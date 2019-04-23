Sponsored by

Voting Percentage Election 2019 LIVE updates: 52.99% voter turnout till 5 pm; Uttar Pradesh sees 48.27%, polling in Karnataka at 54.49%

Apr 23, 2019 17:46:06 IST
Voting Percentage Election 2019 LIVE updates: 52.99% voter turnout till 5 pm; Uttar Pradesh sees 48.27%, polling in Karnataka at 54.49%

  • 17:46 (IST)

    Bihar voting percentage latest updates (5 pm)

     

    Overall: 46.94%

     
  • 17:44 (IST)

    Assam voting percentage latest updates (5 pm)

     

    Overall: 70.41%

     
  • 17:39 (IST)

    Karnataka latest voting percentage latest updates (5 pm)

     

    Overall: 54.49%

     
    Chikkodi 62.91%
    Belgaum 58.70%
    Bagalkot 63.78%
    Bijapur 53.85%
    Gulbarga 52.18%
    Raichur 51.75%
    Bidar 56.90%
    Koppal 60.66%
    Bellary 61.67%
    Haveri 63.22%
    Dharwad 61.34%
    Uttara Kannada 65.58%
    Davanagere 65.98%
    Shimoga 66.33%

  • 17:37 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh latest voting percentage latest updates (5 pm)

     

    Overall: 48.27%

     
    Moradabad 58.12%
    Rampur 56.61%
    Sambhal 56.01%
    Firozabad 49.17%
    Mainpuri 49.30%
    Etah 56.16%
    Badaun 43.76%
    Aonla 49.88%
    Bareilly 54.85%
    Pilibhit 58.07%

  • 17:34 (IST)

    Odisha voting percentage latest updates (5 pm)

     

    Overall: 47.72%

     
    Sambalpur 51.53%
    Keonjhar 57.04%
    Dhenkanal 55.26%
    Cuttack 45.19%
    Puri 55.16%
    Bhubaneswar 50.21%

  • 17:31 (IST)

    Gujarat voting percentage latest updates (5 pm)

     

    Overall: 50.58%

     
    Kachchh 47.19%
    Banaskantha 56.50%
    Patan 56.53%
    Mahesana 57.82%
    Sabarkantha 55.59%
    Gandhinagar 57.06%
    Ahmedabad East 50.15%
    Ahmedabad West 46.83%
    Surendranagar 46.23%
    Rajkot 52.34%
    Porbandar 43.02%
    Jamnagar 44.24%
    Junagadh 52.99%
    Amreli 47.79%
    Bhavnagar 53.38%
    Anand 56.18%
    Kheda 53.48%
    Panchmahal 49.46%
    Dahod 56.80%
    Vadodara 56.71%
    Chhota Udaipur 62.97%
    Bharuch 58.56%
    Bardoli 60.30%
    Surat 55.64%
    Navsari 55.20%
    Valsad 62.61%

  • 17:29 (IST)

    Goa voting percentage latest updates (5 pm)

    Overall: 58.99%

     
  • 17:09 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates (5 pm)

    Overall: 52.99%

     
    Assam 70.41%
    Bihar 46.94%
    Goa 58.99%
    Gujarat 50.58%
    Jammu and Kashmir 11.22%
    Karnataka 54.49%
    Kerala 58.56%
    Maharashtra 45.64%
    Odisha 47.72%
    Tripura 67.12%
    Uttar Pradesh 48.27%
    West Bengal 68.25%
    Chhattisgarh 55.29%
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 56.81%
    Daman and Diu 61.23%
     
     
     

  • 16:48 (IST)

    Chhattisgarh voting percentage latest updates (4 pm)

     
    Overall: 55.29%
     
    Sarguja 59.72%
    Raigarh 58.93%
    Jangjir-Champa 55.22%
    Korba 56.50%
    Bilaspur 50.99%
    Durg 54.30%
    Raipur 52.73%

  • 16:46 (IST)

    Maharashtra voting percentage latest updates (4 pm)

     
    Overall: 44.64%
     
     
    Jalgaon 42.68%
    Raver 44.91%
    Jalna 49.47%
    Aurangabad 46.44%
    Raigad 45.61%
    Pune 34.01$
    Baramati 41.75%
    Ahmadnagar 44.27%
    Madha 43.91%
    Sangli 45.88%
    Satara 44.58%
    Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg 38.36%
    Kolhapur 52.15%
    Hatkanangle 51.42%

  • 16:35 (IST)

    Kerala voting percentage latest updates (4 pm)

