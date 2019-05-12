Sponsored by

Voting percentage Phase 6 Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE updates: 41.24% votes polled till 3 pm; 35.97% turnout in Bihar, 47.86% in Jharkhand

Politics FP Staff May 12, 2019 15:40:29 IST
Voting percentage Phase 6 Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE updates: 41.24% votes polled till 3 pm; 35.97% turnout in Bihar, 47.86% in Jharkhand

  • 15:40 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh voting percentage latest updates

     
    MP sees 44.46% turnout as Guna remains ahead of the pack  
    MADHYA PRADESH 44.46%
    Morena 39.32%
    Bhind 39.04%
    Gwalior 38.70%
    Guna 52.58%
    Sagar 46.19%
    Vidisha 52.05%
    Bhopal 44.66%
    Rajgarh 48.16%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

     
     

  • 15:36 (IST)

    Bihar voting percentage latest updates

    As voter turnout rises to 35.97% at 3 pm, Gopalganj sees highest turnout

     
     
    BIHAR 35.97%
    Valmiki Nagar 40.28%
    Paschim Champaran 38.42%
    Purvi Champaran 37.03%
    Sheohar 37.52%
    Vaishali 35.17%
    Gopalganj 40.38%
    Siwan 32.51%
    Maharajganj 34.68%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 15:31 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

     
    State-wise breakdown of poll percentage till 3 pm
     
     
    Bihar 35.97%
    Delhi NCT 33.92%
    Haryana 42.57%
    Madhya Pradesh 44.46%
    Uttar Pradesh 35.95%
    West Bengal 56.11%
    Jharkhand 47.86%
     
     

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

     
     
     
     
     

  • 15:27 (IST)

    Haryana voting percentage latest updates

     

    Voter turnout rises to 42.57% at 3 pm

     
     
     
    HARYANA 42.57%
    Ambala 41.04%
    Kurukshetra 45.74%
    Sirsa 42.54%
    Hisar 45.48%
    Karnal 36.68%
    Sonipat 46.56%
    Rohtak 41.97%
    Bhiwani-Mahendragarh 50.73%
    Gurgaon 40.22%
    Faridabad 41.36%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

     

  • 15:16 (IST)

    Delhi voting percentage latest updates

     

    Voter turnout rises to 33.92% at 3 pm

    DELHI-NCT 33.92%
    Chandni Chowk 31.74%
    North East Delhi 35.73%
    East Delhi 33.79%
    New Delhi 31.91%
    North West Delhi 37.10%
    West Delhi 34.24%
    South Delhi 32.44%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 15:11 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    An hourly look at the voter turnout

  • 15:03 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    41.24% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

    According to the Election Commission's official app, 41.24% percent of votes were polled till 3 pm.

  • 14:33 (IST)

    Jharkhand voting percentage latest updates

    Giridih seat records 50.64% turnout in Jharkhand

    JHARKHAND 47.16%
    Giridih 50.64%
    Dhanbad 44.72%
    Jamshedpur 47.34%
    Singhbhum 46.35%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 14:30 (IST)

    West Bengal voting percentage latest updates

    Bengal's Tamluk seat registers 59.07% polling

    WEST BENGAL 55.77%
    Tamluk 59.07%
    Kanthi 57.09%
    Ghatal 54.95%
    Jhargram 58.21%
    Medinipur 53.02%
    Purulia 56.60%
    Bankura 53.10%
    Bishnupur 54.14%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 14:26 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh voting percentage latest updates

    MP's Guna registers very high polling at 49.03%

    MADHYA PRADESH 42.25%
    Morena 38.43%
    Bhind 35.38%
    Gwalior 38.70%
    Guna 49.03%
    Sagar 45.27%
    Vidisha 47.08%
    Bhopal 40.69%
    Rajgarh 45.30%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 14:23 (IST)

