Voting Percentage Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Bhiwani district leads in Haryana with 36.66% polling but Faridabad, Gugaon disappoints

Voting percentage LATEST update | The four Assembly constituencies of Loharu, Bhiwani, Tosham, Bawani Khera (SC) in Haryana's Bhiwani district are racing ahead of other seats with a polling percentage of 36.66%. However, the relatively urban districts of Panchkula (15.55%), Gurgaon (15.65%) and Faridabad (16.77%) had a poor outing till 12 pm. While the Assembly constituencies of Kalka and Panchkula fall within Panchkula district, the Assembly constituencies of Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurgaon and Sohna are in Gurgaon district and Prithla, Faridabad NIT, Badkhal, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad and Tigaon fall in Faridabad district.

While Kolhapur recorded 16.21%, Sindhugarg closely followed it with 14.19%. Ahmednagar was at 12.79% till 11 AM while he Munde family bastion of Beed saw 13.64% voting till 11 AM. Nandurbar recorded 11.59% turnout till 11 am while Jalgaon recorded 9.19% voting till the same time. While Mumbai City recorded 10.71%, Mumbai Suburban saw 8.99% voting.A pathetic turnout has been recorded for Mumbai with merely 5.77 percent of the total electorate coming out to vote till 11 AM. While Haryana recorded 13.37 percent till 11 AM, Maharashtra saw 6.65 percent voting in the 6-11 AM time period.

Maharashtra Assembly Poll

Voting in single-phase Assembly elections in Maharashtra is going on 21 October, 2019 (Monday) for all 288 Assembly constituencies. A total of 3,237 candidates, including 235 women are in the fray. The voting will continue till 6 pm on Monday. The term for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on 9 November.

According to the data provided by the Election Commission, in Maharashtra, there are 8,95,62,706 voters, of which 8,94,46,211 are general electors and 1,16,495 are service voters. Up from 90,403 in 2014, the number of polling booths where people can cast their vote in Maharashtra has gone up to 95,473, reflecting an increase of 5.61 percent.

The BJP has fielded its nominees in 164 Assembly seats, including candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while the Sena is contesting 124 seats.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress has fielded 147 candidates and its ally NCP 121.

The main contest is between the 'Mahayuti' or grand alliance led by the BJP, and the 'maha-aghadi' (front) led by the Congress and NCP. Among other parties, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has fielded 101 candidates. As many as 1,400 Independents are also in the fray.

The election campaign, which ended on Saturday evening, was dominated by the BJP's aggressive narrative of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The state has total 8,98,39,600 voters, including 1,06,76,013 in the age group of 18 to 25 years.

A total of 6.5 lakh polling personnel have been deployed at 96,661 polling booths across the state. Nearly 1,35,021 VVPAT (voter-verifiable paper audit

trail) machines have also been installed. Of the 288 constituencies, Nanded-South seat has the maximum 38 candidates, while Chiplun in Ratnagiri district has

just three nominees.

Haryana Assembly Poll

While in Haryana the ruling BJP is locked in a tight contest with the opposition Congress and the fledgeling JJP for the 90 Assembly seats as Haryana votes on Monday.

The polling will be held at 19,578 stations from 7 am to 6 pm, Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, Anurag Agarwal, said.

Tight security arrangements have been made and over 75,000 security personnel have been mobilised for the polls, DGP Manoj Yadava said on Saturday. Over 1.83 crore voters, including 85 lakh women and 252 transgenders, are eligible to vote. As many as 27,611 voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines will be used for the Assembly elections.

Voting across 18 states for 51 Assembly, two Lok Sabha seats begins

Along with the polling in two Legislative Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra, voting for by-elections to 64 Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency spread across 18 states began today at 7 am.

While the Assembly bypolls is going on in 64 Assembly seats, the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar is having a bypoll. These Assembly seats include 15 in Karnataka and 11 in Uttar Pradesh.