     
    Overall: 55.55%
     
    Kasaragod 55.57%
    Kannur 59.29%
    Vadakara 55.52%
    Wayanad 60.53%
    Kozhikode 53.48%
    Malappuram 51.67%
    Ponnani 49.10%
    Palakkad 58.80%
    Alathur 53.79%
    Thrissur 56.88%
    Chalakudy 55.79%
    Ernakulam 54.19%
    Idukki 56.59%
    Kottayam 57.64%
    Alappuzha 56.43%
    Mavelikkara 54.28%
    Pathanamthitta 55.35%
    Kollam 55.17%
    Attingal 56.23%
    Thiruvananthapuram 56.21%

  • 16:31 (IST)

    Karnataka voting percentage latest updates (4 pm)

     
     
    Overall: 50.03%
     
  • 16:28 (IST)

    Gujarat voting percentage latest updates (4 pm)

     
    Overall: 50.32%
     
    Kachchh 43.75%
    Banaskantha 53.38%
    Patan 50.07%
    Mahesana 51.61%
    Sabarkantha 53.36%
    Gandhinagar 52.76%
    Ahmedabad East 48.78%
    Ahmedabad West 45.73%
    Surendranagar 43.65%
    Rajkot 49.58%
    Porbandar 42.09%
    Jamnagar 55.24%
    Junagadh 47.28%
    Amreli 43.45%
    Bhavnagar 45.32%
    Anand 53.88%
    Kheda 49.32%
    Panchmahal 48.42%
    Dahod 55.52%
    Vadodara 54.04%
    Chhota Udaipur 55.54%
    Bharuch 56.34%
    Bardoli 58.56%
    Surat 50.67%
    Navsari 53.04%
    Valsad 57.73%

  • 16:23 (IST)

    Goa voting percentage latest updates (4 pm)

    Overall: 58.92%
     
     
  • 16:21 (IST)

    Bihar voting percentage latest updates (4 pm)

    Overall: 46.94%
     
  • 16:07 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates (4 pm)

    Overall: 51.34%

    Assam 62.13%
    Bihar 46.94%
    Goa 58.92%
    Gujarat 50.32%
    Jammu and Kashmir 11.22%
    Karnataka 50.03%
    Kerala 55.55%
    Maharashtra 44.64%
    Odisha 46.44%
    Tripura 65.92%
    Uttar Pradesh 47.41%
    West Bengal 68.25%
    Chhattisgarh 55.29%
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 56.81%
    Daman and Diu 55.02%

  • 16:02 (IST)

    West Bengal voting percentage latest updates (3 pm)

    Overall: 52.80 percent

     
    Balurghat 72.02%
    Maldaha Uttar 64.66%
    Maldaha Dakshin 65.97%
    Jangipur 64.24%
    Murshidabad 63.91%

  • 15:59 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir voting percentage latest updates (3 pm)

    Anantnag: 10.15 percent

     

  • 15:17 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates (3 pm)

    Overall: 39.57%

    Assam 60.24%
    Bihar 37.05%
    Goa 46.53%
    Gujarat 39.50%
    Jammu and Kashmir 9.63%
    Karnataka 38.19%
    Kerala 43.21%
    Maharashtra 33.09%
    Odisha 34.34%
    Tripura 45.54%
    Uttar Pradesh 30.34%
    West Bengal 52.80%
    Chhattisgarh 44.77%
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 37.20%
    Daman and Diu 42.99%

  • 14:23 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates (2 pm) at two Union Territories

    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 37.20%
    Daman and Diu 42.99%

  • 14:22 (IST)

    Chhattisgarh voting percentage latest updates (2 pm)

    Overall: 42.97%

    Sarguja 46.91%
    Raigarh 48.23%
    Jangjir-Champa 45.36%
    Korba 39.57%
    Bilaspur 39.86%
    Durg 41.66%
    Raipur 39.81%

  • 14:21 (IST)

    West Bengal voting percentage latest updates (2 pm)

    Overall: 52.40%

    Balurghat 56.16%
    Maldaha Uttar 49.77%
    Maldaha Dakshin 50.44%
    Jangipur 53.04%
    Murshidabad 50.32%

  • 14:21 (IST)

    Tripura voting percentage latest updates (2 pm)
     
     
    Tripura East 44.96%

  • 14:20 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh voting percentage latest updates (2 pm)

