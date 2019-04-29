Voting percentage elections 2019 LIVE updates: Odisha sees 53.11% turnout till 5 pm; pan-India figure at 50.42%

The overall poll percentage in the country was 50.42 percent till 5 pm.

Maharashtra saw 42.24 percent turnout, West Bengal saw 66.36 percent turnout, Uttar Pradesh saw 44.95 percent turnout and Rajasthan saw 54.52 percent turnout till 5 pm.

With a meagre 8.42 percent voter turnout in Kulgam district under Anantnag parliamentary constituency till 4 pm, which is also the closing time for voting in the state in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019, the spirit of democracy is far from thriving. The previous two phases under which the constituency voted were also hardly encouraging in terms of statistics.

Bolpur recorded 68.51 percent polling till 4 pm with West Bengal witnessing a 66.01 percent voter turnout during the same time frame. Baharampur was 66 percent, Krishnagar at 66.59 percent, Burdwan-Durgapur at 66.45 percent, Bardhaman-Purba at 67.05 percent and Birbhum at 66.77 percent among others.

Nandurbar in Maharashtra is in the sniffing distance of 50 percent voter turnout recording 49.86 percent till 3 pm. Shirdi witnessed 46.59 percent till 3 pm. while Maval was at 40.70 percent and Dindori at 40.90 percent. It is also the leading parliamentary constituency in the state among all the 17 seats that are voting in Phase 4 of Lok Sabha Election 2019. None of the six parliamentary constituencies in Mumbai city has touched 40 percent voter turnout so far with Mumbai North West being the highest at 39.71 percent. Mumbai North was close behind with 38.84 percent followed by Mumbai North East with 37.64 percent and Mumbai South with 37.62 percent polling percentage. The Mumbai North Central was the lowest with 30.72 percent. The constituencies of Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Thane which are closer to Mumbai witnessed 40.86 percent, 39.41 percent, 32.05 percent and 36.07 percent respectively. Nashik recorded 37.18 percent and Dhule was at 38.76 percent.

The overall poll percentage in the country was at 43.95 percent till 3 pm.

Except for Hamirpur (42.14 percent), Akbarpur (41.11 percent) and Kanpur (40.30 percent), the remaining 10 parliamentary constituencies that have gone for polling in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Uttar Pradesh are far from reaching 40 percent voter turnout till 3 pm. Kheri was closest to 40 percent with 39.01 percent while Farrukhabad was at 33.02 percent. Kannauj was at 36.97 percent, Misrikh at 35.89 percent, Hardoi at 34.25 percent, Jhansi at 35.88 percent and Shahjahanpur was at 33.84 percent till 3 pm.

The overall poll percentage in the country was at 38.63 percent till 2 pm.

Kendrapara is the Michael Schumacher in Odisha when it comes to the speed of voting percentage till 2 pm. With 43.80 percent voter turnout, the seat is way ahead of other five parliamentary constituencies that are voting in Phase 4 of Lok Sabha Election 2019. Bhadrak with 37.44 percent, Balasore with 35.41 percent and Mayurbhanj with 35.67 percent are somewhat in the competitive periphery. Jajpur with 30.53 percent and Jagatsinghpur with 30.99 percent are way behind.

Sidhi recorded 34.95 percent till 2 pm being the lowest in Madhya Pradesh while Balaghat witnessed 46.32 percent. Shahdol was at 45.88 percent, Chhindwara at 45.89 percent, Jabalpur at 44.39 percent and Madla at 44.01 percent.

Voter indifference, security concerns came out starkly in Jammu and Kashmir with voter turnout reaching a pathetic 6.66 percent with less than two hours remaining for the close of voting in the state. In this round, only Kulgam district is voting in the constituency.

Despite the soaring temperature at 42° Celsius, Barmer in Rajasthan managed to cross halfway mark when it came to the voting percentage by registering 51.90 percent till 1 pm. All the other parliamentary seats that went for voting in the state in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 except for Tonk-Sawai Madhopur remained in the 40s zone with Pali at 42.41 percent being the lowest in and Jodhpur at 47.85 percent being the highest. Tonk-Sawai Madhopur was at 39.03 percent. The overall polling percentage in the state was at 44.50 percent till 1 pm.

