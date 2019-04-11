Voting percentage elections 2019 LIVE updates: Polling speed in Assam picks up, Lakhimpur records 54%, Dibrugarh at 50% till 1 pm

Voting percentage elections 2019 LIVE updates: Voting in Assam is picking up at a brisk pace on Thursday in the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 with the voting percentage recorded in Jorhat standing at 50 percent, Lakhimpur at 54 percent and Dibrugarh at 50 percent till 1 pm.
Andhra Pradesh chief electoral officer Rajat Kumar informed News18 that the state saw a voter turnout of 9 percent in the first two hours.
Among the constituencies whose polling percentage are available so far, Srikakulam stands at 10 percent, Vizianagaram at 4.8 percent, Visakhapatnam at 6.1 percent, East Godavari at 12.36 percent, West Godavari at 8.67 percent, Krishna at 3.96 percent, Guntur at 7 percent, Prakasam at 7.9 percent, Nellore at 7.83 percent, Chittoor at 10.33 percent, Kurnool at 18.1 percent, Kadapa at 7.68 percent and Ananthapuram at 10.62 percent.
In Bihar, Nawada led the pack with 27 percent voting percentage till 12 pm. While Aurangabad parliamentary constituency recorded 25 percent polling, Gaya recorded 23 percent and Jamui 23 percent. The overall polling percentage stood at 24.57 percent, according to News18.
Maharashtra had a slow start to its voting exercise despite Union minister Nitin Gadkari looking to fend off the challenge from Congress' Nana Patole in Nagpur and the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli–Chimur also among the seven parliamentary constituencies going to polls in the first phase of voting in the Lok Sabha Election 2019.
While Nagpur stood at 9.33 percent till 9 am, Wardha stood at 7.32 percent, Ramtek at 4.9 percent, Bhandara-Gondiya at 8.5 percent, Yavatmal-Washim at 5.03 percent, Chandrapur at 6.18 percent and Gadchiroli-Chimur at 8.45 percent.
Despite threats from Maoists, voters in Chhattisgarh's Bastar have come out to vote with the polling percentage touching 10 percent till 9 am.
The voting percentage in Uttarakhand stood at 13.34 percent till 9 am. All five Lok Sabha constituencies are going for a vote on Thursday.
The polling percentage in West Bengal nears 20 percent, according to News18, with the constituencies of Alipurduars and Cooch Behar being the only two out of 42 in West Bengal seats which are voting in the first phase of polling. Till 9 am, the state recorded a polling percentage of 18.12 percent.
Jammu and Kashmir recorded a poor turnout till 9 am with the polling percentage in Bandipora standing at a pathetic 2.4 percent up to 9 am while in Sumbal Sonawari it was at 7%. Only 6% voted in Gurez in the same time frame, News18 reported.
According to 101Reporters, Gaya recorded 13 percent voting, Nawada 5 percent, Aurangabad 6.2 percent and Jamui 5.8 percent of voting till 9 am. Voting is likely to pick up as the day progresses.
With 20 states and Union Territories going for polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 involving 91 parliamentary seats, a total of 14,20,54,978 voters will exercise their right to franchise in 1,70,664 polling booths. Among the electorate who will be voting on Thursday 7,21,53,244 are men, 6,98,05,370 are women and 7,764 belong to the third gender. The destiny of 1,279 candidates will be decided in the first phase of polling.
The states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep will have voting for all its parliamentary constituencies at one go. Among other states, 5 seats in Assam, 4 in Bihar, 1 in Chhattisgarh, 2 in Jammu and Kashmir, 7 in Maharashtra, 1 each in Manipur and Tripura, 4 in Odisha, 8 in Uttar Pradesh and 2 in West Bengal will go to polls on Monday.
In the Assembly elections of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim all its constituencies of 175, 60 and 32 respectively are going to the polls on Thursday. Simultaneously, the states of Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Bihar will be holding bypolls to one Assembly constituency each on Thursday. In Bihar, Nawada Assembly seat will have a bypoll while in Maharashtra, Katol is voting for electing a new MLA. In Meghalaya, Selsella Assembly seat, in Mizoram, Aizawl West (ST) Assembly seat and in Nagaland, Aonglenden (ST) Assembly seat are voting on Thursday to elect new MLAs.
Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 14:09:29 IST
Highlights
Voting percentage in Jammu and Kashmir: Gulmarg leads polling statistics under Baramulla constituency till 1 pm
In Jammu and Kashmir, Gulmarg Assembly constituency under Baramulla Lok Sabha seat recorded the highest polling percentage with 21.20% till 1 pm. However, the overall percentage in the state has been far from impressive. Following is the latest position how these Assembly constituencies are voting to elect a new Baramulla MP:
Uri: 40.70 %
Rafiabad: 8.01%
Sangrama: 7.41%
Baramulla: 9.60%
Gulmarg: 21.20%
Pattan: 18.19%
Voting percentage in Assam: Jorhat records 50%, Lakhimpur 54%, Dibrugarh 50% till 1 pm
With the manner, Assam is turning out to vote on Thursday in the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019, it looks like the state will have a healthy percentage at the end of voting if the state manages to maintain the current speed of voting. Five parliamentary seats are going to polls in the state today.
Input by Shantanu Mahanta/101Reporters
Voting percentage in Assam: Bihpuria Assembly constituency leads in polling under Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat
Following is the break up of polling percentage and number of voters recorded at the Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency in Assam till 1 pm in three Assembly constituencies of Lakhimpur, Naoboicha and Bihpuria:
111 Lakhimpur
Male: 24291 , Female: 22355 , Others: 0
Total: 46646
Percentage: 26.00%
110 Naoboicha
Male: 28396 , Female: 28293 , Other: 0
Total: 56689
Percentage: 27.48%
109 Bihpuria
Male: 29145 , Female: 25210 , Other: 0
Total: 54355
Percentage: 37.43%
Voting percentage in Bihar: Aurangabad leads in the state with 34.6%
According to News18, Aurangabad recorded 34.6% polling percentage, Gaya stood at 33% and Nawada at 37 percent. Jamui was at 29% when the last reports came in. The overall voting percentage was at 37% till 1 pm.
Sikkim comes all out to elect new Assembly, Lok Sabha MP
The Election Commission of India tweeted out images of the Tumin East polling station located at a remote college of East Sikkim. Till 11 am, 182 out of total 1156 voters had cast their votes.
Voting percentage in Bihar: Nawada leads pack with 27% voting percentage till 12 pm
While Aurangabad parliamentary constituency recorded 25% polling till 12 pm, Gaya recorded 23%, Nawada 27% and Jamui 23%. The overall polling percentage stood at 24.57%.
Voting percentage in Andhra Pradesh: East Godavari surges ahead in polling percentage with 12.36%
News18 quoting Andhra Pradesh chief electoral officer Rajat Kumar reported that the state saw a voter turnout of 9 percent in the first two hours. Following is the voting percentage as it stands till 9 am in these constituencies:
Srikakulam: 10%
Vizianagaram: 4.8%
Visakhapatnam: 6.1%
East Godavari: 12.36%
West Godavari: 8.67%
Krishna: 3.96%
Guntur: 7%
Prakasam: 7.9%
Nellore: 7.83%
Chittoor: 10.33%
Kurnool: 18.1%
Kadapa: 7.68 %:
Ananthapuram: 10.62%
Voting percentage in Maharashtra: Nagpur at 9.33%; Wardha at 7.32% till 9 am
Maharashtra had a slow start to its voting exercise despite Union minister Nitin Gadkari looking to fend off the challenge from Congress' Nana Patole in Nagpur and the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli–Chimur also among the seven parliamentary constituencies going to polls in the first phase of voting in the Lok Sabha Election 2019., according to News18.
Nagpur: 9.33%
Ramtek: 4.9%
Bhandara-Gondiya: 8.5%
Yavatmal-Washim: 5.03%
Wardha: 7.32%
Chandrapur: 6.18%
Gadchiroli-Chimur: 8.45%
Voting percentage in Chhattisgarh: Despite Maoist threats, Bastar comes out to vote
In Chhattisgarh, out of the 11 constituencies, only Bastar is voting in the first phase. Till 9 am, the Maoist-hit belt has recorded 10 percent voting till 9 am, News18 reports.
In brief, polling percentage for West Bengal, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Manipur till 9 am
West Bengal: 18.12%
Mizoram: 17.5%
Chhattisgarh: 10.2%
Manipur: 15.6%
Voting percentage in Bihar: Aurangabad pips other constituencies in poll percentage till 10 am
The update in Bihar polling percentage has come in. According to News18, till 10 am the poll percentage stands at 13.46% in Aurangabad, 19% in Gaya, 9% in Nawada and 14% in Jamui.
