Voting percentage election 2019 LIVE updates: At 2 pm, overall voter turnout at 38.28%; West Bengal at 51.68%

Politics FP Staff Apr 18, 2019 14:31:45 IST
Voting percentage election 2019 LIVE updates: At 2 pm, overall voter turnout at 38.28%; West Bengal at 51.68%

  • 14:31 (IST)

    Bihar voting percentage latest updates (as of 2 pm)


    Kishanganj: 33.84%
    Katihar: 47.53%
    Purnia: 40.12%
    Bhagalpur: 34.34%
    Banka: 38.91%

  • 14:09 (IST)

    Overall voter turnout at 38.28% percent by 2 pm
     
     
    ASSAM 40.17%
    BIHAR 22.88%
    CHHATTISGARH 37.60%
    JAMMU AND KASHMIR 18.26%
    KARNATAKA 21.47%
    MAHARASHTRA 22.16%
    MANIPUR 35.90%
    ODISHA 22.45%
    TAMIL NADU 23.09%
    UTTAR PRADESH 29.68%
    WEST BENGAL 34.33%
    PUDUCHERRY 35.27%

  • 13:23 (IST)

    Assam voting percentage latest updates (as of 1 pm)
     
     

    Karimganj: 44.40%
    Silchar: 44.13%
    Autonomous District: 49.90%
    Mangaldoi: 50.97%
    Nawgong: 37.40%

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Overall voter turnout at 24.90 percent by 1 pm
     
     
    ASSAM 40.17%
    BIHAR 22.88%
    CHHATTISGARH 37.60%
    JAMMU AND KASHMIR 18.26%
    KARNATAKA 21.47%
    MAHARASHTRA 22.16%
    MANIPUR 35.90%
    ODISHA 22.45%
    TAMIL NADU 23.09%
    UTTAR PRADESH 29.68%
    WEST BENGAL 34.33%
    PUDUCHERRY 35.27%

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Almost six hours into voting...

    Keep watching this space for the 1 pm voter turnout figures from across the country

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Overall voter turnout at 21.23 percent by 12 pm
     
     
    ASSAM 26.60%
    BIHAR 18.93%
    CHHATTISGARH 30.53%
    JAMMU AND KASHMIR 17.78%
    KARNATAKA 19.90%
    MAHARASHTRA 18.68%
    MANIPUR 31.52%
    ODISHA 18.12%
    TAMIL NADU 20.12%
    UTTAR PRADESH 24.37%
    WEST BENGAL 33.52%
    PUDUCHERRY 25.09%

  • 11:49 (IST)

    West Bengal voting percentage latest updates (as of 11 am)

    Jalpaiguri: 16.72%
    Darjeeling: 18.34%
    Raiganj: 17.45%

  • 11:47 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh voting percentage latest updates (as of 11 am)
     
     
    Nagina: 11.06%
    Amroha: 10.71%
    Bulandshahr: 24.79%
    Aligarh: 10.39%
    Hathras: 18.99%
    Mathura: 23.70%
    Agra: 14.53%
    Fatehpur Sikri: 13.94%

  • 11:44 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu voting percentage latest updates (as of 11 am)

    Tiruvallur: 12.17%
    Chennai North: 4.92%
    Chennai South: 7.42%
    Chennai Central: 7.45%
    Sriperumbudur: 10.89%
    Kancheepuram: 10.27%
    Arakkonam: 2.22%
    Krishnagiri: 8.66%
    Dharmapuri: 8.43%
    Tiruvannamalai: 8.69%
    Arani: 12.56%
    Viluppuram: 23.02%
    Kallakurichi: 23.05%
    Salem: 7.28%
    Namakkal: 11.28%
    Erode: 13.85%
    Tiruppur: 11.65%
    Nilgiris: 14.45%
    Coimbatore: 2.60%
    Pollachi: 10.06%
    Dindigul: 10.44%
    Karur: 10.15%
    Tiruchirappalli: 22.28%
    Perambulur: 9.64%
    Cuddalore: 6.95%
    Chidamabram: 7.10%
    Mayiladuthurai: 6.23%
    Nagapattinam: 11.53%
    Thanjavur: 7.56%
    Sivaganga: 5.53%
    Theni: 12.75%
    Virudhunagar: 7.94%
    Ramanathapuram: 11.57%
    Thoothukkudi: 4.29%
    Tenkasi: 5.20%
    Tirunelveli: 5.68%
    Kanniyakumari: 7.94%
    Madurai: 10.84%

  • 11:38 (IST)

    Overall voting percentage latest updates

    As of 11.30 am, voting percentage across the country was 20.40 percent, with Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Assam registering 30.53 percent, 33.52 percent and 26.39 percent respectively.

