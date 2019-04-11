Voting percentage elections 2019 LIVE updates: Maharashtra makes a sluggish start to voting; Nagpur records 9.33% till 9 am

Voting percentage elections 2019 LIVE updates: Maharashtra had a slow start to its voting exercise despite Union minister Nitin Gadkari looking to fend off the challenge from Congress' Nana Patole in Nagpur and the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli–Chimur also among the seven parliamentary constituencies going to polls in the first phase of voting in the Lok Sabha Election 2019.

While Nagpur stood at 9.33 percent till 9 am, Wardha stood at 7.32 percent, Ramtek at 4.9 percent, Bhandara-Gondiya at 8.5 percent, Yavatmal-Washim at 5.03 percent, Chandrapur at 6.18 percent and Gadchiroli-Chimur at 8.45 percent.

Despite threats from Maoists, voters in Chhattisgarh's Bastar have come out to vote with the polling percentage touching 10 percent till 9 am.

The voting percentage in Uttarakhand stood at 13.34 percent till 9 am. All five Lok Sabha constituencies are going for a vote on Thursday.

The polling percentage in West Bengal nears 20 percent, according to News18, with the constituencies of Alipurduars and Cooch Behar being the only two out of 42 in West Bengal seats which are voting in the first phase of polling. Till 9 am, the state recorded a polling percentage of 18.12 percent.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded a poor turnout till 9 am with the polling percentage in Bandipora standing at a pathetic 2.4 percent up to 9 am while in Sumbal Sonawari it was at 7%. Only 6% voted in Gurez in the same time frame, News18 reported.

According to 101Reporters, Gaya recorded 13 percent voting, Nawada 5 percent, Aurangabad 6.2 percent and Jamui 5.8 percent of voting till 9 am. Voting is likely to pick up as the day progresses.

With 20 states and Union Territories going for polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 involving 91 parliamentary seats, a total of 14,20,54,978 voters will exercise their right to franchise in 1,70,664 polling booths. Among the electorate who will be voting on Thursday 7,21,53,244 are men, 6,98,05,370 are women and 7,764 belong to the third gender. The destiny of 1,279 candidates will be decided in the first phase of polling.

The states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep will have voting for all its parliamentary constituencies at one go. Among other states, 5 seats in Assam, 4 in Bihar, 1 in Chhattisgarh, 2 in Jammu and Kashmir, 7 in Maharashtra, 1 each in Manipur and Tripura, 4 in Odisha, 8 in Uttar Pradesh and 2 in West Bengal will go to polls on Monday.

In the Assembly elections of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim all its constituencies of 175, 60 and 32 respectively are going to the polls on Thursday. Simultaneously, the states of Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Bihar will be holding bypolls to one Assembly constituency each on Thursday. In Bihar, Nawada Assembly seat will have a bypoll while in Maharashtra, Katol is voting for electing a new MLA. In Meghalaya, Selsella Assembly seat, in Mizoram, Aizawl West (ST) Assembly seat and in Nagaland, Aonglenden (ST) Assembly seat are voting on Thursday to elect new MLAs.

