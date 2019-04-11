Voting percentage elections 2019 LIVE: Voting in Assam yet to pick up by 9 am; Jorhat constituency off to a slow start

With 20 states and Union Territories going for polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 involving 91 parliamentary seats, a total of 14,20,54,978 voters will exercise their right to franchise in 1,70,664 polling booths. Among the electorate who will be voting on Thursday 7,21,53,244 are men, 6,98,05,370 are women and 7,764 belong to the third gender. The destiny of 1,279 candidates will be decided in the first phase of polling.
The states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep will have voting for all its parliamentary constituencies at one go. Among other states, 5 seats in Assam, 4 in Bihar, 1 in Chhattisgarh, 2 in Jammu and Kashmir, 7 in Maharashtra, 1 each in Manipur and Tripura, 4 in Odisha, 8 in Uttar Pradesh and 2 in West Bengal will go to polls on Monday.
In the Assembly elections of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim all its constituencies of 175, 60 and 32 respectively are going to the polls on Thursday. Simultaneously, the states of Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Bihar will be holding bypolls to one Assembly constituency each on Thursday. In Bihar, Nawada Assembly seat will have a bypoll while in Maharashtra, Katol is voting for electing a new MLA. In Meghalaya, Selsella Assembly seat, in Mizoram, Aizawl West (ST) Assembly seat and in Nagaland, Aonglenden (ST) Assembly seat are voting on Thursday to elect new MLAs.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 09:44:22 IST
Highlights
Polling speed in Assam yet to pick up
According to News18, in Jorhat parliamentary constituency of Assam, the Assembly constituencies of Sonari and Mahmora have recorded polling percentage of 8 percent and 11 percent respectively after two hours of voting. The Charaideo district which also falls in this constituency recorded 9.5 percent of voting within the same time frame.
Voters trickle in as voting in Western Uttar Pradesh picks up slowly
According to CNN-News18, till 9 am Baghpat recorded a voter turnout of 11 percent while the sugarcane belt of Meerut has recorded 10 percent polling. In Baghpat, former Mumbai Police commissioner Satya Pal Singh is seeking re-election.
Sikkim records 22% voting till 8.30 am
The first voting trend comes in from Sikkim. Till 8.30 am, this tiny hill state has recorded 22 percent of voting, News18 reported. Sikkim is voting both for a new Assembly and also to elect a new MP. The state has only one seat in Lok Sabha.
Narendra Modi appeals citizens to vote
Prime Minister on Thursday called upon voters in the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 to come out in large numbers and exercise their rights to franchise. The prime minister specifically appealed to the "young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers", ANI reported.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
09:44 (IST)
Nagaland votes enthusiastically
In the first two hours of voting, the state of Nagaland which also has only one Lok Sabha constituency in the same name has recorded 21 percent of voting till 9 am.
09:35 (IST)
Polling speed in Assam yet to pick up
According to News18, in Jorhat parliamentary constituency of Assam, the Assembly constituencies of Sonari and Mahmora have recorded polling percentage of 8 percent and 11 percent respectively after two hours of voting. The Charaideo district which also falls in this constituency recorded 9.5 percent of voting within the same time frame.
09:28 (IST)
Voters trickle in as voting in Western Uttar Pradesh picks up slowly
According to CNN-News18, till 9 am Baghpat recorded a voter turnout of 11 percent while the sugarcane belt of Meerut has recorded 10 percent polling. In Baghpat, former Mumbai Police commissioner Satya Pal Singh is seeking re-election.
09:19 (IST)
Bihar makes a slow start
In Bihar in the first hour of polling till 8 am, Aurangabad recorded 5.6 percent, Gaya recorded 11 percent, Nawada recorded 3 percent and Jamui recorded 3 percent of polling.
09:19 (IST)
Sikkim records 22% voting till 8.30 am
The first voting trend comes in from Sikkim. Till 8.30 am, this tiny hill state has recorded 22 percent of voting, News18 reported. Sikkim is voting both for a new Assembly and also to elect a new MP. The state has only one seat in Lok Sabha.
08:43 (IST)
Narendra Modi appeals citizens to vote
Prime Minister on Thursday called upon voters in the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 to come out in large numbers and exercise their rights to franchise. The prime minister specifically appealed to the "young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers", ANI reported.