    Bihar voting percentage latest updates

    Highest turnout in Bihar's Gopalgank till 2 pm, lowest in Maharajganj

    BIHAR 35.22%
    Valmiki Nagar 37.35%
    Paschim Champaran 38.42%
    Purvi Champaran 37.03%
    Sheohar 35.77%
    Vaishali 35.17%
    Gopalganj 40.38%
    Siwan 32.51%
    Maharajganj 25.65%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 14:21 (IST)

    Haryana voting percentage latest updates

    Kurukshetra continues to see highest turnout in Haryana at 2 pm

    HARYANA 39.16%
    Ambala 35.75%
    Kurukshetra 44.43%
    Sirsa 39.30%
    Hisar 43.72%
    Karnal 34.71%
    Sonipat 40.53%
    Rohtak 38.97%
    Bhiwani-Mahendragarh 42.20%
    Gurgaon 37.22%
    Faridabad 37.15%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 14:19 (IST)

    Delhi voting percentage latest updates

    Voter turnout rises to 33.63% at 2 pm

    DELHI-NCT 33.63%
    Chandni Chowk 31.74%
    North East Delhi 35.73%
    East Delhi 33.79%
    New Delhi 31.52%
    North West Delhi 35.35%
    West Delhi 34.24%
    South Delhi 31.71%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 14:05 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    State-wise breakdown of poll percentage till 2 pm

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 35.22%
    Delhi NCT 33.63%
    Haryana 39.16%
    Madhya Pradesh 42.25%
    Uttar Pradesh 34.30%
    West Bengal 55.77%
    Jharkhand 47.16%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 14:01 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    39.74% voter turnout recorded till 2 pm

    According to the Election Commission's official app, 39.74 percent of votes were polled till 2 pm.

  • 13:54 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest update

    State-wise breakdown of the voter turnout till 1.50 pm

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 35.22%
    Delhi NCT 33.23%
    Haryana 39.16%
    Madhya Pradesh 42.25%
    Uttar Pradesh 34.30%
    West Bengal 55.77%
    Jharkhand 47.16%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 13:52 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    39.68% voter turnout recorded till 1.50 pm

    As much as 39.68 percent of votes were polled till 1.50 pm.

  • 13:39 (IST)

    Jharkhand voting percentage latest updates

    Voters trickle in steadily in Jharkhand

    JHARKHAND 32.62%
    Giridih 45.55%
    Dhanbad 42.73%
    Jamshedpur 47.34%
    Singhbhum 46.35%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 13:37 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh voting percentage latest updates

     

    Turnout in UP continues to be low even at 1 pm

    UTTAR PRADESH 21.90%
    Sultanpur 38.70%
    Pratapgarh 29.77%
    Phulpur 23.15%
    Allahabad 32.08%
    Ambedkar Nagar 38.23%
    Shrawasti 29.42%
    Domariyaganj 13.81%
    Basti 38.65%
    Sant Kabir Nagar 34.04%
    Lalganj 32.78%
    Azamgarh 19.75%
    Jaunpur 30.60%
    Machhlishahr 28.47%
    Bhadohi 32.56%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 13:35 (IST)

    West Bengal voting percentage latest updates

    Turnout in Bishnupur crosses 50% mark

    WEST BENGAL 39.62%
    Tamluk 41.20%
    Kanthi 39.04%
    Ghatal 46.76%
    Jhargram 41.74%
    Medinipur 45.13%
    Purulia 35.78%
    Bankura 38.71%
    Bishnupur 51.62%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 13:33 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh voting percentage latest updates

    MP's Vidisha and Rajgarh seats have high turnout

    MADHYA PRADESH 29.93%
    Morena 34.48%
    Bhind 29.82%
    Gwalior 27.32%
    Guna 39.44%
    Sagar 35.47%
    Vidisha 41.63%
    Bhopal 37.05%
    Rajgarh 41.63%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 13:31 (IST)

    Haryana voting percentage latest updates

    High turnout in Haryana's Kurukshetra, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituencies 

