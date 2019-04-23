Sponsored by

Voting Percentage Election 2019 LIVE updates: At 11 am, overall voter stands at 11.61%; Assam polls the highest at 22.71%

Politics FP Staff Apr 23, 2019 11:13:13 IST
  • 11:09 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates (11 am)
     
     
    Overall 11.61%
     
     
    Assam 22.71%
    Bihar 13.03%
    Goa 12.83%
    Gujarat 10.48%
    Jammu and Kashmir 1.90%
    Karnataka 8.14%
    Kerala 14.40%
    Maharashtra 7.97%
    Odisha 7.15%
    Tripura 14.02%
    Uttar Pradesh 10.88%
    West Bengal 16.85%
    Chhattisgarh 13.81%
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 11.40%
    Daman and Diu 9.93%

  • 10:48 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates (10.45 am)
     
    Overall 10.71%
     
     
    Assam 12.36%
    Bihar 12.64%
    Goa 12.76%
    Gujarat 10.32%
    Jammu and Kashmir 1.59%
    Karnataka 7.42%
    Kerala 12.36%
    Maharashtra 7.75%
    Odisha 7.15%
    Tripura 14.02%
    Uttar Pradesh 10.36%
    West Bengal 16.85%
    Chhattisgarh 12.81%
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 11.40%
    Daman and Diu 9.93%

  • 10:31 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates (10 am) at two Union Territories
     
     
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 11.40%
    Daman and Diu 9.93%

  • 10:31 (IST)

    Chhattisgarh voting percentage latest updates (10 am)
     
     
     
    Overall 12.58%
    Sarguja 15.90%
    Raigarh 14.70%
    Jangjir-Champa 10.98%
    Korba 10.02%
    Bilaspur 10.93%
    Durg 13.07%
    Raipur 12.53%

  • 10:30 (IST)

    West Bengal voting percentage latest updates (10 am)
     
     
    Overall 16.85%
    Balurghat 17.28%
    Maldaha Uttar 16.11%
    Maldaha Dakshin 16.22%
    Jangipur 17.54%
    Murshidabad 17.54%

  • 10:30 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh voting percentage latest updates (10 am)
     
     
     
    Overall 10.36%
    Moradabad 10.26%
    Rampur 9.91%
    Sambhal 10.39%
    Firozabad 9.36%
    Mainpuri 11.03%
    Etah 10.05%
    Badaun 10.17%
    Aonla 10.70%
    Bareilly 10.72%
    Pilibhit 10.68%

  • 10:29 (IST)

    Tripura voting percentage latest updates (10 am)
     
     
    Tripura East 5.83%

  • 10:29 (IST)

    Odisha voting percentage latest updates (10 am)
     
    Overall 7.15%
    Sambalpur 10.05%
    Keonjhar 8.12%
    Dhenkanal 7.25%
    Cuttack 7.16%
    Puri 7.25%
    Bhubaneswar 3.56%

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Maharashtra voting percentage latest updates (10 am)
     
    Overall 6.97%
    Jalgaon 7.04%
    Raver 7.19%
    Jalna 9.23%
    Aurangabad 8.20%
    Raigad 7.17%
    Pune 8.71%
    Baramati 6.01%
    Ahmadnagar 3.97%
    Madha 6.52%
    Sangli 6.69%
    Satara 6.81%
    Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg 3.46%
    Kolhapur 8.70%
    Hatkanangle 7.06%

  • 10:27 (IST)

    Kerala voting percentage latest updates (10 am)
     
     
    Overall 10.63%
    Kasaragod 9.82%
    Kannur 13.04%
    Vadakara 7.66%
    Wayanad 4.43%
    Kozhikode 7.51%
    Malappuram 10.53%
    Ponnani 9.41%
    Palakkad 14.77%
    Alathur 11.78%
    Thrissur 12.88%
    Chalakudy 11.86%
    Ernakulam 9.15%
    Idukki 12.62%
    Kottayam 12.45%
    Alappuzha 11.94%
    Mavelikkara 12.53%
    Pathanamthitta 10.50%
    Kollam 11.90%
    Attingal 11.13%
    Thiruvananthapuram 11.03%

  • 10:25 (IST)

    Karnataka voting percentage latest updates (10 am)
     
     
    Overall 7.42%
    Chikkodi 8.76%
    Belgaum 7.04%
    Bagalkot 6.83%
    Bijapur 6.89%
    Gulbarga 5.91%
    Raichur 6.49%
    Bidar 6.23%
    Koppal 7.51%
    Bellary 9.19%
    Haveri 5.75%
    Dharwad 8.64%
    Uttara Kannada 8.47%
    Davanagere 6.88%
    Shimoga 10.12%

  • 10:24 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir voting percentage latest updates (10 am)
     
    Anantnag 1.59%

  • 10:24 (IST)

    Gujarat voting percentage latest updates (10 am)
     
     
    Overall 9.99%
    Kachchh 9.98%
    Banaskantha 13.08%
    Patan 11.92%
    Mahesana 10.60%
    Sabarkantha 10.90%
    Gandhinagar 9.95%
    Ahmedabad East 5.77%
    Ahmedabad West 8.12%
    Surendranagar 7.93%
    Rajkot 10.98%
    Porbandar 8.67%
    Jamnagar 7.15%
    Junagadh 9.10%
    Amreli 10.36%
    Bhavnagar 10.37%
    Anand 9.50%
    Kheda 9.78%
    Panchmahal 8.75%
    Dahod 12.85%
    Vadodara 9.51%
    Chhota Udaipur 11.19%
    Bharuch 11.38%
    Bardoli 11.06%
    Surat 9.95%
    Navsari 9.52%
    Valsad 13.46%