When it comes to voter turnout, West Bengal has stood out to be the nonpareil state among the nine going for polls on Monday. Till 1 pm, the state recorded a whopping 51.79 percent with Birbhum maintaining the lead at 54.60 percent. Baharampur which was lagging behind earlier stepped up considerably with the polling percentage reaching 53.51 percent. Bardhaman-Purba (53.05 percent) and Ranaghat and Ranaghat (52.27 percent) were not too far away either. Krishnagar was at 51.39 percent, Burdwan-Durgapur at 50.87 percent and Bolpur at 50.82 percent during the same time frame. Asansol which saw violence earlier in the day slipped to the last spot at 47.68 percent.

The overall voter percentage in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 which is witnessing polling in 72 parliamentary constituencies across nine states recorded 24.81 percent voting till 1 pm.

In Bihar, Begusarai saw 21.56 percent voting till 1 pm while Munger recorded 18.76 percent in the same time frame. Samastipur, a reserved seat for Scheduled Caste witnessed 16.64 percent polling while Darbhanga recorded 17.68 percent. Ujiarpur was at 15.97 percent. The overall voter turnout stood at 18.26 percent till 1 pm in the state.

Voter turnout in the three parliamentary constituencies of Jharkhand that have gone for polling in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 has picked up with Chatra recording 29.12 percent, Lohardaga 28.78 percent and Palamu 29.57 percent till 12 pm.

Uttar Pradesh records 21.18 percent voter turnout till 12 pm with Jhansi leading the flock with 25.33 percent among all the 13 parliamentary constituency voting in Phase 4 of Lok Sabha Election 2019 in the state. Kheri with 23.52 percent and Hamirpur with 23.31 percent are close enough. Shahjahanpur (21.66 percent), Misrikh (21.37 percent), Farrukhabad (21.68 percent), Hardoi (21.01 percent) and Unnao 21.23 percent) are going neck and neck while Etawah (19.13 percent), Kanpur (19.88 percent), Akbarpur (19.62 percent), Kannauj (18.31 percent) and Jalaun (18.84 percent) are yet to touch 20 percent.

It seems Mumbai is finally waking up to its duty towards the democracy with the polling percentage across its six parliamentary constituencies gradually climbing up. Mumbai North has seen 19.11 percent voter turnout till 12 pm while it was followed by Mumbai North East at 18.14 percent, Mumbai North West at 17.21 percent, Mumbai South Central at 17.05 percent, Mumbai South at 15.06 percent and Mumbai North Central at 12.23 percent. The neighbouring constituencies to the maximum city of Thane and Kalyan recorded 12.94 percent and 8.12 percent respectively.

The parliamentary constituency of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir continued with its vapid show with Kulgam district which is voting on Monday recording a mere 0.36 percent voting till 11 am.

Barmer recorded 32.88 percent voting till 11 am while Jodhpur was at 30.29 percent in Rajasthan. Bhilwara followed the two closely at 29.06 percent and Jhalawar-Baran (28.48 percent), Banswara (28.65 percent) and Ajmer (28.63 percent) not too far behind. Comparatively, Kota (20.63 percent) and Rajsamand (20.70 percent) put up a lacklustre show. Tonk-Sawai Madhopur was at 22.75 percent till 11 am while Pali was at 24.72 percent. The state recorded 26.26 percent polling till 11 am.

West Bengal clocked 23.97 percent voting till 11 am with Birbhum recording 30.64 percent voting in the first four hours. Ranaghat (26.83 percent), Asansol (25.36 percent), Krishnanagar (24.25 percent), Bolpur (23.55 percent), Bardhaman-Purba (21.84 percent) and Burdwan-Durgapur (21.02 percent) also recorded healthy voting till 11 am. Baharampur was trailing at 18.10 percent.

Shahdol (21.64 percent) and Jabalpur (20.27 percent) led the voting percentage in Madhya Pradesh till 11 am. These were closely followed by Mandla (12.60 percent) and Balaghat (12.14 percent). Sidhi was at 11.24 percent and Chhindwara was at 11.51 percent till 11 am.

Chhitorgarh in Rajasthan recorded the highest polling percentage at 13.53 percent till 10 am among the 13 parliamentary constituencies that went for voting on 29 April 2019. It was closely followed by Barmer at 13.49 percent and both Kota and Ajmer recording 13.08 percent each. Jodhpur was at 12.73 percent, Banswara at 12. 78 percent Rajsamand at 12.25 percent, Bhilwara at 12.19 percent and Jhalawar-Baran at 11.85 percent when reports last came in. Tonk-Sawai Madhopur witnessed the poorest polling percentage at 9.76 percent till 10 am. The state recorded 12.22 percent voting till 10 am.

