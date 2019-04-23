Voting Percentage Election 2019 LIVE updates: Till 9.30 am, highest voter turnout of 16.52% in West Bengal; overall stands at 8.25%

Voting Percentage Election 2019 LATEST updates: Till 9.30 am, West Bengal saw the highest voter turnout of 16.52 percent, followed by Bihar at 12.64 percent and Assam at 12.36 percent. The overall voter turnout stands at 8.25 percent.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
09:48 (IST)
09:43 (IST)
Voting percentage latest updates (9.30 am)
Overall 8.25%
09:18 (IST)
Voting percentage latest updates (9.15 am)
Overall 2.98%
09:07 (IST)
Assam voting percentage latest updates (9 am)
Assam saw a voter turnout of 5.47 percent at the two-hour mark.
08:52 (IST)
Assam voter turnout
Nearing the two-hour mark, Assam has seen a voter turnout of over 1 percent. Voters in other states are trickling in, with low figures from the Election Commission
08:33 (IST)
No figures from the EC yet
While voting has begun across the country, numbers from the Election Commission on the voter turnout in the early hour are still trickling in, and the poll panel's official app has not been updated yet.
06:41 (IST)
67.84 percent voter turnout in Phase 2
Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election on 18 April saw a 67.84 percent voter turnout in 95 seats spread across 11 states and a Union Territory.
06:41 (IST)
Major challenge for BJP in Phase 3
Phase 3 is being construed as the biggest of the seven phases this Lok Sabha election as in 2014, the BJP had won only 66 of these 116 seats in the fray. Of the 50 constituencies that the BJP had lost, the Congress and its alliance partners had bagged 27 in the 2014 election. Other Opposition parties and Independents had won the rest.
06:41 (IST)
Tripura polling deferred from Phase 2
The electorate in Tripura (East) will also vote in Phase 3. The Election Commission had postponed voting from Phase 2, saying that the law-and-order situation in the region was not conducive for holding free and fair poll.
06:40 (IST)
Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu to vote in single phase
Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will all vote for a few Lok Sabha seats, whereas all parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu will vote on Tuesday in a single phase.
06:39 (IST)
116 Lok Sabha constituencies vote today
As many as 116 Lok Sabha constituencies go to polls across 14 states and Union Territories on Tuesday, 23 April, in Phase 3 of the 2019 General Election.