    Overall: 29.76%

    Moradabad 38.95%
    Rampur 25.56%
    Sambhal 28.75%
    Firozabad 36.55%
    Mainpuri 20.95%
    Etah 36.50%
    Badaun 25.56%
    Aonla 30.71%
    Bareilly 29.23%
    Pilibhit 24.22%

  • 14:19 (IST)

    Odisha voting percentage latest updates (2 pm)

    Overall: 32.82%

    Sambalpur 32.88%
    Keonjhar 35.15%
    Dhenkanal 37.67%
    Cuttack 34.33%
    Puri 30.49%
    Bhubaneswar 27.17%

  • 14:18 (IST)

    Maharashtra voting percentage latest updates (2 pm)

    Overall: 32.07%

    Jalgaon 29.90%
    Raver 33.20%
    Jalna 37.80%
    Aurangabad 28.71%
    Raigad 38.46%
    Pune 22.58%
    Baramati 31.41%
    Ahmadnagar 28.32%
    Madha 33.00%
    Sangli 26.17%
    Satara 33.72%
    Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg 34.48%
    Kolhapur 39.21%
    Hatkanangle 34.46%

  • 14:17 (IST)

    Kerala voting percentage latest updates (2 pm)

    Overall: 40%

    Kasaragod 42.22%
    Kannur 45.25%
    Vadakara 36.08%
    Wayanad 43.70%
    Kozhikode 28.24%
    Malappuram 39.20%
    Ponnani 35.75%
    Palakkad 44.90%
    Alathur 39.17%
    Thrissur 43.00%
    Chalakudy 39.88%
    Ernakulam 37.97%
    Idukki 43.66%
    Kottayam 42.96%
    Alappuzha 40.02%
    Mavelikkara 41.21%
    Pathanamthitta 38.46%
    Kollam 34.56%
    Attingal 41.53%
    Thiruvananthapuram 42.67%

  • 14:17 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir voting percentage latest updates (2 pm)

    Anantnag 9.63%

  • 14:16 (IST)

    Karnataka voting percentage latest updates (2 pm)

    Overall: 36.74%

    Chikkodi 41.05%
    Belgaum 35.11%
    Bagalkot 38.33%
    Bijapur 33.14%
    Gulbarga 30.48%
    Raichur 35.68%
    Bidar 33.57%
    Koppal 39.82%
    Bellary 40.37%
    Haveri 32.79%
    Dharwad 36.15%
    Uttara Kannada 39.87%
    Davanagere 38.30%
    Shimoga 41.69%

  • 14:15 (IST)

    Gujarat voting percentage latest updates (2 pm)

    Overall: 39.27%

    Kachchh 36.45%
    Banaskantha 41.54%
    Patan 38.74%
    Mahesana 40.70%
    Sabarkantha 43.08%
    Gandhinagar 39.03%
    Ahmedabad East 38.64%
    Ahmedabad West 35.57%
    Surendranagar 34.76%
    Rajkot 39.91%
    Porbandar 30.97%
    Jamnagar 35.12%
    Junagadh 38.55%
    Amreli 36.09%
    Bhavnagar 36.35%
    Anand 40.89%
    Kheda 38.89%
    Panchmahal 38.22%
    Dahod 46.78%
    Vadodara 41.61%
    Chhota Udaipur 41.47%
    Bharuch 44.86%
    Bardoli 46.15%
    Surat 35.61%
    Navsari 39.57%
    Valsad 42.97%

  • 14:15 (IST)

    Goa voting percentage latest updates (2 pm)

    Overall: 46.36%

    North Goa 47.57%
    South Goa 45.19%

  • 14:13 (IST)

    Bihar voting percentage latest updates (2 pm)

    Overall: 37.05%

    Jhanjharpur 36.82%
    Supaul 38.66%
    Araria 35.93%
    Madhepura 36.31%
    Khagaria 37.74%

  • 14:12 (IST)

    Assam voting percentage latest updates (2 pm)

    Overall: 46.61%

    Dhubri 53.07%
    Kokrajhar 47.59%
    Barpeta 46.21%
    Gauhati 40.60%

  • 14:08 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates (2 pm)

    Overall: 37.94%

    Assam 28.64%
    Bihar 25.65%
    Goa 28.49%
    Gujarat 24.93%
    Jammu and Kashmir 4.72%
    Karnataka 21.05%
    Kerala 25.79%
    Maharashtra 17.26%
    Odisha 18.58%
    Tripura 29.21%
    Uttar Pradesh 22.39%
    West Bengal 35.00%
    Chhattisgarh 27.29%
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 21.62%
    Daman and Diu 23.93%