Polling percentage in West Bengal nears 20%
According to News18, the constituencies of Alipurduars and Cooch Behar are the only two out of 42 in West Bengal which are voting in thge first phase of polling. Till 9 am, the state recorded a polling percentage of 18.12%.
Voter turnout slowly touches double-digit in Uttar Pradesh
Voters are gradually trickling in to vote in their respective booths in Uttar Pradesh as the voting percentage in most of the eight constituencies in the state going to polls on Thursday is touching double figures, News18 reports.
Saharanpur: 8%
Kairana: 10%
Muzaffarnagar: 10%
Meerut: 10%
Bijnor: 11%
Baghpat: 11%
Ghaziabad: 12%
Gautam Buddh Nagar: 10%
Voting percentage in Jammu and Kashmir: Voter turnout low across state in initial hours
According to News18, the polling percentage in Bandipora stood at a pathetic 2.4% up to 9 am while in Sumbal Sonawari it was at 7%. Only 6% voted in Gurez in the same time frame.
Voting in Assam yet to pick up, stands at 10.2% till 9 am
The polling percentage in Assam till 9 am stands at 10.2%, reports News18.
Tezpur: 10%
Kaliabor: 10%
Lakhimpur: 9%
Dibrugarh: 10%
Jorhat: 12%
99-Majuli LAC under 14-Lakhimpur HPC: 11.29%
Ghaziabad records 12%, Baghpat 11% till 9 am
In Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad recorded 12 percent polling till 9 am while in Baghpat, 11% exercised their right to franchise, reports 101Reporters.
Inputs by Yogesh Bharadwaj
Polling speed in Assam yet to pick up
According to News18, in Jorhat parliamentary constituency of Assam, the Assembly constituencies of Sonari and Mahmora have recorded polling percentage of 8 percent and 11 percent respectively after two hours of voting. The Charaideo district which also falls in this constituency recorded 9.5 percent of voting within the same time frame.
Voters trickle in as voting in Western Uttar Pradesh picks up slowly
According to CNN-News18, till 9 am Baghpat recorded a voter turnout of 11 percent while the sugarcane belt of Meerut has recorded 10 percent polling. In Baghpat, former Mumbai Police commissioner Satya Pal Singh is seeking re-election.
Sikkim records 22% voting till 8.30 am
The first voting trend comes in from Sikkim. Till 8.30 am, this tiny hill state has recorded 22 percent of voting, News18 reported. Sikkim is voting both for a new Assembly and also to elect a new MP. The state has only one seat in Lok Sabha.
Narendra Modi appeals citizens to vote
Prime Minister on Thursday called upon voters in the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 to come out in large numbers and exercise their rights to franchise. The prime minister specifically appealed to the "young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers", ANI reported.
14:09 (IST)
Voting percentage in Jammu and Kashmir: Gulmarg leads polling statistics under Baramulla constituency till 1 pm
In Jammu and Kashmir, Gulmarg Assembly constituency under Baramulla Lok Sabha seat recorded the highest polling percentage with 21.20% till 1 pm. However, the overall percentage in the state has been far from impressive. Following is the latest position how these Assembly constituencies are voting to elect a new Baramulla MP:
Uri: 40.70 %
Rafiabad: 8.01%
Sangrama: 7.41%
Baramulla: 9.60%
Gulmarg: 21.20%
Pattan: 18.19%
13:52 (IST)
Voting percentage in Tripura: 39% polling in West Tripura so far
Voter turnout stands at 39 percent in the West Tripura Lok Sabha Constituency at 1:30 pm.
Input by Shantanu Chakraborty/101Reporters
13:39 (IST)
Voting percentage in Assam: Jorhat records 50%, Lakhimpur 54%, Dibrugarh 50% till 1 pm
With the manner, Assam is turning out to vote on Thursday in the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019, it looks like the state will have a healthy percentage at the end of voting if the state manages to maintain the current speed of voting. Five parliamentary seats are going to polls in the state today.
