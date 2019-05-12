Voting percentage Phase 6 Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE updates: 51.44% votes polled till 5 pm; 43.26% turnout in UP, 70.77% in Bengal

Voting percentage Phase 6 Lok Sabha election 2019 LATEST updates: According to the Election Commission's official app, 51.44 % percent of votes were polled till 5 pm.

According to the Election Commission's official app, 50.74% percent of votes were polled till 4 pm.

According to the Election Commission's official app, 41.24% percent of votes were polled till 3 pm.

According to the Election Commission's official app, 39.74 percent of votes were polled till 2 pm.

At 1.50 pm, the voter turnout was 39.68 percent, with West Bengal recording high polling of 56 percent.

An overall voter turnout of 26.34 percent was registered till 1 pm, with Uttar Pradesh and Delhi recording comparatively low polling at 21.90 percent and 19.70 percent.

A voter turnout of 25.15 percent was registered till 12.40 pm, with only West Bengal and Jharkhand crossing the 30 percent mar with 38.26 percent and 31.27 percent.

At 12 pm, the overall voter turnout stood at to 25.06 percent, with Bihar at 20.07 percent, Delhi-NCT at 19.49 percent, Haryana at 23.24 percent, Madhya Pradesh at 28.01 percent, Uttar Pradesh at 21.75 percent, West Bengal at 38.08 percent and Jharkhand at 31.27 percent.

The overall voter turnout rose to 24.88 percent across 59 constituencies at 11.45 am. West Bengal registered 38.08 percent, Bihar 20.70 percent, Delhi 19.27 percent, Haryana 22.69 percent, Madhya Pradesh 27.59 percent and Uttar Pradesh 21.75 percent.

The voter turnout rose to 12.14 percent at 11 am, with West Bengal recording the highest at 18.67 percent and Delhi the lowest at 8.18 percent.

At 10 am, the voter turnout, according to the Election Commission's official app, was 10.80 percent, with West Bengal registering the highest at 16.99 percent.

The voter turnout jumped to 10.59 percent at 9.40 am from 1.05 percent till 9 am, according to the Election Commission's official app.

At 8 am, 0.04 percent of the electorate voted, with West Bengal at 0.68 percent and Delhi at 0.10 percent.

Data on voter turnout is released by the Election Commission on their official app Voter Turnout from 8 am onwards.

Voting began on Sunday across 59 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over six states, largely in the Hindi heartland, and Delhi, as the sixth and penultimate round of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise kicked off.

A total electorate of 10.17 crore is eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase, which covers 14 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, eight each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal and four in Jharkhand as well as all 10 seats of Haryana and seven in Delhi.

Prominent among the 879 candidates in this phase include three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who faces state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari in Delhi North East, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh against BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir (BJP) is contesting against AAP's Atishi in East Delhi and Olympian boxer Vijendra Singh (Congress) is the fray from South Delhi.

Also contesting are Union ministers Maneka Gandhi, from UP's Sultanpur, Radha Mohan Singh from Bihar's East Champaran, Harsh Vardhan from Delhi's Chandni Chowk and Rao Inderjeet Singh from Gurugram, Congress' General Secretary (West UP) Jyotiraditya Scindia from Madhya Pradesh's Guna, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonipat while Bengali film hero Deepak Adhikari 'Dev' (Trinamool Congress) will lock horns with the BJP's Bharati Ghosh, a former IPS officer and once a trusted lieutenant of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in Ghatal.

In this phase, the BJP will be defending 45 seats — seven of the eight seats in Bihar, eight of 10 in Haryana, all four in Jharkhand, seven of eight in Madhya Pradesh, 12 of 14 in Uttar Pradesh and all seven in Delhi.

BJP's allies Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Apna Dal had won one seat each in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, respectively. The Congress had won two seats - Guna and Rohtak - while the Samajwadi Party and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had won one seat apiece in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, respectively.

The Trinamool had won all the eight seats going to the polls in the sixth phase in West Bengal.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections started on April 11 and would conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

The stage is set in national capital where the incumbent BJP, Delhi's ruling AAP and the Congress are locked in a fight on all seven seats. The Congress is looking to bounce back after ending up at the third spot in the 2014 elections. The lead up to the polls has not been without drama, with allegations and counter-allegations flying, and it had all the trappings of a soap opera that could give the daily shows a run for their money.

The high-octane poll campaigning in the national capital ended on Friday but not before it saw a plethora of stars descending here to campaign for their respective parties.

If Hema Malini and Sunny Deol provided the Bollywood quotient to the saffron party's campaign, Raj Babbar and Nagma added the star quotient to the Congress. Prakash Raj, Swara Bhaskar and Gul Panag campaigned for the AAP. From Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being slapped to AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi breaking down at a press conference over "derogatory pamphlets" to BJP's Udit Raj leaving the party and joining the Congress after being denied a ticket from northwest Delhi, the last two months been quite eventful and have kept everyone on their toes.

The seven seats will see 164 candidates battling it out of which 18 are women. Prominent among them are former chief minister Sheila Dikshit from northeast Delhi, BJP's incumbent MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who is contesting from New Delhi, and Atishi.

In West Bengal, voting began for eight parliamentary constituencies in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday amid heightened security. The polling, which started at 7 am, will continue till 6 pm.

The eight constituencies — Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram (ST), Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur (SC) — are spread over East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura and part of East Burdwan districts. In the general elections five years ago, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress had won all the eight seats. An electorate of around 1,33,56,964 will decide the fate of 83 candidates — 78 male and five female — in the eight seats.

The Centre will deploy over 71,000 security personnel to ensure violence-free elections in eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal on 12 May, Home Ministry officials said Thursday. To avoid improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the Maoist-affected Jangalmahal area of Bengal, security personnel have been directed not to move in vehicles, they said.

The officials said 713 companies or 71,300 security men and women are being deployed for election duties in Bengal for the 12 May polls. There will 602 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces — CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, ITBP, RPF and RAF — and 111 companies of the state armed police. A company has about 100 personnel.

The decision has been taken considering incidents of violence in previous polls, incidents on the eve of polling and sensitivity of areas in Maoist-affected zones, the officials said.