In West Bengal, Bardhaman Purba led the voting percentage with 18.24 percent till 10 am while Bardhaman-Durgapur was at 16.12 percent. Krishnanagar was at 17.27 percent while Baharampur was at 18.10 percent. Asansol (17.53 percent), Bolpur (17.39 percent) and Ranaghat (16.94 percent) were not far behind either. Birbhum was last in the tally at 13.61 percent in West Bengal till 10 am when it came to voter turnout. The state recorded 16.89 percent voting till 10 am.

In Jharkhand, the three parliamentary constituencies of Chatra (12.10 percent), Lohardaga (11.30 percent) and Palamu (12.38 percent) witnessed slow voting till 9 am. It witnessed 12.00% voting till 10 am.

Maharashtra records 6.33 percent voting till 9 am with Mumbai making a lazy start to voting. None of the city's six parliamentary constituencies clocked double-digit voting percentage till 9 am. The polling percentages of Mumbai North (7.85 percent), Mumbai North West (6.19 percent), Mumbai North East (7.37 percent), Mumbai North Central (4.97 percent), Mumbai South Central (6.44 percent) and Mumbai South (5.89 percent) betrays the otherwise fast life in the city. Neither Thane was better at 5.98 percent nor was Kalyan at 4. 28 percent. None of the 17 seats in Maharashtra going to the fray on Monday has so far touched double-digit when it comes to polling percentage till 9 am.

Kanpur was the slowest to vote in Uttar Pradesh but picked up later as the state sees 9.83 percent voting till 9 am. The parliamentary constituencies of Kheri (11.68 percent), Farrukhabad (11.42 percent) Shahjahanpur (11.14 percent), Jhansi (10.77 percent) and Hamirpur (10.38 percent) are leading the polling among the 13 seats voting on Monday till 9 am. Hardoi was at 9.51 percent while Unnao was at 9.95 percent during the same time period.

Odisha witnessed 8.14 percent polling till 9 am with Bhadrak leading the pack with 12.33 percent. Balasore followed closely with 11.65 percent while Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur witnessed 7.74 percent and 7.71 percent respectively. Mayurbhanj was at 5.77 percent and Jajpur a paltry 3.14 percent in comparison.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 6.96 percent polling till 9 am with the parliamentary constituencies of Jabalpur and Chhindwara witnessing 10.96 percent and 10.16 percent respectively. During the same period, Sidhi recorded 5.87 percent, Shahdol 5.45 percent, Mandla 6.78 percent and Balaghat 4.42 percent.

Meanwhile, Bihar records 4.62 percent till 9 am. The parliamentary constituency of Darbhanga recorded 6.05 percent voting till 9 am while Munger saw 9.10 percent polling in the same time period. Begusarai witnessed 2.61 percent polling till 9 am.

Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh has recorded a voting percentage of 9 percent till 8 am while Shirur in Maharashtra has seen a voter turnout of 2.56 percent in Maharashtra in the same time period.

Over 12 crore 82 lakh voters will decide the fate of 961 candidates in Phase 4 of Lok Sabha Election 2019 on Monday (29 April 2019) with 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states going for polls. More than 1,40,000 polling booths are put up for smooth conduct of polls. Apart from 6,74,83,449 males and 6,07,80,055 females, 3,925 members from the third gender will also exercise their to franchise on Monday.

In the Anantnag parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, only Kulgam district will vote on 29 April. Due to the fluid security situation, the polling in this parliamentary constituency has been divided into three parts -- Phase 3, Phase 4 and Phase 5. It is the only parliamentary constituency in the country where the voting is held in this fashion. The four districts to be covered under Anantnag parliamentary constituency are Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama. Due to the manner of voting in the Anantnag parliamentary constituency, the number of candidates contesting from Kulgam district is included in the final tally as the election is spread out to Phase 3, Phase 4 and Phase 5 of General Election 2019.

In Maharashtra, 17 parliamentary constituencies are going to polls including all six seats in Mumbai. Its neighbouring city of Thane is also voting on Monday. While 13 seats each are going to the fray in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, there are eight in West Bengal and six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. In Bihar, five parliamentary constituencies are going to vote on Monday while in Jharkhand there are three doing the same.

