Voting Percentage Election 2019 LIVE updates: 63.39% voter turnout till 7 pm; Gujarat sees 60.48%, polling in West Bengal at 79.36%

Voting Percentage Election 2019 LATEST updates: At 7 pm, overall voter turnout was at 63.39 percent. Gujarat is at 60.48 percent, polling in West Bengal is at 79.36 percent, Maharashtra is at 56.95 percent, Chhattisgarh is at 66.37 percent.

Total voter turnout at 6 pm is 61.62 percent. Assam is at 74.05 percent, polling in Maharashtra is at 55.71 percent, Odisha is at 57.86 percent, and West Bengal is at 78.99 percent.

At 5 pm, the overall voter turnout is at 52.99 percent. Uttar Pradesh saw 48.27 percent turnout, Karnataka saw 54.49 percent polling, Chhattissgarh saw 55.29 percent turnout, and Tripura saw 67.12 percent turnout.

The voter turnout in Phase 3 across the country is 51.34 percent at 4 pm. Goa saw 58.92 percent turnout, Kerala saw 55.55 percent turnout, Karnataka saw 50.03 percent turnout, and Bihar saw 46.94 percent polling.

At 3 pm, the overall turnout across the country is 39.57 percent. Assam saw 60.24 percent turnout, Gujarat saw 39.50 percent polling, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh saw 52.80 and 30.34 percent respectively.

The voter turnout in Phase 3 across the country is 37.94 percent at 2 pm. West Bengal, Assam and Goa recorded high polling at 52.40 percent, 46.61 percent and 46.36 percent. Voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir doubled in the last hour to 9.63 percent.

At 1 pm, the overall voter turnout rose to marginally to 25.49 percent. Assam has the highest turnout at 42.35 percent, while Jammu and Kashmir continues to see abysmally low polling at 4.72 percent.

The overall voter turnout rose to 23.84 percent at noon. West Bengal has had the highest polling at 35 percent, followed by Assam at 28.64 percent. Jammu and Kashmir saw the lowest turnout at 4.72 percent.

At 11 am, the overall voter turnout stood at 11.61 percent, with Assam polling the highest at 22.71 percent. Jammu and Kashmir has had the lowest turnout at 1.90 percent.

By 10.45 am, the overall voter turnout rose to 10.71 percent. Till 10 am, Jammu and Kashmir has had the lowest polling percentage so far at 1.59 percent.

Till 9.30 am, West Bengal saw the highest voter turnout of 16.52 percent, followed by Bihar at 12.64 percent and Assam at 12.36 percent. The overall voter turnout stands at 8.25 percent.

Till 9.15 am, Assam saw the highest voter turnout of 12.36 percent, followed by 9.25 percent Bihar, 4.46 percent in West Bengal, 1.57 percent in Kerala and 1.53 percent in Goa. Numbers from the Election Commission are still trickling in from Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Voting has begun in 116 Lok Sabha constituencies across 14 states and Union Territories on Tuesday, 23 April, in Phase 3 of the 2019 General Election. But numbers from the Election Commission on the voter turnout in the early hour are still trickling in, and the poll panel's official app has not been updated yet. Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election on 18 April saw a 67.84 percent voter turnout in 95 seats spread across 11 states and a Union Territory.

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will all vote for a few Lok Sabha seats, whereas all parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu will vote on Tuesday in a single phase.

Odisha will also vote in the Assembly election in the segments that fall under the Lok Sabha seats that go to polls on Tuesday.

The electorate in Tripura (East) will also vote in Phase 3. The Election Commission had postponed voting from Phase 2, saying that the law-and-order situation in the region was not conducive for holding free and fair poll.

The votes for all will be counted on 23 May.

Phase 3 is being construed as the biggest of the seven phases this Lok Sabha election as in 2014, the BJP had won only 66 of these 116 seats in the fray. Of the 50 constituencies that the BJP had lost, the Congress and its alliance partners had bagged 27 in the 2014 election. Other Opposition parties and Independents had won the rest.