    HARYANA 27.38%
    Ambala 30.90%
    Kurukshetra 38.51%
    Sirsa 31.66%
    Hisar 29.44%
    Karnal 24.50%
    Sonipat 31.65%
    Rohtak 29.50%
    Bhiwani-Mahendragarh 40.63%
    Gurgaon 31.70%
    Faridabad 28.73%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 13:28 (IST)

    Bihar voting percentage latest updates

    Sheohar sees highest turnout of 23.51% in Bihar

    BIHAR 20.70%
    Valmiki Nagar 20.44%
    Paschim Champaran 20.22%
    Purvi Champaran 22.93%
    Sheohar 23.51%
    Vaishali 21.95%
    Gopalganj 21.87%
    Siwan 21.28%
    Maharajganj 20.00%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 13:26 (IST)

    Delhi voting percentage latest updates

    Low turnout in National Capital till 1 pm

    DELHI-NCT 19.70%
    Chandni Chowk 18.04%
    North East Delhi 21.56%
    East Delhi 20.67%
    New Delhi 18.39%
    North West Delhi 20.18%
    West Delhi 19.73%
    South Delhi 18.46%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 13:17 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    Till 1 pm. West Bengal and Jharkhand record highest turnouts

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 20.70%
    Delhi NCT 19.70%
    Haryana 27.38%
    Madhya Pradesh 29.93%
    Uttar Pradesh 21.90%
    West Bengal 39.62%
    Jharkhand 32.62%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    26.34% voter turnout at 1 pm

    An overall voter turnout of 26.34% was registered till 1 pm.

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

     

    25.15% voter turnout till 12.40 pm

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 20.70%
    Delhi NCT 19.55%
    Haryana 23.53%
    Madhya Pradesh 28.54%
    Uttar Pradesh 21.75%
    West Bengal 38.26%
    Jharkhand 31.27%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 12:25 (IST)

    Jharkhand voting percentage latest updates

     

    31.27% votes polled in Jharkhand till 12 pm

    JHARKHAND 31.27%
    Giridih 34.43%
    Dhanbad 29.07%
    Jamshedpur 29.33%
    Singhbhum 33.34%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 12:24 (IST)

    West Bengal voting percentage latest updates

     

    High turnout in West Bengal till noon despite incidents of poll violence

    WEST BENGAL 38.08%
    Tamluk 41.20%
    Kanthi 37.53%
    Ghatal 39.41%
    Jhargram 41.74%
    Medinipur 38.21%
    Purulia 35.78%
    Bankura 33.07%
    Bishnupur 37.50%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh voting percentage latest updates

     

    Comparatively low polling till 12 pm in UP's 14 seats

    UTTAR PRADESH 21.75%
    Sultanpur 25.40%
    Pratapgarh 23.05%
    Phulpur 18.03%
    Allahabad 19.85%
    Ambedkar Nagar 25.04%
    Shrawasti 23.23%
    Domariyaganj 13.81%
    Basti 26.39%
    Sant Kabir Nagar 23.79%
    Lalganj 21.93%
    Azamgarh 19.75%
    Jaunpur 22.76%
    Machhlishahr 22.11%
    Bhadohi 19.97%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh voting percentage latest updates

     

    High polling till noon in MP's Vidisha and Guna constituencies

    MADHYA PRADESH 28.01%
    Morena 24.29%
    Bhind 21.99%
    Gwalior 22.96%
    Guna 34.11%
    Sagar 30.30%
    Vidisha 33.80%
    Bhopal 26.15%
    Rajgarh 32.39%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Haryana voting percentage latest updates

     

    High voter turnout of 27.17% in Haryana's Hisar​ till 12 pm

    HARYANA 23.24%
    Ambala 19.83%
    Kurukshetra 23.81%
    Sirsa 24.15%
    Hisar 27.17%
    Karnal 20.91%
    Sonipat 24.28%
    Rohtak 21.46%
    Bhiwani-Mahendragarh 25.24%
    Gurgaon 23.35%
    Faridabad 23.12%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 12:16 (IST)