Input by Shantanu Mahanta/101Reporters
13:33 (IST)
Voting percentage in Assam: Bihpuria Assembly constituency leads in polling under Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat
Following is the break up of polling percentage and number of voters recorded at the Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency in Assam till 1 pm in three Assembly constituencies of Lakhimpur, Naoboicha and Bihpuria:
111 Lakhimpur
Male: 24291 , Female: 22355 , Others: 0
Total: 46646
Percentage: 26.00%
110 Naoboicha
Male: 28396 , Female: 28293 , Other: 0
Total: 56689
Percentage: 27.48%
109 Bihpuria
Male: 29145 , Female: 25210 , Other: 0
Total: 54355
Percentage: 37.43%
13:21 (IST)
Voting percentage in Bihar: Aurangabad leads in the state with 34.6%
According to News18, Aurangabad recorded 34.6% polling percentage, Gaya stood at 33% and Nawada at 37 percent. Jamui was at 29% when the last reports came in. The overall voting percentage was at 37% till 1 pm.
13:10 (IST)
Voting percentage in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, West Bengal, Manipur: West Bengal maintains the lead, Manipur follows closely
Following is the position of polling percentage till 11 am in the following states as per the Election Commission of India:
13:05 (IST)
Sikkim comes all out to elect new Assembly, Lok Sabha MP
The Election Commission of India tweeted out images of the Tumin East polling station located at a remote college of East Sikkim. Till 11 am, 182 out of total 1156 voters had cast their votes.
12:49 (IST)
Voting percentage in Bihar: Nawada leads pack with 27% voting percentage till 12 pm
While Aurangabad parliamentary constituency recorded 25% polling till 12 pm, Gaya recorded 23%, Nawada 27% and Jamui 23%. The overall polling percentage stood at 24.57%.
12:29 (IST)
Voting percentage in Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Tripura. Telangana, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra: West Bengal leads the flock till 11 am
The parliamentary constituencies of Alipurduars and Cooch Behar in West Bengal are voting with zeal as the state recorded 38.08 % polling till 11 am.
12:13 (IST)
Voting percentage in Andhra Pradesh: East Godavari surges ahead in polling percentage with 12.36%
News18 quoting Andhra Pradesh chief electoral officer Rajat Kumar reported that the state saw a voter turnout of 9 percent in the first two hours. Following is the voting percentage as it stands till 9 am in these constituencies:
Srikakulam: 10%
Vizianagaram: 4.8%
Visakhapatnam: 6.1%
East Godavari: 12.36%
West Godavari: 8.67%
Krishna: 3.96%
Guntur: 7%
Prakasam: 7.9%
Nellore: 7.83%
Chittoor: 10.33%
Kurnool: 18.1%
Kadapa: 7.68 %:
Ananthapuram: 10.62%
11:57 (IST)
Voting percentage in Odisha: Malkangiri Lok Sabha constituency records 4% till 9 am
In Odisha, while the parliamentary constituencies of Koraput saw 10%, Berhampur recorded 11% and Malkangiri had a poor 4% polling till 9 am. The state is also going through its first phase of polling for its Assembly. In the Assembly segments, Jagdalpur recorded 12.19% voting while Chitrakoot recorded 13.47% polling.
11:29 (IST)
Voting percentage in Maharashtra: Nagpur at 9.33%; Wardha at 7.32% till 9 am
Maharashtra had a slow start to its voting exercise despite Union minister Nitin Gadkari looking to fend off the challenge from Congress' Nana Patole in Nagpur and the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli–Chimur also among the seven parliamentary constituencies going to polls in the first phase of voting in the Lok Sabha Election 2019., according to News18.
Nagpur: 9.33%
Ramtek: 4.9%
Bhandara-Gondiya: 8.5%
Yavatmal-Washim: 5.03%
Wardha: 7.32%
Chandrapur: 6.18%
Gadchiroli-Chimur: 8.45%
11:07 (IST)
Voting percentage in Chhattisgarh: Despite Maoist threats, Bastar comes out to vote
In Chhattisgarh, out of the 11 constituencies, only Bastar is voting in the first phase. Till 9 am, the Maoist-hit belt has recorded 10 percent voting till 9 am, News18 reports.
