Voting percentage elections 2019 LIVE: Voting in Assam yet to pick up by 9 am; Jorhat constituency off to a slow start

With 20 states and Union Territories going for polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 involving 91 parliamentary seats, a total of 14,20,54,978 voters will exercise their right to franchise in 1,70,664 polling booths. Among the electorate who will be voting on Thursday 7,21,53,244 are men, 6,98,05,370 are women and 7,764 belong to the third gender. The destiny of 1,279 candidates will be decided in the first phase of polling.

The states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep will have voting for all its parliamentary constituencies at one go. Among other states, 5 seats in Assam, 4 in Bihar, 1 in Chhattisgarh, 2 in Jammu and Kashmir, 7 in Maharashtra, 1 each in Manipur and Tripura, 4 in Odisha, 8 in Uttar Pradesh and 2 in West Bengal will go to polls on Monday.

In the Assembly elections of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim all its constituencies of 175, 60 and 32 respectively are going to the polls on Thursday. Simultaneously, the states of Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Bihar will be holding bypolls to one Assembly constituency each on Thursday. In Bihar, Nawada Assembly seat will have a bypoll while in Maharashtra, Katol is voting for electing a new MLA. In Meghalaya, Selsella Assembly seat, in Mizoram, Aizawl West (ST) Assembly seat and in Nagaland, Aonglenden (ST) Assembly seat are voting on Thursday to elect new MLAs.