    Delhi voting percentage latest updates

    19.49% votes polled in Delhi-National Capital Region till noon

    DELHI-NCT 19.49%
    Chandni Chowk 18.04%
    North East Delhi 21.56%
    East Delhi 20.56%
    New Delhi 17.95%
    North West Delhi 19.57%
    West Delhi 19.73%
    South Delhi 18.14%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 12:16 (IST)

    Delhi voting percentage latest updates

    19.49% votes polled in Delhi-National Capital Region

    DELHI-NCT 19.49%
    Chandni Chowk 18.04%
    North East Delhi 21.56%
    East Delhi 20.56%
    New Delhi 17.95%
    North West Delhi 19.57%
    West Delhi 19.73%
    South Delhi 18.14%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Bihar voting percentage latest updates

    Steady voter turnout in all constituencies of Bihar till 12 pm

    BIHAR 20.70%
    Valmiki Nagar 20.44%
    Paschim Champaran 20.22%
    Purvi Champaran 20.40%
    Sheohar 20.55%
    Vaishali 21.95%
    Gopalganj 21.87%
    Siwan 21.28%
    Maharajganj 18.81%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

     

    State-wise breakdown of voter turnout at 12 pm:

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 20.07%
    Delhi NCT 19.49%
    Haryana 23.24%
    Madhya Pradesh 28.01%
    Uttar Pradesh 21.75%
    West Bengal 38.08%
    Jharkhand 31.27%

    Data from the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app.

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

     

    Till 12 pm, 25.06% votes polled

    The voter turnout rose to 25.06 percent till noon.

  • 11:48 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

     

    State-wise breakdown of voter turnout at 11.45 am:

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 20.70%
    Delhi NCT 19.27%
    Haryana 22.69%
    Madhya Pradesh 27.59%
    Uttar Pradesh 21.75%
    West Bengal 38.08%
    Jharkhand 31.27%

  • 11:47 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

     

    Overall voter turnout rises to 24.88% at 11.45 am

    The voter turnout rose to 24.88 percent across 59 constituencies at 11.45 am.

  • 11:39 (IST)

    Jharkhand voting percentage latest updates

     

    17.26% voter turnout in Jharkhand till 11 am

    JHARKHAND 17.26%
    Giridih 34.43%
    Dhanbad 29.03%
    Jamshedpur 29.33%
    Singhbhum 33.34%

  • 11:38 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh voting percentage latest updates

     

    11.94% polling in Uttar Pradesh till 11 am

    UTTAR PRADESH 11.94%
    Sultanpur 9.34%
    Pratapgarh 21.19%
    Phulpur 18.03%
    Allahabad 17.54%
    Ambedkar Nagar 25.04%
    Shrawasti 15.49%
    Domariyaganj 3.43%
    Basti 26.39%
    Sant Kabir Nagar 23.36%
    Lalganj 23.64%
    Azamgarh 19.75%
    Jaunpur 16.75%
    Machhlishahr 16.43%
    Bhadohi 19.97%

  • 11:36 (IST)

    Haryana voting percentage latest updates

     

    Haryana registers 10.57% voter turnout till 11 am

    HARYANA 10.57%
    Ambala 16.95%
    Kurukshetra 18.55%
    Sirsa 16.93%
    Hisar 13.19%
    Karnal 11.44%
    Sonipat 14.75%
    Rohtak 13.42%
    Bhiwani-Mahendragarh 14.50%
    Gurgaon 12.04%
    Faridabad 16.00%

  • 11:35 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh voting percentage latest updates

     

    15.56% voter turnout in Madhya Pradesh till 11 am

    MADHYA PRADESH 15.46%
    Morena 17.26%
    Bhind 17.64%
    Gwalior 18.65%
    Guna 27.68%
    Sagar 25.61%
    Vidisha 23.69%
    Bhopal 23.58%
    Rajgarh 25.41%

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Delhi voting percentage latest updates

     

    14.04% polling percentage in Delhi at 11.20 am

    DELHI NCT 14.04%
    Chandni Chowk 11.82%
    North East Delhi 12.36%
    East Delhi 16.02%
    New Delhi 7.68%
    North West Delhi 10.14%
    West Delhi 15.27%
    South Delhi 9.93%

  • 11:20 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    21.80% voter turnout at 11.20 am

    According to the Election Commission's official app, the voter turnout was 21.80 percent at 11.20 am.

