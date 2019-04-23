Voting Percentage Election 2019 LIVE updates: Till 9.30 am, highest voter turnout of 16.52% in West Bengal; overall stands at 8.25%

Voting Percentage Election 2019 LATEST updates: Till 9.30 am, West Bengal saw the highest voter turnout of 16.52 percent, followed by Bihar at 12.64 percent and Assam at 12.36 percent. The overall voter turnout stands at 8.25 percent.

Till 9.15 am, Assam saw the highest voter turnout of 12.36 percent, followed by 9.25 percent Bihar, 4.46 percent in West Bengal, 1.57 percent in Kerala and 1.53 percent in Goa. Numbers from the Election Commission are still trickling in from Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Voting has begun in 116 Lok Sabha constituencies across 14 states and Union Territories on Tuesday, 23 April, in Phase 3 of the 2019 General Election. But numbers from the Election Commission on the voter turnout in the early hour are still trickling in, and the poll panel's official app has not been updated yet. Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election on 18 April saw a 67.84 percent voter turnout in 95 seats spread across 11 states and a Union Territory.

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will all vote for a few Lok Sabha seats, whereas all parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu will vote on Tuesday in a single phase.

Odisha will also vote in the Assembly election in the segments that fall under the Lok Sabha seats that go to polls on Tuesday.

The electorate in Tripura (East) will also vote in Phase 3. The Election Commission had postponed voting from Phase 2, saying that the law-and-order situation in the region was not conducive for holding free and fair poll.

The votes for all will be counted on 23 May.

Phase 3 is being construed as the biggest of the seven phases this Lok Sabha election as in 2014, the BJP had won only 66 of these 116 seats in the fray. Of the 50 constituencies that the BJP had lost, the Congress and its alliance partners had bagged 27 in the 2014 election. Other Opposition parties and Independents had won the rest.