  • 11:35 (IST)

    Odisha voting percentage latest updates (as of 11 am)

    Bargarh: 7.54%
    Sundargarh: 7.76%
    Bolangir: 13.09%
    Kandhamal: 5.69%
    Aska: 16.79%

  • 11:34 (IST)

    Maharashtra voting percentage latest updates (as of 11 am)

    Buldhana: 7.18%
    Akola: 7.80%
    Amravati: 7.27%
    Hingoli: 11.85%
    Nanded: 9.15%
    Parbhani: 6.63%
    Beed: 8.07%
    Osmanabad: 7.30%
    Latur: 9.66%
    Solapur: 5.65%

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Karnataka voting percentage latest updates (as of 11 am)
     
     
    Udupi Chikmagalur: 14.66%
    Hassan: 9.12%
    Chitradurga: 9.64%
    Dakshin Kannada: 14.94%
    Tumkur: 10.19%
    Mandya: 7.50%
    Mysore: 10.22%
    Chamarajanagar: 9.37%
    Bangalore Rural: 6.31%
    Bangalore North: 7.23%
    Bangalore Central: 6.01%
    Bangalore South: 18.10%
    Chikkballapur: 6.80%
    Kolar: 6.26%

  • 11:24 (IST)

    Bihar voting percentage latest updates (as of 11 am)
     
     
    Kishanganj: 11.98%
    Katihar: 14.29%
    Purnia: 16.00%
    Bhagalpur: 12.49%
    Banka: 18.06%

  • 11:21 (IST)

    As we complete seven hours of voting, have your say 

  • 11:18 (IST)

    Assam voting percentage latest updates (as of 11 am)

    Karimganj: 22.70%
    Silchar: 27.05%
    Autonomous District: 28.90%
    Mangaldoi: 30.77%
    Nawgong: 18.06%

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Voter turnout crosses 10 percent by 11 am

    Statewise breakdown:

    ASSAM 18.23%
    BIHAR 12.55%
    CHHATTISGARH 14.18%
    JAMMU AND KASHMIR 5.86%
    KARNATAKA 7.74%
    MAHARASHTRA 7.37%
    MANIPUR 17.40%
    ODISHA 9.01%
    TAMIL NADU 9.17%
    UTTAR PRADESH 12.84%
    WEST BENGAL 16.77%
    PUDUCHERRY 12.83%

  • 10:54 (IST)

    Four-hour mark approaches

    With minutes to go till 11 am, the overall voter turnout across India, so far, has crossed nine percent.

  • 10:11 (IST)

    Overall voter percentage, according to EC, at 10 am is 7.89 percent

    ASSAM 11.78%
    BIHAR 10.10%
    CHHATTISGARH 13.09%
    JAMMU AND KASHMIR 5.63%
    KARNATAKA 7.71%
    MAHARASHTRA 6.56%
    MANIPUR 16.60%
    ODISHA 6.75%
    TAMIL NADU 6.51%
    UTTAR PRADESH 8.86%
    WEST BENGAL 16.77%
    PUDUCHERRY 7.48%

  • 10:09 (IST)

    Assam voter turnout at 10 am stands at 11.78 percent overall
     
     
    Karimganj 12.36%
    Silchar 13.33%
    Autonomous District 12.69%
    Mangaldoi 11.26%
    Nawgong 10.43%

  • 09:48 (IST)

    Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu voter turnout crosses five percent mark

    Voter turnout in Maharashtra is presently at 5.88 percent, while Tamil Nadu has seen 5.53 percent of voting.

  • 09:32 (IST)

    Voting picks up in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh

    By 9.30 am, the state of Chhattisgarh had seen 13.09 percent of the electorate coming out to vote:

    Rajnandgaon - 15.73 percent
    Mahasamund - 11.65 percent
    Kanker - 11.69 percent
     

    At the same time, West Bengal witnessed a voter turnout of 12.43 percent:

    Jalpaiguri - 4.36 percent
    Darjeeling - 16.14 percent
    Raiganj - 17.45 percent

  • 09:25 (IST)

    Overall voter turnout across India reaches 5.12%

    Assam registers 11.35 percent, while Bihar is at 10.15 percent in terms of voter turnout.

  • 09:23 (IST)

    Bihar crosses 10 percent voter turnout

    Constituency-wise voter turnout is as follows:

    Kishanganj - 10.32 percent

    Katihar - 7.95 percent

    Purnia - 10.64 percent

    Bhagalpur - 10.55 percent

    Banka - 10.42 percent

  • 09:09 (IST)

    Overall voter turnout crosses one percent mark

    As of 9.08 pm, overall voter turnout had reached 1.06 percent, according to Election Commission data. The five Lok Sabha seats in Assam have registered a combined turnout of 8.74 percent at the time of writing.