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

     

    State-wise breakdown of the voter turnout till 11 am

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 9.03%
    Delhi NCT 8.18%
    Haryana 10.57%
    Madhya Pradesh 15.46%
    Uttar Pradesh 11.94%
    West Bengal 18.67%
    Jharkhand 17.26%​

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

     

    At 11 am, overall voter turnout stands at 12.14%

    The voter turnout rose to 12.14 percent at 11 am, with West Bengal recording the highest at 18.67 percent and Delhi the lowest at 8.18 percent.

  • 10:55 (IST)

    Prominent leaders vote in Phase 6

    Among the prominent leaders who voted early in Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha election were President Ram Nath Kovind, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Sheila Dikshit, Gautam Gambhir, Sushma Swaraj, Manohar Lal Khattar, Virat Kohli and Pragya Singh Thakur.

  • 10:45 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

     

    Overall voter turnout of 11.06% till 10.45 am

    The voter turnout in 59 seats across six states and the NCT of Delhi was recorded at 11.06 percent.

    The Election Commission releases data on voter turnout on its official Voter Turnout app 8 am onwards.

  • 10:39 (IST)

    West Bengal voting percentage latest updates

     

    16.99% voter turnout in West Bengal till 10 am

    WEST BENGAL 16.99%
    Tamluk 20.73%
    Kanthi 12.05%
    Ghatal 18.50%
    Jhargram 18.49%
    Medinipur 18.55%
    Purulia 16.92%
    Bankura 11.62%
    Bishnupur 18.89%

Voting percentage Phase 6 Lok Sabha election 2019 LATEST updates:  According to the Election Commission's official app, 41.24% percent of votes were polled till 3 pm.

At 1.50 pm, the voter turnout was 39.68 percent, with West Bengal recording high polling of 56 percent.

An overall voter turnout of 26.34 percent was registered till 1 pm, with Uttar Pradesh and Delhi recording comparatively low polling at 21.90 percent and 19.70 percent.

A voter turnout of 25.15 percent was registered till 12.40 pm, with only West Bengal and Jharkhand crossing the 30 percent mar with 38.26 percent and 31.27 percent.

At 12 pm, the overall voter turnout stood at to 25.06 percent, with Bihar at 20.07 percent, Delhi-NCT at 19.49 percent, Haryana at 23.24 percent, Madhya Pradesh at 28.01 percent, Uttar Pradesh at 21.75 percent, West Bengal at 38.08 percent and Jharkhand at 31.27 percent.

The overall voter turnout rose to 24.88 percent across 59 constituencies at 11.45 am. West Bengal registered 38.08 percent, Bihar 20.70 percent, Delhi 19.27 percent, Haryana 22.69 percent, Madhya Pradesh 27.59 percent and Uttar Pradesh 21.75 percent.

The voter turnout rose to 12.14 percent at 11 am, with West Bengal recording the highest at 18.67 percent and Delhi the lowest at 8.18 percent.

At 10 am, the voter turnout, according to the Election Commission's official app, was 10.80 percent, with West Bengal registering the highest at 16.99 percent.

The voter turnout jumped to 10.59 percent at 9.40 am from 1.05 percent till 9 am, according to the Election Commission's official app.

At 8 am, 0.04 percent of the electorate voted, with West Bengal at 0.68 percent and Delhi at 0.10 percent.

Data on voter turnout is released by the Election Commission on their official app Voter Turnout from 8 am onwards.

Voting began on Sunday across 59 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over six states, largely in the Hindi heartland, and Delhi, as the sixth and penultimate round of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise kicked off.