  • 10:22 (IST)

    Goa voting percentage latest updates (10 am)
     
    Overall 11.70%
    North Goa 11.10%
    South Goa 12.33%

  • 10:22 (IST)

    Bihar voting percentage latest updates (10 am)
     
     
    Overall 12.64%
    Jhanjharpur 12.35%
    Supaul 12.54%
    Araria 13.92%
    Madhepura 12.70%
    Khagaria 10.72%

  • 10:21 (IST)

    Assam voting percentage latest updates (10 am)

    Overall 12.36%
    Dhubri 14.52%
    Kokrajhar 10.14%
    Barpeta 11.71%
    Gauhati 12.83%

  • 10:18 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates (10 am)

    Overall 10.29%

     
    Assam 12.36%
    Bihar 12.64%
    Goa 11.70%
    Gujarat 9.99%
    Jammu and Kashmir 1.59%
    Karnataka 7.42%
    Kerala 10.63%
    Maharashtra 6.97%
    Odisha 7.15%
    Tripura 5.83%
    Uttar Pradesh 10.36%
    West Bengal 16.85%
    Chhattisgarh 12.58%
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 11.40%
    Daman and Diu 9.93%

  • 09:48 (IST)

  • 09:43 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates (9.30 am)

    Overall 8.25%

     
    Assam 12.36%
    Bihar 12.64%
    Goa 10.40%
    Gujarat 7.59%
    Jammu and Kashmir 0.00%
    Karnataka 6.17%
    Kerala 6.85%
    Maharashtra 4.11%
    Odisha 5.76%
    Tripura 4.97%
    Uttar Pradesh 9.80%
    West Bengal 16.52%
    Chhattisgarh 10.53%
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 7.55%
    Daman and Diu 10.03%

  • 09:18 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates (9.15 am)

    Overall 2.98%

     
    Assam 12.36%
    Bihar 9.25%
    Goa 1.53%
    Gujarat 0.54%
    Jammu and Kashmir 0.00%
    Karnataka 0.90%
    Kerala 1.57%
    Maharashtra 0.73%
    Odisha 0.50%
    Tripura 0.38%
    Uttar Pradesh 6.06%
    West Bengal 4.46%
    Chhattisgarh 0.58%
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0.00%
    Daman and Diu 0.00%

  • 09:07 (IST)

    Assam voting percentage latest updates (9 am)

    Assam saw a voter turnout of 5.47 percent at the two-hour mark.

  • 08:52 (IST)

    Assam voter turnout

    Nearing the two-hour mark, Assam has seen a voter turnout of over 1 percent. Voters in other states are trickling in, with low figures from the Election Commission

  • 08:33 (IST)

    No figures from the EC yet

    While voting has begun across the country, numbers from the Election Commission on the voter turnout in the early hour are still trickling in, and the poll panel's official app has not been updated yet.

  • 06:41 (IST)

    67.84 percent voter turnout in Phase 2

    Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election on 18 April saw a 67.84 percent voter turnout in 95 seats spread across 11 states and a Union Territory.

  • 06:41 (IST)

    Major challenge for BJP in Phase 3

    Phase 3 is being construed as the biggest of the seven phases this Lok Sabha election as in 2014, the BJP had won only 66 of these 116 seats in the fray. Of the 50 constituencies that the BJP had lost, the Congress and its alliance partners had bagged 27 in the 2014 election. Other Opposition parties and Independents had won the rest.

  • 06:41 (IST)

    Tripura polling deferred from Phase 2

    The electorate in Tripura (East) will also vote in Phase 3. The Election Commission had postponed voting from Phase 2, saying that the law-and-order situation in the region was not conducive for holding free and fair poll.

  • 06:40 (IST)

    Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu to vote in single phase

    Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will all vote for a few Lok Sabha seats, whereas all parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu will vote on Tuesday in a single phase.

  • 06:39 (IST)

    116 Lok Sabha constituencies vote today

    As many as 116 Lok Sabha constituencies go to polls across 14 states and Union Territories on Tuesday, 23 April, in Phase 3 of the 2019 General Election. 

Voting Percentage Election 2019 LATEST updates: At 11 am, the overall voter turnout stood at 11.61 percent, with Assam polling the highest at  22.71 percent. Jammu and Kashmir has had the lowest turnout at 1.90 percent.

By 10.45 am, the overall voter turnout rose to 10.71 percent. Till 10 am, Jammu and Kashmir has had the lowest polling percentage so far at 1.59 percent.

Till 9.30 am, West Bengal saw the highest voter turnout of 16.52 percent, followed by Bihar at 12.64 percent and Assam at 12.36 percent. The overall voter turnout stands at 8.25 percent.

Till 9.15 am, Assam saw the highest voter turnout of 12.36 percent, followed by 9.25 percent Bihar, 4.46 percent in West Bengal, 1.57 percent in Kerala and 1.53 percent in Goa. Numbers from the Election Commission are still trickling in from Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Voting has begun in 116 Lok Sabha constituencies across 14 states and Union Territories on Tuesday, 23 April, in Phase 3 of the 2019 General Election. But numbers from the Election Commission on the voter turnout in the early hour are still trickling in, and the poll panel's official app has not been updated yet. Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election on 18 April saw a 67.84 percent voter turnout in 95 seats spread across 11 states and a Union Territory.

Representational image. ANI

Odisha will also vote in the Assembly election in the segments that fall under the Lok Sabha seats that go to polls on Tuesday.

The votes for all will be counted on 23 May.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 11:13:13 IST

