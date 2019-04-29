Voting percentage elections 2019 LIVE updates: Mumbai makes an uninspiring start to polling; Bhadrak leads in Odisha till 9 am

Maharashtra records 6.33 percent voting till 9 am with Mumbai making a lazy start to voting. None of the city's six parliamentary constituencies clocked double-digit voting percentage till 9 am. The polling percentages of Mumbai North (7.85 percent), Mumbai North West (6.19 percent), Mumbai North East (7.37 percent), Mumbai North Central (4.97 percent), Mumbai South Central (6.44 percent) and Mumbai South (5.89 percent) betrays the otherwise fast life in the city. Neither Thane was better at 5.98 percent nor was Kalyan at 4. 28 percent. None of the 17 seats in Maharashtra going to the fray on Monday has so far touched double-digit when it comes to polling percentage till 9 am.

Kanpur was the slowest to vote in Uttar Pradesh but picked up later as the state sees 9.83 percent voting till 9 am. The parliamentary constituencies of Kheri (11.68 percent), Farrukhabad (11.42 percent) Shahjahanpur (11.14 percent), Jhansi (10.77 percent) and Hamirpur (10.38 percent) are leading the polling among the 13 seats voting on Monday till 9 am. Hardoi was at 9.51 percent while Unnao was at 9.95 percent during the same time period.

Odisha witnessed 8.14 percent polling till 9 am with Bhadrak leading the pack with 12.33 percent. Balasore followed closely with 11.65 percent while Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur witnessed 7.74 percent and 7.71 percent respectively. Mayurbhanj was at 5.77 percent and Jajpur a paltry 3.14 percent in comparison.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 6.96 percent polling till 9 am with the parliamentary constituencies of Jabalpur and Chhindwara witnessing 10.96 percent and 10.16 percent respectively. During the same period, Sidhi recorded 5.87 percent, Shahdol 5.45 percent, Mandla 6.78 percent and Balaghat 4.42 percent.

Meanwhile, Bihar records 4.62 percent till 9 am. The parliamentary constituency of Darbhanga recorded 6.05 percent voting till 9 am while Munger saw 9.10 percent polling in the same time period. Begusarai witnessed 2.61 percent polling till 9 am.

Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh has recorded a voting percentage of 9 percent till 8 am while Shirur in Maharashtra has seen a voter turnout of 2.56 percent in Maharashtra in the same time period.

Over 12 crore 82 lakh voters will decide the fate of 961 candidates in Phase 4 of Lok Sabha Election 2019 on Monday (29 April 2019) with 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states going for polls. More than 1,40,000 polling booths are put up for smooth conduct of polls. Apart from 6,74,83,449 males and 6,07,80,055 females, 3,925 members from the third gender will also exercise their to franchise on Monday.

In the Anantnag parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, only Kulgam district will vote on 29 April. Due to the fluid security situation, the polling in this parliamentary constituency has been divided into three parts -- Phase 3, Phase 4 and Phase 5. It is the only parliamentary constituency in the country where the voting is held in this fashion. The four districts to be covered under Anantnag parliamentary constituency are Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama. Due to the manner of voting in the Anantnag parliamentary constituency, the number of candidates contesting from Kulgam district is included in the final tally as the election is spread out to Phase 3, Phase 4 and Phase 5 of General Election 2019.

In Maharashtra, 17 parliamentary constituencies are going to polls including all six seats in Mumbai. Its neighbouring city of Thane is also voting on Monday. While 13 seats each are going to the fray in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, there are eight in West Bengal and six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. In Bihar, five parliamentary constituencies are going to vote on Monday while in Jharkhand there are three doing the same.

The voter turnout data is procured from the Voter Turnout application of the Election Commission of India and from other sources.

Click here for the overall status of voting in Phase 4 of Lok Sabha Election 2019.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.