A total electorate of 10.17 crore is eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase, which covers 14 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, eight each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal and four in Jharkhand as well as all 10 seats of Haryana and seven in Delhi.

Prominent among the 879 candidates in this phase include three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who faces state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari in Delhi North East, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh against BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir (BJP) is contesting against AAP's Atishi in East Delhi and Olympian boxer Vijendra Singh (Congress) is the fray from South Delhi.

Also contesting are Union ministers Maneka Gandhi, from UP's Sultanpur, Radha Mohan Singh from Bihar's East Champaran, Harsh Vardhan from Delhi's Chandni Chowk and Rao Inderjeet Singh from Gurugram, Congress' General Secretary (West UP) Jyotiraditya Scindia from Madhya Pradesh's Guna, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonipat while Bengali film hero Deepak Adhikari 'Dev' (Trinamool Congress) will lock horns with the BJP's Bharati Ghosh, a former IPS officer and once a trusted lieutenant of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in Ghatal.

In this phase, the BJP will be defending 45 seats — seven of the eight seats in Bihar, eight of 10 in Haryana, all four in Jharkhand, seven of eight in Madhya Pradesh, 12 of 14 in Uttar Pradesh and all seven in Delhi.

Voting percentage Phase 6 Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE updates: 41.24% votes polled till 3 pm; 35.97% turnout in Bihar, 47.86% in Jharkhand

Representational image. PTI

BJP's allies Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Apna Dal had won one seat each in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, respectively. The Congress had won two seats - Guna and Rohtak - while the Samajwadi Party and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had won one seat apiece in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, respectively.

The Trinamool had won all the eight seats going to the polls in the sixth phase in West Bengal.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections started on April 11 and would conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

The stage is set in national capital where the incumbent BJP, Delhi's ruling AAP and the Congress are locked in a fight on all seven seats. The Congress is looking to bounce back after ending up at the third spot in the 2014 elections. The lead up to the polls has not been without drama, with allegations and counter-allegations flying, and it had all the trappings of a soap opera that could give the daily shows a run for their money.

The high-octane poll campaigning in the national capital ended on Friday but not before it saw a plethora of stars descending here to campaign for their respective parties.

If Hema Malini and Sunny Deol provided the Bollywood quotient to the saffron party's campaign, Raj Babbar and Nagma added the star quotient to the Congress. Prakash Raj, Swara Bhaskar and Gul Panag campaigned for the AAP. From Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being slapped to AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi breaking down at a press conference over "derogatory pamphlets" to BJP's Udit Raj leaving the party and joining the Congress after being denied a ticket from northwest Delhi, the last two months been quite eventful and have kept everyone on their toes.

The seven seats will see 164 candidates battling it out of which 18 are women. Prominent among them are former chief minister Sheila Dikshit from northeast Delhi, BJP's incumbent MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who is contesting from New Delhi, and Atishi.

In West Bengal, voting began for eight parliamentary constituencies in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday amid heightened security. The polling, which started at 7 am, will continue till 6 pm.

The eight constituencies — Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram (ST), Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur (SC) — are spread over East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura and part of East Burdwan districts. In the general elections five years ago, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress had won all the eight seats. An electorate of around 1,33,56,964 will decide the fate of 83 candidates — 78 male and five female — in the eight seats.

The Centre will deploy over 71,000 security personnel to ensure violence-free elections in eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal on 12 May, Home Ministry officials said Thursday. To avoid improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the Maoist-affected Jangalmahal area of Bengal, security personnel have been directed not to move in vehicles, they said.

The officials said 713 companies or 71,300 security men and women are being deployed for election duties in Bengal for the 12 May polls. There will 602 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces — CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, ITBP, RPF and RAF — and 111 companies of the state armed police. A company has about 100 personnel.

The decision has been taken considering incidents of violence in previous polls, incidents on the eve of polling and sensitivity of areas in Maoist-affected zones, the officials said.

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 15:40:29 IST