11:01 (IST)
Election Commission releases figures of voter turnout
The Election Commission of India has released the voter turnout data for the following states:
10:50 (IST)
In brief, polling percentage for West Bengal, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Manipur till 9 am
West Bengal: 18.12%
Mizoram: 17.5%
Chhattisgarh: 10.2%
Manipur: 15.6%
10:46 (IST)
Voting percentage in Chhattisgarh: Many voters in the southern state yet to make to the poll booth
The 9 am polling percentage in Telangana stood at a poor 10.6% till 9 am. All its 17 Lok Sabha seats are voting today. The Khammam parliamentary constituency polling percentage stood at 8.2% at 9 am, News18 reports. While in only 6.34% polling was recorded in Hyderabad parliamentary constituency. The lowest turnout was recorded in Malakpet Assembly segment under the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.
10:41 (IST)
Voting percentage in Bihar: Aurangabad pips other constituencies in poll percentage till 10 am
The update in Bihar polling percentage has come in. According to News18, till 10 am the poll percentage stands at 13.46% in Aurangabad, 19% in Gaya, 9% in Nawada and 14% in Jamui.
10:31 (IST)
Polling percentage in West Bengal nears 20%
According to News18, the constituencies of Alipurduars and Cooch Behar are the only two out of 42 in West Bengal which are voting in thge first phase of polling. Till 9 am, the state recorded a polling percentage of 18.12%.
10:16 (IST)
Voter turnout slowly touches double-digit in Uttar Pradesh
Voters are gradually trickling in to vote in their respective booths in Uttar Pradesh as the voting percentage in most of the eight constituencies in the state going to polls on Thursday is touching double figures, News18 reports.
Saharanpur: 8%
Kairana: 10%
Muzaffarnagar: 10%
Meerut: 10%
Bijnor: 11%
Baghpat: 11%
Ghaziabad: 12%
Gautam Buddh Nagar: 10%
10:05 (IST)
Voting percentage in Jammu and Kashmir: Voter turnout low across state in initial hours
According to News18, the polling percentage in Bandipora stood at a pathetic 2.4% up to 9 am while in Sumbal Sonawari it was at 7%. Only 6% voted in Gurez in the same time frame.
10:01 (IST)
Voting in Assam yet to pick up, stands at 10.2% till 9 am
The polling percentage in Assam till 9 am stands at 10.2%, reports News18.
Tezpur: 10%
Kaliabor: 10%
Lakhimpur: 9%
Dibrugarh: 10%
Jorhat: 12%
99-Majuli LAC under 14-Lakhimpur HPC: 11.29%
09:56 (IST)
Ghaziabad records 12%, Baghpat 11% till 9 am
In Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad recorded 12 percent polling till 9 am while in Baghpat, 11% exercised their right to franchise, reports 101Reporters.
Inputs by Yogesh Bharadwaj
09:48 (IST)
Voting picks up in Bihar
According to 101Reporters, Gaya recorded 13% voting, Nawada 5%, Aurangabad 6.2% and Jamui 5.8%.
Inputs from Uttam Kumar Ray
09:44 (IST)
Nagaland votes enthusiastically
In the first two hours of voting, the state of Nagaland which also has only one Lok Sabha constituency in the same name has recorded 21 percent of voting till 9 am.
09:35 (IST)
Polling speed in Assam yet to pick up
According to News18, in Jorhat parliamentary constituency of Assam, the Assembly constituencies of Sonari and Mahmora have recorded polling percentage of 8 percent and 11 percent respectively after two hours of voting. The Charaideo district which also falls in this constituency recorded 9.5 percent of voting within the same time frame.
09:28 (IST)
Voters trickle in as voting in Western Uttar Pradesh picks up slowly
According to CNN-News18, till 9 am Baghpat recorded a voter turnout of 11 percent while the sugarcane belt of Meerut has recorded 10 percent polling. In Baghpat, former Mumbai Police commissioner Satya Pal Singh is seeking re-election.
09:19 (IST)
Bihar makes a slow start
In Bihar in the first hour of polling till 8 am, Aurangabad recorded 5.6 percent, Gaya recorded 11 percent, Nawada recorded 3 percent and Jamui recorded 3 percent of polling.
09:19 (IST)
Sikkim records 22% voting till 8.30 am
The first voting trend comes in from Sikkim. Till 8.30 am, this tiny hill state has recorded 22 percent of voting, News18 reported. Sikkim is voting both for a new Assembly and also to elect a new MP. The state has only one seat in Lok Sabha.
08:43 (IST)
Narendra Modi appeals citizens to vote
Prime Minister on Thursday called upon voters in the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 to come out in large numbers and exercise their rights to franchise. The prime minister specifically appealed to the "young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers", ANI reported.