  • 13:49 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates (1 pm) at two Union Territories

    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 21.62%
    Daman and Diu 23.93%

  • 13:48 (IST)

    Chhattisgarh voting percentage latest updates (1 pm)

    Overall: 29.48%

    Sarguja 37.38%
    Raigarh 30.31%
    Jangjir-Champa 26.99%
    Korba 33.07%
    Bilaspur 29.13%
    Durg 27.50%
    Raipur 21.62%

  • 13:48 (IST)

    West Bengal voting percentage latest updates (1 pm)

    Overall: 35.39%

    Balurghat 37.38%
    Maldaha Uttar 32.37%
    Maldaha Dakshin 36.93%
    Jangipur 39.21%
    Murshidabad 33.74%

  • 13:47 (IST)

    Tripura voting percentage latest updates (1 pm)

    Tripura East: 29.54%

  • 13:46 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh voting percentage latest updates (1 pm)

    Overall: 22.90%

    Moradabad 28.44%
    Rampur 23.21%
    Sambhal 20.84%
    Firozabad 23.28%
    Mainpuri 17.90%
    Etah 25.76%
    Badaun 22.59%
    Aonla 24.28%
    Bareilly 26.93%
    Pilibhit 24.22%

  • 13:45 (IST)

    Odisha voting percentage latest updates (1 pm)

    Overall: 18.58%

    Sambalpur 21.21%
    Keonjhar 27.48%
    Dhenkanal 22.53%
    Cuttack 18.48%
    Puri 17.58%
    Bhubaneswar 8.68%

  • 13:45 (IST)

    Maharashtra voting percentage latest updates (1 pm)

    Overall: 18.21%

    Jalgaon 19.82%
    Raver 19.81%
    Jalna 23.10%
    Aurangabad 18.88%
    Raigad 18.26%
    Pune 13.80%
    Baramati 17.46%
    Ahmadnagar 12.42%
    Madha 18.57%
    Sangli 13.95%
    Satara 17.92%
    Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg 18.19%
    Kolhapur 20.43%
    Hatkanangle 22.97%

  • 13:44 (IST)

    Kerala voting percentage latest updates (1 pm)

    Overall: 28.78%

    Kasaragod 26.15%
    Kannur 30.37%
    Vadakara 25.91%
    Wayanad 33.26%
    Kozhikode 23.03%
    Malappuram 25.00%
    Ponnani 30.19%
    Palakkad 33.28%
    Alathur 28.63%
    Thrissur 34.30%
    Chalakudy 28.03%
    Ernakulam 28.82%
    Idukki 31.80%
    Kottayam 27.22%
    Alappuzha 32.93%
    Mavelikkara 30.36%
    Pathanamthitta 34.39%
    Kollam 28.67%
    Attingal 35.49%
    Thiruvananthapuram 34.83%

  • 13:43 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir voting percentage latest updates (1 pm)

    Anantnag: 4.72%

  • 13:43 (IST)

    Karnataka voting percentage latest updates (1 pm)

    Overall: 22.77%

    Chikkodi 26.20%
    Belgaum 21.93%
    Bagalkot 30.04%
    Bijapur 18.99%
    Gulbarga 18.69%
    Raichur 20.04%
    Bidar 22.85%
    Koppal 21.80%
    Bellary 23.66%
    Haveri 19.50%
    Dharwad 24.90%
    Uttara Kannada 29.74%
    Davanagere 26.19%
    Shimoga 24.78%

  • 13:42 (IST)

    Gujarat voting percentage latest updates (1 pm)

    Overall: 25.50%

    Kachchh 24.36%
    Banaskantha 29.73%
    Patan 25.06%
    Mahesana 30.99%
    Sabarkantha 27.93%
    Gandhinagar 28.68%
    Ahmedabad East 22.06%
    Ahmedabad West 20.10%
    Surendranagar 23.45%
    Rajkot 26.55%
    Porbandar 20.54%
    Jamnagar 22.14%
    Junagadh 23.17%
    Amreli 25.35%
    Bhavnagar 25.02%
    Anand 26.93%
    Kheda 25.44%
    Panchmahal 24.31%
    Dahod 31.31%
    Vadodara 25.78%
    Chhota Udaipur 31.59%
    Bharuch 25.03%
    Bardoli 28.99%
    Surat 23.38%
    Navsari 24.28%
    Valsad 25.32%

  • 13:42 (IST)

    Goa voting percentage latest updates (1 pm)

