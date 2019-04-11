Voting percentage elections 2019 LIVE updates: Polling gets over at Maoist-affected Jamui; Bihar sees 48.74% voter turnout till 4 pm

Voting percentage elections 2019 LIVE updates: While polling has ended in Maoist-affected Jamui which recorded 53.35% polling till 4 pm, Aurangabad registered a voting percentage of 48.75 percent till the same time in Bihar. The constituencies of Gaya and Nawada recorded 46 percent, 47 percent respectively. The overall polling percentage stands at 48.74 percent in the state till 4 pm.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed 50.86 percent till 3 pm with Saharanpur recording 54.18 percent and 52.40 percent in Kairana. Muzaffarnagar saw 50.60 percent and Bijnor saw 50.80 percent.

Both the parliamentary constituencies of Jorhat and Lakhimpur have recorded a voter turnout of 65 percent each while Kaliabor recorded 64 percent and Dibrugarh 61 percent till 3 pm. Kaliabor recorded 64 percent while Tezpur saw 60 percent voter turnout. Dibrugarh witnessed 61 percent voting in the same duration, reported Santanu Mahanta from 101Reporters.

In the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir, Samba recorded 52.1 percent till 1 pm while Jammu had 45.9 percent polling in Jammu parliamentary constituency. Kupwara is faring ahead in terms of voter turnout having recorded 30.8 percent till 1 pm while Bandipora saw 20.9 percent polling.

In Bihar, Aurangabad registered a voting percentage of 36.2 percent up to 2 pm. The constituencies of Gaya, Nawada and Jamui recorded 38 percent, 39 percent and 32.50 percent respectively. The overall polling percentage stands at 36.49 percent in the state till 2 pm.

Voting in Assam is picking up at a brisk pace on Thursday in the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 with the voting percentage recorded in Jorhat standing at 50 percent, Lakhimpur at 54 percent and Dibrugarh at 50 percent till 1 pm.

Andhra Pradesh chief electoral officer Rajat Kumar informed News18 that the state saw a voter turnout of 9 percent in the first two hours.

Among the constituencies whose polling percentage are available so far, Srikakulam stands at 10 percent, Vizianagaram at 4.8 percent, Visakhapatnam at 6.1 percent, East Godavari at 12.36 percent, West Godavari at 8.67 percent, Krishna at 3.96 percent, Guntur at 7 percent, Prakasam at 7.9 percent, Nellore at 7.83 percent, Chittoor at 10.33 percent, Kurnool at 18.1 percent, Kadapa at 7.68 percent and Ananthapuram at 10.62 percent.

In Bihar, Nawada led the pack with 27 percent voting percentage till 12 pm. While Aurangabad parliamentary constituency recorded 25 percent polling, Gaya recorded 23 percent and Jamui 23 percent. The overall polling percentage stood at 24.57 percent, according to News18.

Maharashtra had a slow start to its voting exercise despite Union minister Nitin Gadkari looking to fend off the challenge from Congress' Nana Patole in Nagpur and the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli–Chimur also among the seven parliamentary constituencies going to polls in the first phase of voting in the Lok Sabha Election 2019.

While Nagpur stood at 9.33 percent till 9 am, Wardha stood at 7.32 percent, Ramtek at 4.9 percent, Bhandara-Gondiya at 8.5 percent, Yavatmal-Washim at 5.03 percent, Chandrapur at 6.18 percent and Gadchiroli-Chimur at 8.45 percent.

Despite threats from Maoists, voters in Chhattisgarh's Bastar have come out to vote with the polling percentage touching 10 percent till 9 am.

The voting percentage in Uttarakhand stood at 13.34 percent till 9 am. All five Lok Sabha constituencies are going for a vote on Thursday.

The polling percentage in West Bengal nears 20 percent, according to News18, with the constituencies of Alipurduars and Cooch Behar being the only two out of 42 in West Bengal seats which are voting in the first phase of polling. Till 9 am, the state recorded a polling percentage of 18.12 percent.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded a poor turnout till 9 am with the polling percentage in Bandipora standing at a pathetic 2.4 percent up to 9 am while in Sumbal Sonawari it was at 7%. Only 6% voted in Gurez in the same time frame, News18 reported.

According to 101Reporters, Gaya recorded 13 percent voting, Nawada 5 percent, Aurangabad 6.2 percent and Jamui 5.8 percent of voting till 9 am. Voting is likely to pick up as the day progresses.

With 20 states and Union Territories going for polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 involving 91 parliamentary seats, a total of 14,20,54,978 voters will exercise their right to franchise in 1,70,664 polling booths. Among the electorate who will be voting on Thursday 7,21,53,244 are men, 6,98,05,370 are women and 7,764 belong to the third gender. The destiny of 1,279 candidates will be decided in the first phase of polling.

The states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep will have voting for all its parliamentary constituencies at one go. Among other states, 5 seats in Assam, 4 in Bihar, 1 in Chhattisgarh, 2 in Jammu and Kashmir, 7 in Maharashtra, 1 each in Manipur and Tripura, 4 in Odisha, 8 in Uttar Pradesh and 2 in West Bengal will go to polls on Monday.

In the Assembly elections of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim all its constituencies of 175, 60 and 32 respectively are going to the polls on Thursday. Simultaneously, the states of Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Bihar will be holding bypolls to one Assembly constituency each on Thursday. In Bihar, Nawada Assembly seat will have a bypoll while in Maharashtra, Katol is voting for electing a new MLA. In Meghalaya, Selsella Assembly seat, in Mizoram, Aizawl West (ST) Assembly seat and in Nagaland, Aonglenden (ST) Assembly seat are voting on Thursday to elect new MLAs.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.