle Varanasi
In Uttar Pradesh, all eyes are on Varanasi, where there are 25 candidates in the fray besides Modi. The prime minister's main challengers are Congress leader Ajay Rai and the SP-BSP grand alliance's nominee Shalini Yadav.
Voting on in six states, one Union Territory
Voting is underway in all 13 seats in Punjab and an equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.
Final phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election today
Polling began on Sunday morning for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls to decide the fate of 918 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking to retain the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh.
15:11 (IST)
State-wise polling figures at 3 pm
Data from the Election Commission's official app.
15:09 (IST)
Polling at 42.52% at 3 pm
The voter turnout rose to 42.52 percent at 3 pm, with West Bengal and Jharkhand polling the highest.
14:36 (IST)
Higher voter turnout till 2 pm in Phase 7 in comparison to Phsae 6
At 2 pm in Phase 6, polling was at 39.74 percent. In the last and final phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the turnout at 2 pm is higher at 41.41 percent.
14:21 (IST)
Punjab sees 37.89% polling till 2 pm
Data from the Election Commission's official app.
14:19 (IST)
43.68% turnout in HP, 52.89% in Jharkhand till 2 pm
14:18 (IST)
UP sees 37% polling till 2 pm
14:16 (IST)
49.79% turnout till 2 pm in Bengal
14:10 (IST)
Latest state-wise polling figures from EC
Data from the Election Commission's official app.
14:08 (IST)
Polling at 41.41% at 2 pm
The voter turnout rose to 41.41 percent at 2 pm. The turnout jumped to 46.03 percent in Madhya Pradesh, 46.79 percent in West Bengal and 43.68 percent in Himachal Pradesh.
14:01 (IST)
Rising heat keeping voters away from booths in Mandsaur
Silence looms at voting centres in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, due to rising mercury levels. So far, Mandsaur has seen a voter turnout of 50.33 percent, while polling in Madhya Pradesh stands at 46.03 percent.
Nemichand Rathore/101Reporters
13:42 (IST)
Polling jumps to 36.20% in Bihar
13:37 (IST)
State-wise figures of voter turnout till 1.30 pm
Data from the Election Commission's official app.
13:33 (IST)
At 1.30 pm, voter turnout at 41.12%
Polling, according to the Election Commission, is at 41.12 percent at 1.30 pm. West Bengal recorded 49.79 percent, Uttar Pradesh 37 percent and Madhya Pradesh 45.74 percent.
13:22 (IST)
28.77% turnout in HP, 32.17% in Jharkhand till 1 pm
13:21 (IST)
MP sees 30.59% turnout till 1 pm
Data from the Election Commission's official app.
13:19 (IST)
25.34% polling in Punjab till 1 pm
13:18 (IST)
No change in Bihar's polling figures for three hours
The Election Commission's Voter Turnout app has not updated its polling figures for Bihar in three hours. The figures mentioned below may be tentative.
13:16 (IST)
High polling of 35.24% till 1 pm in Bengal
13:14 (IST)
24.42% polling till 1 pm in UP
13:08 (IST)
Here are the latest state-wise figures on voter turnout
Data from the Election Commission's official app.
13:03 (IST)
Voter turnout jumps marginally to 26.73% at 1 pm from noon
Polling at 1 pm saw a very minor jump to 26.73 percent from 25.47 percent at 12 pm. West Bengal has had a decent voter turnout — 34.25 percent till 1 pm — despite intermittent reports of violence.
12:18 (IST)
31.39% polling in Jharkhand, 27.62% in Himachal Pradesh
12:16 (IST)
Bengal sees highest polling at 32.15% till noon
12:15 (IST)
UP sees 23.16% polling till 12 pm
12:14 (IST)
Low 18.90% turnout in Bihar till 12 pm
12:13 (IST)
29.48% turnout till noon in MP
12:08 (IST)
Here are the state-wise figures at noon
Data from the Election Commission's official app.
12:02 (IST)
Polling stands at 25.47% at 12 pm
The voter turnout at noon was recorded at 25.47 percent, with West Bengal, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh recording the highest polling.
Data from the Election Commission's official app.
11:42 (IST)
Highest overall turnout recorded in eastern state — 32.15%
Data from the Election Commission's official app
11:38 (IST)
State-wise polling figures till 11.30 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
11:33 (IST)
24.78% polling till 11.30 am
The voter turnout rose to 24.78 percent at 11.30 am, according to the Election Commission's official app.
11:23 (IST)
No change in Chandigarh's voter turnout since 9 am
According to the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app, the polling percentage has seen no change since 9 am. It is still at 10.40 percent.
11:20 (IST)
MP sees 13.96% turnout till 11 am
11:18 (IST)
10.55% polling in UP till 11 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
11:16 (IST)
Average turnout of 10.65% in Bihar till 11 am
11:15 (IST)
So far, highest polling in Bengal at 15.56%
Data from the Election Commission's official app
11:11 (IST)
State-wise figures on polling till 11 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
11:01 (IST)
Voting percentage latest updates
Polling rises to 12.23% at 11 am
The voter turnout at 11 am rose to 12.23 percent. West Bengal, Jharkahnd, MP and Himachal Pradesh recorded the highest voter turnouts.
10:43 (IST)
State-wise figures of polling percentage
Data from the Election Commission's official app
10:39 (IST)
Polling at 11.76% till 10.40 am
The voter turnout at 10.40 am was 11.76 percent, with the highest polling in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.
10:26 (IST)
Polling at 10.90% in Himachal at 10 am
10:24 (IST)
Voter turnout at 15% in Jharkhand at 10 am
10:23 (IST)
10.65% polling in Bihar till 10 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
10:21 (IST)
13.19% turnout in MP till 10 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
10:19 (IST)
Low 9.98% turnout in Punjab till 10 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
10:18 (IST)
14.33% turnout in West Bengal till 10 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
10:16 (IST)
UP sees 10.35% polling till 10 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
10:07 (IST)
State-wise break-up of the voter turnout till 9.45 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
10:01 (IST)
11.58% voter turnout recorded till 10 am, highest in Jharkhand and West Bengal
The voter turnout stood at 11.58 percent at 10 am. Jharkhand recorded the highest at 15 percent, followed by 14.33 percent in West Bengal and 13.19 percent in Madhya Pradesh.
09:51 (IST)
14.22% turnout in West Bengal amid reports of EVM malfunctions
