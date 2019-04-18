Voting percentage election 2019 LIVE updates: At 2 pm, overall voter turnout at 38.28%; West Bengal at 51.68%

Voting percentage election 2019 LATEST updates: By 2 pm and seven hours into voting, the overall voter turnout across the country was recorded at 38.28 percent

In terms of voter turnout, at 1 pm, Assam had recorded 40.17 percent, Bihar 22.88 percent, Chhattisgarh 37.60 percent, Karnataka 21.47 percent and West Bengal 34.33 percent.

By 12 pm, the overall voting percentage across the country stood at 21.23 percent, with West Bengal, Manipur and Chhattisgarh recording 33.52 percent, 31.52 percent and 30.53 percent respectively.

As of 11.30 am, voting percentage across the country was 20.40 percent, with Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Assam registering 30.53 percent, 33.52 percent and 26.39 percent respectively.

By 11 am, India had seen an overall voter turnout of 10.03 percent. Assam registered 18.23 percent, Bihar 12.55 percent, Chhattisgarh 14.18 percent and Uttar Pradesh 12.84 percent.

At 10 am, overall voter turnout stood at 7.89 percent. Manipur has seen 16.60% of voting completed, while Assam, Bihar and Chhattisgarh have seen 11.78%, 10.10% and 13.09% respectively.

By 9.30 am, the state of Chhattisgarh had seen 13.09 percent of the electorate coming out to vote. At the same time, West Bengal witnessed a voter turnout of 12.43 percent.

Assam is the first state to cross the 10 percent mark overall, with voter turnout reaching 10.53%. Meanwhile in Bihar, 8.44 percent of the electorate has come out to vote.

By 9 am, the overall voter turnout across all 12 states that are going to the polls today stands at 0.32%

Till 8 am, 5 seats in Bihar have recorded 5.73 percent voter turnout. In Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election on Thursday, 18 April, 95 parliamentary constituencies will go to the polls. Voting will take place across 12 states and the Union Territory of Puducherry, including all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

A few constituencies of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal will vote in Phase 2.

In addition to these, 35 Assembly segments under five Lok Sabha constituencies of Odisha — Bolnagir, Aska, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Kandhamal — will also vote in the state polls. The Odisha Assembly election is being held in four phases simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election. Phase 1 saw polling in 28 Assembly constituencies.

In Phase 2 on Thursday, over 15,97,34,000 voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 1,629 candidates. The Election Commission has set up 1,81,000 polling booths to ensure smooth conduct of voting.

For security concerns in some states — Odisha and Chhattisgarh in Phase 2 — voting in various Lok Sabha constituencies is spread over phases in the Assembly constituencies that fall under them.

The Election Commission on Tuesday deferred polling in the Tripura (East) Lok Sabha seat to Phase 3 on 23 April, saying that the prevailing law and order situation in the region was not conducive to hold free and fair polls.

Citing reports of state chief electoral officer and special police observer, the poll panel said, "The law and order situation prevailing ... is not conducive to the holding of free and fair poll."

The returning officer had feared that "miscreant elements" may thwart the polling process in the constituency. Based on the ground and intelligence reports, he had requested for additional central police force.

Polling will now be held on 23 April, by which time the law-and-order situation in the constituency would improve and become "conducive to the holding of free and fair election", the EC said.

In Tamil Nadu's Vellore, voting was cancelled after the recovery of a huge amount of cash allegedly from a DMK candidate's office a few days ago. President Ram Nath Kovind rescinded the notification to hold the election to the seat based on the recommendation made by the poll panel. Polling in Vellore was scheduled for 18 April.

The Election Commission took the decision after the district police had filed a complaint against the accused, Kathir Anand, as well as two party functionaries on the basis of a report from the Income Tax department on 10 April.