    Overall: 28.91%

    North Goa 30.43%
    South Goa 27.45%

  • 13:41 (IST)

    Bihar voting percentage latest updates (1 pm)

    Overall: 25.65%

    Jhanjharpur 24.64%
    Supaul 25.06%
    Araria 26.00%
    Madhepura 28.18%
    Khagaria 24.13%

  • 13:40 (IST)

    Assam voting percentage latest updates (1 pm)

    Overall: 42.35%

    Dhubri 45%
    Kokrajhar 47.59%
    Barpeta 46.21%
    Gauhati 36.10%

  • 13:18 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates (1 pm)

    Overall: 25.49%

    Assam 42.35%
    Bihar 25.65%
    Goa 28.91%
    Gujarat 25.50%
    Jammu and Kashmir 4.72%
    Karnataka 22.77%
    Kerala 28.78%
    Maharashtra 18.21%
    Odisha 18.58%
    Tripura 29.54%
    Uttar Pradesh 22.90%
    West Bengal 35.39%
    Chhattisgarh 29.48%
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli 21.62%
    Daman and Diu 23.93%

Voting Percentage Election 2019 LATEST updates:  At 5 pm, the overall voter turnout is at 52.99 percent.  Uttar Pradesh saw 48.27 percent turnout, Karnataka saw 54.49 percent polling, Chhattissgarh saw 55.29 percent turnout, and Tripura saw 67.12 percent turnout.

The voter turnout in Phase 3 across the country is 51.34 percent at 4 pm. Goa saw 58.92 percent turnout, Kerala saw 55.55 percent turnout, Karnataka saw 50.03 percent turnout, and Bihar saw 46.94 percent polling.

At 3 pm, the overall turnout across the country is 39.57 percent. Assam saw 60.24 percent turnout, Gujarat saw 39.50 percent polling, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh saw 52.80 and 30.34 percent respectively.

The voter turnout in Phase 3 across the country is 37.94 percent at 2 pm. West Bengal, Assam and Goa recorded high polling at 52.40 percent, 46.61 percent and 46.36 percent. Voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir doubled in the last hour to 9.63 percent.

At 1 pm, the overall voter turnout rose to marginally to 25.49 percent. Assam has the highest turnout at 42.35 percent, while Jammu and Kashmir continues to see abysmally low polling at 4.72 percent.

The overall voter turnout rose to 23.84 percent at noon. West Bengal has had the highest polling at 35 percent, followed by Assam at 28.64 percent. Jammu and Kashmir saw the lowest turnout at 4.72 percent.

At 11 am, the overall voter turnout stood at 11.61 percent, with Assam polling the highest at  22.71 percent. Jammu and Kashmir has had the lowest turnout at 1.90 percent.

By 10.45 am, the overall voter turnout rose to 10.71 percent. Till 10 am, Jammu and Kashmir has had the lowest polling percentage so far at 1.59 percent.

Till 9.30 am, West Bengal saw the highest voter turnout of 16.52 percent, followed by Bihar at 12.64 percent and Assam at 12.36 percent. The overall voter turnout stands at 8.25 percent.

Till 9.15 am, Assam saw the highest voter turnout of 12.36 percent, followed by 9.25 percent Bihar, 4.46 percent in West Bengal, 1.57 percent in Kerala and 1.53 percent in Goa. Numbers from the Election Commission are still trickling in from Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Voting has begun in 116 Lok Sabha constituencies across 14 states and Union Territories on Tuesday, 23 April, in Phase 3 of the 2019 General Election. But numbers from the Election Commission on the voter turnout in the early hour are still trickling in, and the poll panel's official app has not been updated yet. Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election on 18 April saw a 67.84 percent voter turnout in 95 seats spread across 11 states and a Union Territory.

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will all vote for a few Lok Sabha seats, whereas all parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu will vote on Tuesday in a single phase.

Odisha will also vote in the Assembly election in the segments that fall under the Lok Sabha seats that go to polls on Tuesday.

The electorate in Tripura (East) will also vote in Phase 3. The Election Commission had postponed voting from Phase 2, saying that the law-and-order situation in the region was not conducive for holding free and fair poll.

The votes for all will be counted on 23 May.

Phase 3 is being construed as the biggest of the seven phases this Lok Sabha election as in 2014, the BJP had won only 66 of these 116 seats in the fray. Of the 50 constituencies that the BJP had lost, the Congress and its alliance partners had bagged 27 in the 2014 election. Other Opposition parties and Independents had won the rest.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 17:46:06 IST