  • 08:58 (IST)

    Phase 2 of voting off to a brisk start overall

    Apart from a few constituencies in which EVM malfunctions have been reported, voter turnouts across the country appear to be good as the two-hour mark approaches. Keep watching this space for 9 am turnout tallies.

  • 08:52 (IST)

    Realtime Voter Turnout Tracker

    To get the latest updates about voter turnouts from across the country, click here to download the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app.

  • 07:04 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election latest updates

    95 Parliamentary seats to go to polls today

    In Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election on Thursday, 18 April, 95 parliamentary constituencies will go to the polls. Voting will take place across 12 states and the Union Territory of Puducherry, including all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

    A few constituencies of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal will vote in Phase 2.

Voting percentage election 2019 LATEST updates: By 2 pm and seven hours into voting, the overall voter turnout across the country was recorded at 38.28 percent

In terms of voter turnout, at 1 pm, Assam had recorded 40.17 percent, Bihar 22.88 percent, Chhattisgarh 37.60 percent, Karnataka 21.47 percent and West Bengal 34.33 percent.

By 12 pm, the overall voting percentage across the country stood at 21.23 percent, with West Bengal, Manipur and Chhattisgarh recording 33.52 percent, 31.52 percent and 30.53 percent respectively.

As of 11.30 am, voting percentage across the country was 20.40 percent, with Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Assam registering 30.53 percent, 33.52 percent and 26.39 percent respectively.

By 11 am, India had seen an overall voter turnout of 10.03 percent. Assam registered 18.23 percent, Bihar 12.55 percent, Chhattisgarh 14.18 percent and Uttar Pradesh 12.84 percent.

At 10 am, overall voter turnout stood at 7.89 percent. Manipur has seen 16.60% of voting completed, while Assam, Bihar and Chhattisgarh have seen 11.78%, 10.10% and 13.09% respectively.

By 9.30 am, the state of Chhattisgarh had seen 13.09 percent of the electorate coming out to vote. At the same time, West Bengal witnessed a voter turnout of 12.43 percent.

Assam is the first state to cross the 10 percent mark overall, with voter turnout reaching 10.53%. Meanwhile in Bihar, 8.44 percent of the electorate has come out to vote.

By 9 am, the overall voter turnout across all 12 states that are going to the polls today stands at 0.32%

Till 8 am, 5 seats in Bihar have recorded 5.73 percent voter turnoutIn Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election on Thursday, 18 April, 95 parliamentary constituencies will go to the polls. Voting will take place across 12 states and the Union Territory of Puducherry, including all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

In Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election on Thursday, 18 April, 95 parliamentary constituencies will go to the polls. Voting will take place across 12 states and the Union Territory of Puducherry, including all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

A few constituencies of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal will vote in Phase 2.

In addition to these, 35 Assembly segments under five Lok Sabha constituencies of Odisha — Bolnagir, Aska, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Kandhamal — will also vote in the state polls. The Odisha Assembly election is being held in four phases simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election. Phase 1 saw polling in 28 Assembly constituencies.

In Phase 2 on Thursday, over 15,97,34,000 voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 1,629 candidates. The Election Commission has set up 1,81,000 polling booths to ensure smooth conduct of voting.

For security concerns in some states — Odisha and Chhattisgarh in Phase 2 — voting in various Lok Sabha constituencies is spread over phases in the Assembly constituencies that fall under them.

The Election Commission on Tuesday deferred polling in the Tripura (East) Lok Sabha seat to Phase 3 on 23 April, saying that the prevailing law and order situation in the region was not conducive to hold free and fair polls.

Citing reports of state chief electoral officer and special police observer, the poll panel said, "The law and order situation prevailing ... is not conducive to the holding of free and fair poll."

The returning officer had feared that "miscreant elements" may thwart the polling process in the constituency. Based on the ground and intelligence reports, he had requested for additional central police force.

Polling will now be held on 23 April, by which time the law-and-order situation in the constituency would improve and become "conducive to the holding of free and fair election", the EC said.

In Tamil Nadu's Vellore, voting was cancelled after the recovery of a huge amount of cash allegedly from a DMK candidate's office a few days ago. President Ram Nath Kovind rescinded the notification to hold the election to the seat based on the recommendation made by the poll panel. Polling in Vellore was scheduled for 18 April.

The Election Commission took the decision after the district police had filed a complaint against the accused, Kathir Anand, as well as two party functionaries on the basis of a report from the Income Tax department on 10 April.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 14:31:45 IST

